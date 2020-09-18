ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-OCEAN PARK

Hong Kong's Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance
Start: 18 Sep 2020 02:20 GMT
End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.
Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.
OCEAN PARK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's iconic Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance after a closure due to COVID-19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La Cámara Alta del Congreso mexicano turnó a distintas instancias las peticiones, de acuerdo a lo que marca la ley correspondiente: hasta ahora, ninguna consulta ha sido aprobada en la Suprema Corte
MAS NOTICIAS