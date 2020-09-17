Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-SAFETY

Por REUTERSSEP 17
16 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO, ILO chiefs briefing on health workers & patients safety

Start: 17 Sep 2020 07:34 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2020 08:37 GMT

GENEVA - WHO launches a new ‘Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety Charter’ and is calling on Member States and relevant stakeholders to support the charter and commit to concrete actions that ensure safer conditions for health workers and patients. Speakers are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, UK and Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labour Organization.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Virtual news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Ex secretarios de Salud esperan reunirse con Jorge Alcocer y López-Gatell para abordar estrategia contra COVID-19

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud dijo que el plan elaborado por los antes funcionarios eran “fórmulas mágicas” y cuestionó que no se presentara antes
“Tengo otros compromisos”: Sebastián Yatra canceló su participación en la serie que grabaría junto a Tini Stoessel

Los seguidores del colombiano se mostraron decepcionados ante sus recientes declaraciones donde confirma que no participará en el esperado proyecto
Taylor Swift regresó a sus raíces del country

La cantante apareció después de cinco años en los Premios de la Academia de Música Country
Legisladores con COVID-19: senadores suman 84 casos y diputados 41

También se confirmó el deceso de un diputado federal militante del Partido Encuentro Social en la madrugada del miércoles
Lluvia del 16 de septiembre, entre las seis más fuertes de los últimos 20 años: Claudia Sheinbaum

Este tipo de fenómenos cuentan con periodos de retorno superiores a los 150 años y son generados por canales de baja presión y la entrada de ondas tropicales provenientes del Golfo de México.
Borrell informará este jueves al Grupo Internacional de Contacto sobre sus próximas gestiones en Venezuela

La reunión convocada por videoconferencia contará con la participación de la ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya
La foto de la hija de Enrique Iglesias que enterneció a las redes

La tenista Anna Kournikova publicó una imagen de la pequeña en la que podría hacer una fuerte alusión a su futuro
SSC activó el “Operativo Tormenta” tras fuertes lluvias en la Ciudad de México

"Solo en seis ocasiones se han registrado lluvias mayores a 100 mm. acumuladas en un día”, indicó Claudia Sheinbaum
Un alto funcionario de EEUU visitará Taiwán para prolongar los “fuertes lazos” entre las dos naciones

El viaje se produce en un contexto de tensiones crecientes entre China y Estados Unidos en varios temas, como el dosier de Hong Kong, las cuestiones comerciales o el coronavirus
Ruptura en colectivos que tomaron la CNDH; familiares de víctimas dejaron las instalaciones

Las autodenominadas anarquistas del Bloque Negro, que permanecerán en el sitio, se deslindaron del discurso de Yesenia Zamudio quien lidera el grupo Ni Una Menos
Jason Momoa sobre el maltrato que recibió en el rodaje de “La Liga de la Justicia”: “Pasaron cosas graves"

El famoso actor se unió a las acusaciones de Ray Fisher contra el director Joss Whedon y Warner Bros. “Debe ser investigado y las personas involucradas deben rendir cuentas”, afirmó
Indígenas tumbaron la estatua del conquistador español Sebastián de Belalcázar en el suroeste de Colombia

Para derribar la estatua, ubicada en la cima de un cerro, un grupo de indígenas que protestaban contra la violencia en la región le ataron cuerdas a la escultura ecuestre, luego tiraron de ellas para tumbarla
