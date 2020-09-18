Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-OCEAN PARK

Por REUTERSSEP 18
17 de Septiembre de 2020

Hong Kong's Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance

Start: 18 Sep 2020 02:20 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.

Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.

OCEAN PARK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's iconic Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance after a closure due to COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Quiero marcar el fin de semana”: Alexis Vega busca festejar un gol contra el América en el clásico nacional

El delantero de las Chivas de Guadalajara calentó el partido con contundentes declaraciones, entre las que destaca su promesa de nunca jugar con las Águilas
El delantero de las Chivas de Guadalajara calentó el partido con contundentes declaraciones, entre las que destaca su promesa de nunca jugar con las Águilas
El Senado le dio entrada a cuatro peticiones de consulta popular: cuáles son y qué le espera a cada una

La Cámara Alta del Congreso mexicano turnó a distintas instancias las peticiones, de acuerdo a lo que marca la ley correspondiente: hasta ahora, ninguna consulta ha sido aprobada en la Suprema Corte
La Cámara Alta del Congreso mexicano turnó a distintas instancias las peticiones, de acuerdo a lo que marca la ley correspondiente: hasta ahora, ninguna consulta ha sido aprobada en la Suprema Corte
Continuidad de “Hoy” estaría en duda al término del contrato de Magda Rodríguez

El matutino lleva más de 20 años en la programación y podrían ser sus últimos meses de vida para un cambio de concepto
El matutino lleva más de 20 años en la programación y podrían ser sus últimos meses de vida para un cambio de concepto
Robert Pattinson está oficialmente libre de coronavirus; reanudaron filmación de “The Batman”

El actor de filmes como "Tenet", fue visto paseando con su novia, Suki Waterhouse
El actor de filmes como "Tenet", fue visto paseando con su novia, Suki Waterhouse
Mujer fue apuñalada al interior del metro Villa de Aragón

A pesar de que accionó la palanca de emergencia, debió esperar hasta la estación Olímpica para recibir ayuda. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
A pesar de que accionó la palanca de emergencia, debió esperar hasta la estación Olímpica para recibir ayuda. IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Hija de Andrea Legarreta tendrá que dar negativo a prueba de COVID-19 para debutar en telenovela

Nina Rubín será parte del elenco de Te acuerdas de mí, producción de Carmen Armendáriz que acaba de iniciar su rodaje
Nina Rubín será parte del elenco de Te acuerdas de mí, producción de Carmen Armendáriz que acaba de iniciar su rodaje
Mamá de niña víctima de abuso sexual se ató en la Secretaría de Gobernación para exigir justicia

Marcela Alemán, que participó en la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH, se amarró en las rejas de la dependencia y lamentó que tenga que "suplicar" justicia para su hija de esta manera
Marcela Alemán, que participó en la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH, se amarró en las rejas de la dependencia y lamentó que tenga que "suplicar" justicia para su hija de esta manera
López Obrador planteó nueva rifa para 2021: esta vez serán ranchos y yates

En la propuesta, dijo que lo recaudado sería para apoyar a los deportistas mexicanos
En la propuesta, dijo que lo recaudado sería para apoyar a los deportistas mexicanos
Un tobogán para dulces: hombre en Ohio inventó un artefacto para que los niños puedan disfrutar Halloween

Andrew Beattie tuvo tiempo para pensar en una solución que lo dejara disfrutar Halloween y minimizar el riesgo de contagio por COVID-19
Andrew Beattie tuvo tiempo para pensar en una solución que lo dejara disfrutar Halloween y minimizar el riesgo de contagio por COVID-19
Tunden a “La niña fresa” de TikTok por decir “haiga” a pesar de enseñar pronunciación

La influencer anunció que sufrió el robo de su cuenta de Instagram por compartir su contrseña con alguien
La influencer anunció que sufrió el robo de su cuenta de Instagram por compartir su contrseña con alguien
Quinceañera de Sinaloa cambió a sus chambelanes por sicarios

La sesión de fotos de XV se llevó a cabo en la entidad federativa de Sinaloa, uno de los territorios más afectados por el narcotráfico y cuna del ex líder Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
La sesión de fotos de XV se llevó a cabo en la entidad federativa de Sinaloa, uno de los territorios más afectados por el narcotráfico y cuna del ex líder Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán
Coronavirus en México: el país rebasa los 72,000 muertos y 684,113 contagios

Las autoridades refieren que hay un gran reto para enfrentar las enfermedades crónico degenerativas y el COVID-19
Las autoridades refieren que hay un gran reto para enfrentar las enfermedades crónico degenerativas y el COVID-19
