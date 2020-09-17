ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-SAFETY

WHO, ILO chiefs briefing on health workers & patients safety
Start: 17 Sep 2020 07:34 GMT
End: 17 Sep 2020 08:37 GMT
GENEVA - WHO launches a new ‘Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety Charter’ and is calling on Member States and relevant stakeholders to support the charter and commit to concrete actions that ensure safer conditions for health workers and patients. Speakers are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, UK and Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labour Organization.
