ADVISORY JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ--UPDATED SOURCE AND RESTRICTIONS

BoJ Governor Kuroda speaks to reporters after policy meeting
Start: 17 Sep 2020 06:28 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2020 06:50 GMT
**EDITORS BE ADVISED: THE SOURCE IS UPDATED TO JAPAN POOL (NO USE JAPAN)**
TOKYO, JAPAN - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks to reporters at the end of the central bank policy meeting. The Bank of Japan is set to keep monetary policy steady and stress its readiness to work closely with the new government led by Yoshihide Suga, who has vowed to do whatever it takes to ease the economic blow from the coronavirus.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT BOJ news conference starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN
DIGITAL: NO USE JAPAN
Source: JAPAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE SPEECH,
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com