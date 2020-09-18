ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-OCEAN PARK

Hong Kong's Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance

Start: 18 Sep 2020 02:20 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.

Event pre-empted by Donald Trump campaign event.

OCEAN PARK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's iconic Ocean Park reopens with a festive performance after a closure due to COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com