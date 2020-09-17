Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
Féretro neerlandés convierte cuerpos en composta

Por CHARLOTTE VAN OUWERKERK
17 de Septiembre de 2020

Video by Sara Magniette ///Delft, Netherlands, 17 Set 2020 (AFP) - In the Netherlands you can keep helping the planet after you die -- by opting for a living coffin made of mushrooms which speeds up the decomposition of your body.The coffin turns corpses into compost that enriches the soil thanks to mycelium, the root structure of fungi.The "Living Cocoon" is a world first, according to Bob Hendrikx, who invented the idea in his student laboratory at Delft Technical University."This is the world's first living coffin, and actually last Saturday the first human being in the Netherlands was composted and returned into the cycle of life," he told AFP.The coffin was the final resting place for an 82-year-old woman, whose body will decompose within two to three years.If a traditional coffin with varnished wood and metal handles is used, the process normally takes more than ten years.The casket itself will meanwhile disappear within 30 to 45 days."It's actually an organism, so it's made from mycelium which is the root structure of mushrooms," Hendrikx said. "They're the biggest recyclers in nature"."This is the most natural way to do it... we no longer pollute the environment with toxins in our body and all the stuff that goes into the coffins but actually try to enrich it and really be compost for nature." - 'Big hit' - The coffin is the same size and shape as a classic coffin but its pale colour is typical of mycelium.Inside is a bed of moss where the body -- and various insects and other soil creatures -- will lie.Overall the coffin is much lighter than a wooden casket. It's also cheaper, currently costing around 1,500 euros.Making the coffins requires a bit of foraging, first for moss from the forest, then collecting mycelium from mushrooms, and then mixing that with woodchips."Slowly in seven days, it's actually pretty fast, it will grow into a solid material that is actually an organism," said Hendrikx."Afterwards it's naturally dried by literally removing the mould and just letting it be. So then the mycelium, the organism, becomes inactive."When it's in the ground, it starts to get activated again when a lot of moisture hits the organism. Then it starts the decomposition process."Hendrikx's inspiration didn't stem from a ghoulish fascination with bodies or human compost, but from serendipity.Fascinated by the applications of mushrooms, he first tried to make a "living house" for his thesis.But when someone asked what would happen with the body of his grandmother if he left her inside the house, Hendrikx had a brainwave.That has now become a start-up, called Loop, which has signed a deal with a funeral home, while also causing a stir on social media."Looking at the reactions we had online, we're pretty sure it's going to be a big hit," he said.cvo/smt/dk/tgb/gle -------------------------------------------------------------

La CIDH elegirá un nuevo secretario ejecutivo en reemplazo de Paulo Abrao, acusado de abuso laboral

El funcionario había sido vetado por el secretario general del OEA, Luis Almagro, luego de recibir más de 60 denuncias. El concurso para encontrar a su reemplazo se abrirá el 25 de septiembre
Las Eliminatorias para el Mundial 2022 comenzarán en octubre: Conmebol confirmó que se podrá citar a los futbolistas que no están en Sudamérica

A través de un comunicado, el entre sudamericano confirmó el apoyo de la FIFA para el inicio de la clasificatoria al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Además, le aseguró la cesión de aquellos jugadores que no se desempeñan en el continente
El Tribunal Constitucional de Perú rechazó suspender el proceso de destitución del presidente Martín Vizcarra

Con esta decisión adoptada por la Corte, el mandatario o su abogado deberían presentarse este viernes ante el Congreso para defenderse antes de que los legisladores voten sobre el juicio político
El mexicano Jesús Seade fue eliminado como candidato a la OMC, indica reporte

El veterano funcionario ayudó a fundar la OMC
“La Chilindrina” pone final a su batalla contra Florinda Meza: “Tenemos que superar los rencores”

María Antonieta de las Nieves dejó atrás los problemas con su compañera de “El Chavo del 8” y “Chapulín Colorado”
Las lluvias continuarán golpeando a la CDMX: en las próximas horas se esperan precipitaciones muy fuertes con riesgo de nuevas inundaciones

Además, podrían ir acompañadas de descargas eléctricas y posibles granizadas
“A nadie le falta”: AMLO aseguró que los recursos a los estados se entregan conforme a la ley

El Paquete económico 2021 presentado por la Secretaría de Hacienda presenta una reducción considerable de los recursos que se transfieren a los gobiernos locales
“Un buen líder no debe exhibir arrogancia ni autocomplacencia”: a 47 años del asesinato de Eugenio Garza Sada, fundador del Tec de Monterrey

El 17 de septiembre de 1973, después de episodios como el 2 de octubre, los medios acapararon el homicidio del magnate industrial regiomontano durante un fallido intento de secuestro
“La ciudad tiene esperanza y futuro”: Claudia Sheinbaum presentó su segundo informe de gobierno

La Jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México presentó su segundo informe de labores ante el Congreso Capitalino
Clases de Aprende en Casa II para primero y segundo de primaria: libros de texto y videos para el 17 de septiembre

Matemáticas, Lenguaje, Artes, Conocimiento del medio y Civismo son algunos de los temas para hoy jueves 17 de septiembre
Una fuga en una fábrica biofarmacéutica de China dejó más de 3.000 infectados de brucelosis

El uso de desinfectantes vencidos permitió que las bacterias se esparzan por la zona por varias semanas desde mediados de 2019
Aprende en Casa II: clases para 1° de Secundaria del 17 de septiembre. Aquí encontrarás los libros de texto y videos para el día de hoy.

Estas son las preguntas y temas del programa a distancia para este día
