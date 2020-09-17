Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ--UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRICTIONS--

Por REUTERSSEP 17
16 de Septiembre de 2020

BoJ Governor Kuroda speaks to reporters after policy meeting

Start: 17 Sep 2020 06:28 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2020 06:50 GMT

**EDITORS BE ADVISED: THE SOURCE IS UPDATED TO JAPAN POOL (NO USE JAPAN)**

TOKYO, JAPAN - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters at the end of the central bank policy meeting. The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and stress its readiness to work closely with the new government led by Yoshihide Suga, who has vowed to do whatever it takes to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT BOJ news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPAN

Source: JAPAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

SSC activó el “Operativo Tormenta” tras fuertes lluvias en la Ciudad de México

"Solo en seis ocasiones se han registrado lluvias mayores a 100 mm. acumuladas en un día”, indicó Claudia Sheinbaum
SSC activó el “Operativo Tormenta” tras fuertes lluvias en la Ciudad de México

"Solo en seis ocasiones se han registrado lluvias mayores a 100 mm. acumuladas en un día”, indicó Claudia Sheinbaum
Un alto funcionario de EEUU visitará Taiwán para prolongar los “fuertes lazos” entre las dos naciones

El viaje se produce en un contexto de tensiones crecientes entre China y Estados Unidos en varios temas, como el dosier de Hong Kong, las cuestiones comerciales o el coronavirus
Un alto funcionario de EEUU visitará Taiwán para prolongar los “fuertes lazos” entre las dos naciones

El viaje se produce en un contexto de tensiones crecientes entre China y Estados Unidos en varios temas, como el dosier de Hong Kong, las cuestiones comerciales o el coronavirus
Ruptura en colectivos que tomaron la CNDH; familiares de víctimas dejaron las instalaciones

Las autodenominadas anarquistas del Bloque Negro, que permanecerán en el sitio, se deslindaron del discurso de Yesenia Zamudio quien lidera el grupo Ni Una Menos
Ruptura en colectivos que tomaron la CNDH; familiares de víctimas dejaron las instalaciones

Las autodenominadas anarquistas del Bloque Negro, que permanecerán en el sitio, se deslindaron del discurso de Yesenia Zamudio quien lidera el grupo Ni Una Menos
Jason Momoa sobre el maltrato que recibió en el rodaje de “La Liga de la Justicia”: “Pasaron cosas graves"

El famoso actor se unió a las acusaciones de Ray Fisher contra el director Joss Whedon y Warner Bros. “Debe ser investigado y las personas involucradas deben rendir cuentas”, afirmó
Jason Momoa sobre el maltrato que recibió en el rodaje de “La Liga de la Justicia”: “Pasaron cosas graves"

El famoso actor se unió a las acusaciones de Ray Fisher contra el director Joss Whedon y Warner Bros. “Debe ser investigado y las personas involucradas deben rendir cuentas”, afirmó
Indígenas tumbaron la estatua del conquistador español Sebastián de Belalcázar en el suroeste de Colombia

Para derribar la estatua, ubicada en la cima de un cerro, un grupo de indígenas que protestaban contra la violencia en la región le ataron cuerdas a la escultura ecuestre, luego tiraron de ellas para tumbarla
Indígenas tumbaron la estatua del conquistador español Sebastián de Belalcázar en el suroeste de Colombia

Para derribar la estatua, ubicada en la cima de un cerro, un grupo de indígenas que protestaban contra la violencia en la región le ataron cuerdas a la escultura ecuestre, luego tiraron de ellas para tumbarla
Juan Guaidó pidió a militares no ignorar el informe de la ONU y retirar el apoyo a Nicolás Maduro

El presidente interino de Venezuela consideró que el informe deja claro “el talante dictatorial” de la llamada revolución bolivariana
Juan Guaidó pidió a militares no ignorar el informe de la ONU y retirar el apoyo a Nicolás Maduro

El presidente interino de Venezuela consideró que el informe deja claro “el talante dictatorial” de la llamada revolución bolivariana
La Policía Federal de Brasil citó a declarar a los hijos de Bolsonaro por protestas “antidemocráticas”

El caso fue abierto en abril pasado a pedido de la Fiscalía, que intenta descubrir quién promueve y financia esas manifestaciones en las que se suele pedir el cierre del Parlamento y la Corte Suprema mediante una “intervención militar”
La Policía Federal de Brasil citó a declarar a los hijos de Bolsonaro por protestas “antidemocráticas”

El caso fue abierto en abril pasado a pedido de la Fiscalía, que intenta descubrir quién promueve y financia esas manifestaciones en las que se suele pedir el cierre del Parlamento y la Corte Suprema mediante una “intervención militar”
Bolivia decretó emergencia nacional por incendios de forestales: de enero a agosto se quemaron más de 900 mil hectáreas

Según un reciente informe de la Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza (FAN), de enero a agosto de este año “se quemaron más de 900 mil hectáreas” en el país andino
Bolivia decretó emergencia nacional por incendios de forestales: de enero a agosto se quemaron más de 900 mil hectáreas

Según un reciente informe de la Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza (FAN), de enero a agosto de este año “se quemaron más de 900 mil hectáreas” en el país andino
La Justicia colombiana aplazó la audiencia para definir la libertad del ex presidente Álvaro Uribe

Una jueza de un tribunal de Bogotá valorará durante estos días adicionales si hay jurisprudencia para declararse competente o no para resolver la situación actual del ex mandatario
La Justicia colombiana aplazó la audiencia para definir la libertad del ex presidente Álvaro Uribe

Una jueza de un tribunal de Bogotá valorará durante estos días adicionales si hay jurisprudencia para declararse competente o no para resolver la situación actual del ex mandatario
El régimen de Nicolás Maduro le propuso a los tenedores de bonos un “acuerdo de interrupción” de pagos

La vicepresidenta ejecutiva del país, Delcy Rodríguez, dijo que la oferta tendrá validez hasta el próximo 13 de octubre
El régimen de Nicolás Maduro le propuso a los tenedores de bonos un “acuerdo de interrupción” de pagos

La vicepresidenta ejecutiva del país, Delcy Rodríguez, dijo que la oferta tendrá validez hasta el próximo 13 de octubre
La Unión Europea se fijó como meta una reducción del 55% en sus emisiones de CO2 en 2030: “Nuestra industria puede lograrlo, y también quiere hacerlo”

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea dijo que el nuevo objetivo será “demasiado para algunos e insuficiente para otros”, pero debería ayudar al bloque a alcanzar una huella de dióxido de carbono cero para 2050
La Unión Europea se fijó como meta una reducción del 55% en sus emisiones de CO2 en 2030: “Nuestra industria puede lograrlo, y también quiere hacerlo”

La presidenta de la Comisión Europea dijo que el nuevo objetivo será “demasiado para algunos e insuficiente para otros”, pero debería ayudar al bloque a alcanzar una huella de dióxido de carbono cero para 2050
“Mi hijo con Síndrome de Down cumplió 5 años y sólo vino un amigo a su fiesta”: el llanto de una madre y la conmovedora respuesta en las redes

Una mujer publicó un conmovedor video que generó miles de reacciones de ánimo y aliento
“Mi hijo con Síndrome de Down cumplió 5 años y sólo vino un amigo a su fiesta”: el llanto de una madre y la conmovedora respuesta en las redes

Una mujer publicó un conmovedor video que generó miles de reacciones de ánimo y aliento
