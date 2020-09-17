Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020

17 de Septiembre de 2020

17 sep (Reuters) - La entrega anual de los premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión, será realizada el domingo en una ceremonia virtual conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "Glow"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO, SERIE DE COMEDIA

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" (Compilado por Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

López Obrador enjuicia, descalifica, acusa, minimiza y polariza desde las mañaneras: senadores

López Obrador enjuicia, descalifica, acusa, minimiza y polariza desde las mañaneras: senadores

Aunque el presidente asegura que hay libertad de expresión, ataca a medios y periodistas que son críticos con el gobierno federal, advirtieron los legisladores
Aunque el presidente asegura que hay libertad de expresión, ataca a medios y periodistas que son críticos con el gobierno federal, advirtieron los legisladores

López Obrador enjuicia, descalifica, acusa, minimiza y polariza desde las mañaneras: senadores

López Obrador enjuicia, descalifica, acusa, minimiza y polariza desde las mañaneras: senadores

Aunque el presidente asegura que hay libertad de expresión, ataca a medios y periodistas que son críticos con el gobierno federal, advirtieron los legisladores
Aunque el presidente asegura que hay libertad de expresión, ataca a medios y periodistas que son críticos con el gobierno federal, advirtieron los legisladores

Minuto a minuto: el segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

Minuto a minuto: el segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

La Jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México presenta su segundo informe de labores ante el Congreso Capitalino
La Jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México presenta su segundo informe de labores ante el Congreso Capitalino

Minuto a minuto: el segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

Minuto a minuto: el segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

La Jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México presenta su segundo informe de labores ante el Congreso Capitalino
La Jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México presenta su segundo informe de labores ante el Congreso Capitalino

Mike Pompeo visita Sudamérica con la atención puesta en la crisis en Venezuela

Mike Pompeo visita Sudamérica con la atención puesta en la crisis en Venezuela

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense inicia su viaje a las naciones petroleras Guyana y Surinam, para luego dirigirse a Brasil y Colombia. Abordará la situación del país gobernado por la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro
El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense inicia su viaje a las naciones petroleras Guyana y Surinam, para luego dirigirse a Brasil y Colombia. Abordará la situación del país gobernado por la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

Mike Pompeo visita Sudamérica con la atención puesta en la crisis en Venezuela

Mike Pompeo visita Sudamérica con la atención puesta en la crisis en Venezuela

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense inicia su viaje a las naciones petroleras Guyana y Surinam, para luego dirigirse a Brasil y Colombia. Abordará la situación del país gobernado por la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro
El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense inicia su viaje a las naciones petroleras Guyana y Surinam, para luego dirigirse a Brasil y Colombia. Abordará la situación del país gobernado por la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

Salma Hayek y sus fotos del recuerdo: así se veía en bikini hace más de 20 años

Salma Hayek y sus fotos del recuerdo: así se veía en bikini hace más de 20 años

La actriz mexicana compartió en Instagram las fotos de una campaña de hace dos décadas
La actriz mexicana compartió en Instagram las fotos de una campaña de hace dos décadas

Salma Hayek y sus fotos del recuerdo: así se veía en bikini hace más de 20 años

Salma Hayek y sus fotos del recuerdo: así se veía en bikini hace más de 20 años

La actriz mexicana compartió en Instagram las fotos de una campaña de hace dos décadas
La actriz mexicana compartió en Instagram las fotos de una campaña de hace dos décadas

“Después de COVID mi piel terminó terrible”: el tratamiento al que Andrea Legarreta se sometió tras recuperarse

“Después de COVID mi piel terminó terrible”: el tratamiento al que Andrea Legarreta se sometió tras recuperarse

La también actriz compartió los efectos que el coronavirus dejó en su cara y la opción que tomó para mejorar su aspecto
La también actriz compartió los efectos que el coronavirus dejó en su cara y la opción que tomó para mejorar su aspecto

“Después de COVID mi piel terminó terrible”: el tratamiento al que Andrea Legarreta se sometió tras recuperarse

“Después de COVID mi piel terminó terrible”: el tratamiento al que Andrea Legarreta se sometió tras recuperarse

La también actriz compartió los efectos que el coronavirus dejó en su cara y la opción que tomó para mejorar su aspecto
La también actriz compartió los efectos que el coronavirus dejó en su cara y la opción que tomó para mejorar su aspecto

“Yo no odio”: AMLO aseguró que juicio a expresidentes no es una rencilla personal con Salinas o Calderón

“Yo no odio”: AMLO aseguró que juicio a expresidentes no es una rencilla personal con Salinas o Calderón

“Los ex presidentes deben saber que estoy cumpliendo con una responsabilidad y que yo no tengo problemas personales con ninguno”, dijo el presidente de México
“Los ex presidentes deben saber que estoy cumpliendo con una responsabilidad y que yo no tengo problemas personales con ninguno”, dijo el presidente de México

“Yo no odio”: AMLO aseguró que juicio a expresidentes no es una rencilla personal con Salinas o Calderón

“Yo no odio”: AMLO aseguró que juicio a expresidentes no es una rencilla personal con Salinas o Calderón

“Los ex presidentes deben saber que estoy cumpliendo con una responsabilidad y que yo no tengo problemas personales con ninguno”, dijo el presidente de México
“Los ex presidentes deben saber que estoy cumpliendo con una responsabilidad y que yo no tengo problemas personales con ninguno”, dijo el presidente de México

Chile es el único gobierno latinoamericano que se pronunció sobre el informe de la ONU por la violación de los derechos humanos en Venezuela

Chile es el único gobierno latinoamericano que se pronunció sobre el informe de la ONU por la violación de los derechos humanos en Venezuela

El canciller Andrés Allamand afirmó que el documento “es lapidario" y que el país caribeño está gobernado por “una dictadura pura y dura”. EEUU indicó que es un reporte “extraordinario” y que espera que tenga reacciones en las demás naciones
El canciller Andrés Allamand afirmó que el documento “es lapidario" y que el país caribeño está gobernado por “una dictadura pura y dura”. EEUU indicó que es un reporte “extraordinario” y que espera que tenga reacciones en las demás naciones

Chile es el único gobierno latinoamericano que se pronunció sobre el informe de la ONU por la violación de los derechos humanos en Venezuela

Chile es el único gobierno latinoamericano que se pronunció sobre el informe de la ONU por la violación de los derechos humanos en Venezuela

El canciller Andrés Allamand afirmó que el documento “es lapidario" y que el país caribeño está gobernado por “una dictadura pura y dura”. EEUU indicó que es un reporte “extraordinario” y que espera que tenga reacciones en las demás naciones
El canciller Andrés Allamand afirmó que el documento “es lapidario" y que el país caribeño está gobernado por “una dictadura pura y dura”. EEUU indicó que es un reporte “extraordinario” y que espera que tenga reacciones en las demás naciones

Estos son los 13 hospitales públicos que ganaron premio en la rifa del avión presidencial

Estos son los 13 hospitales públicos que ganaron premio en la rifa del avión presidencial

Fueron 4.6 millones de billetes de lotería los que se vendieron y con lo cual se recaudó 2,342 millones de pesos
Fueron 4.6 millones de billetes de lotería los que se vendieron y con lo cual se recaudó 2,342 millones de pesos

Estos son los 13 hospitales públicos que ganaron premio en la rifa del avión presidencial

Estos son los 13 hospitales públicos que ganaron premio en la rifa del avión presidencial

Fueron 4.6 millones de billetes de lotería los que se vendieron y con lo cual se recaudó 2,342 millones de pesos
Fueron 4.6 millones de billetes de lotería los que se vendieron y con lo cual se recaudó 2,342 millones de pesos

Preocupación en Barcelona: Ronald Koeman no podría dirigir los partidos oficiales

Preocupación en Barcelona: Ronald Koeman no podría dirigir los partidos oficiales

Según la prensa española, Quique Setién continúa siendo el entrenador del conjunto azulgrana ya que hasta el momento no se alcanzó un acuerdo para su desvinculación formal
Según la prensa española, Quique Setién continúa siendo el entrenador del conjunto azulgrana ya que hasta el momento no se alcanzó un acuerdo para su desvinculación formal

Preocupación en Barcelona: Ronald Koeman no podría dirigir los partidos oficiales

Preocupación en Barcelona: Ronald Koeman no podría dirigir los partidos oficiales

Según la prensa española, Quique Setién continúa siendo el entrenador del conjunto azulgrana ya que hasta el momento no se alcanzó un acuerdo para su desvinculación formal
Según la prensa española, Quique Setién continúa siendo el entrenador del conjunto azulgrana ya que hasta el momento no se alcanzó un acuerdo para su desvinculación formal

Los pronósticos de la Reserva Federal de EEUU congelaron el optimismo de Wall Street: cotiza en baja

Los pronósticos de la Reserva Federal de EEUU congelaron el optimismo de Wall Street: cotiza en baja

Los principales indicadores de la bolsa de Nueva York, sobre todo los de las tecnológicas, continúan la tendencia negativa con la que terminaron la jornada del miércoles. El jefe de la Fed cree que habrá una recuperación más lenta e incierta
Los principales indicadores de la bolsa de Nueva York, sobre todo los de las tecnológicas, continúan la tendencia negativa con la que terminaron la jornada del miércoles. El jefe de la Fed cree que habrá una recuperación más lenta e incierta

Los pronósticos de la Reserva Federal de EEUU congelaron el optimismo de Wall Street: cotiza en baja

Los pronósticos de la Reserva Federal de EEUU congelaron el optimismo de Wall Street: cotiza en baja

Los principales indicadores de la bolsa de Nueva York, sobre todo los de las tecnológicas, continúan la tendencia negativa con la que terminaron la jornada del miércoles. El jefe de la Fed cree que habrá una recuperación más lenta e incierta
Los principales indicadores de la bolsa de Nueva York, sobre todo los de las tecnológicas, continúan la tendencia negativa con la que terminaron la jornada del miércoles. El jefe de la Fed cree que habrá una recuperación más lenta e incierta

CDMX bajo el agua: las imágenes de las graves inundaciones que dejaron las lluvias más fuertes en 20 años

CDMX bajo el agua: las imágenes de las graves inundaciones que dejaron las lluvias más fuertes en 20 años

Las alcaldías de Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Álvaro Obregón y Tlalpan fueron las más afectadas
Las alcaldías de Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Álvaro Obregón y Tlalpan fueron las más afectadas

CDMX bajo el agua: las imágenes de las graves inundaciones que dejaron las lluvias más fuertes en 20 años

CDMX bajo el agua: las imágenes de las graves inundaciones que dejaron las lluvias más fuertes en 20 años

Las alcaldías de Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Álvaro Obregón y Tlalpan fueron las más afectadas
Las alcaldías de Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Álvaro Obregón y Tlalpan fueron las más afectadas

Viaje relámpago de Luis Suárez a Italia: hará un examen para definir su futuro mientras Juventus prepara un “plan B”

Viaje relámpago de Luis Suárez a Italia: hará un examen para definir su futuro mientras Juventus prepara un “plan B”

El delantero uruguayo intentará pasar un test para conseguir el pasaporte comunitario pero en la Vecchia Signora no lo dan por hecho y tienen una segunda opción
El delantero uruguayo intentará pasar un test para conseguir el pasaporte comunitario pero en la Vecchia Signora no lo dan por hecho y tienen una segunda opción

Viaje relámpago de Luis Suárez a Italia: hará un examen para definir su futuro mientras Juventus prepara un “plan B”

Viaje relámpago de Luis Suárez a Italia: hará un examen para definir su futuro mientras Juventus prepara un “plan B”

El delantero uruguayo intentará pasar un test para conseguir el pasaporte comunitario pero en la Vecchia Signora no lo dan por hecho y tienen una segunda opción
El delantero uruguayo intentará pasar un test para conseguir el pasaporte comunitario pero en la Vecchia Signora no lo dan por hecho y tienen una segunda opción
MAS NOTICIAS