ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por REUTERSSEP 17
17 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO/Europe holds press briefing

Start: 17 Sep 2020 08:52 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN -WHO/Europe Director Dr Hans Kluge and technical experts holds press briefing to update on COVID-19 in the European Region.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT News briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH (OTHER EUROPEAN LANGUAGES POSSIBLE)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

CDMX superó los 20,000 decesos estimados por COVID-19 ante un “exceso de mortalidad”

CDMX superó los 20,000 decesos estimados por COVID-19 ante un “exceso de mortalidad”

Dos terceras partes de las muertes entre abril y agosto fueron por la pandemia
Dos terceras partes de las muertes entre abril y agosto fueron por la pandemia

Todo lo que debes saber previo al segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

Todo lo que debes saber previo al segundo informe de gobierno de Claudia Sheinbaum

La Junta de Coordinación Política (Jucopo) determinó que la comparecencia será de manera virtual en atención a los protocolos anticovid-19
La Junta de Coordinación Política (Jucopo) determinó que la comparecencia será de manera virtual en atención a los protocolos anticovid-19

Ex secretarios de Salud esperan reunirse con Jorge Alcocer y López-Gatell para abordar estrategia contra COVID-19

Ex secretarios de Salud esperan reunirse con Jorge Alcocer y López-Gatell para abordar estrategia contra COVID-19

El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud dijo que el plan elaborado por los antes funcionarios eran “fórmulas mágicas” y cuestionó que no se presentara antes
El subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud dijo que el plan elaborado por los antes funcionarios eran “fórmulas mágicas” y cuestionó que no se presentara antes

“Tengo otros compromisos”: Sebastián Yatra canceló su participación en la serie que grabaría junto a Tini Stoessel

“Tengo otros compromisos”: Sebastián Yatra canceló su participación en la serie que grabaría junto a Tini Stoessel

Los seguidores del colombiano se mostraron decepcionados ante sus recientes declaraciones donde confirma que no participará en el esperado proyecto
Los seguidores del colombiano se mostraron decepcionados ante sus recientes declaraciones donde confirma que no participará en el esperado proyecto

Taylor Swift regresó a sus raíces del country

Taylor Swift regresó a sus raíces del country

La cantante apareció después de cinco años en los Premios de la Academia de Música Country
La cantante apareció después de cinco años en los Premios de la Academia de Música Country

Legisladores con COVID-19: senadores suman 84 casos y diputados 41

Legisladores con COVID-19: senadores suman 84 casos y diputados 41

También se confirmó el deceso de un diputado federal militante del Partido Encuentro Social en la madrugada del miércoles
También se confirmó el deceso de un diputado federal militante del Partido Encuentro Social en la madrugada del miércoles

Lluvia del 16 de septiembre, entre las seis más fuertes de los últimos 20 años: Claudia Sheinbaum

Lluvia del 16 de septiembre, entre las seis más fuertes de los últimos 20 años: Claudia Sheinbaum

Este tipo de fenómenos cuentan con periodos de retorno superiores a los 150 años y son generados por canales de baja presión y la entrada de ondas tropicales provenientes del Golfo de México.
Este tipo de fenómenos cuentan con periodos de retorno superiores a los 150 años y son generados por canales de baja presión y la entrada de ondas tropicales provenientes del Golfo de México.

Borrell informará este jueves al Grupo Internacional de Contacto sobre sus próximas gestiones en Venezuela

Borrell informará este jueves al Grupo Internacional de Contacto sobre sus próximas gestiones en Venezuela

La reunión convocada por videoconferencia contará con la participación de la ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya
La reunión convocada por videoconferencia contará con la participación de la ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya

La foto de la hija de Enrique Iglesias que enterneció a las redes

La foto de la hija de Enrique Iglesias que enterneció a las redes

La tenista Anna Kournikova publicó una imagen de la pequeña en la que podría hacer una fuerte alusión a su futuro
La tenista Anna Kournikova publicó una imagen de la pequeña en la que podría hacer una fuerte alusión a su futuro

SSC activó el “Operativo Tormenta” tras fuertes lluvias en la Ciudad de México

SSC activó el “Operativo Tormenta” tras fuertes lluvias en la Ciudad de México

"Solo en seis ocasiones se han registrado lluvias mayores a 100 mm. acumuladas en un día”, indicó Claudia Sheinbaum
"Solo en seis ocasiones se han registrado lluvias mayores a 100 mm. acumuladas en un día”, indicó Claudia Sheinbaum

Un alto funcionario de EEUU visitará Taiwán para prolongar los “fuertes lazos” entre las dos naciones

Un alto funcionario de EEUU visitará Taiwán para prolongar los “fuertes lazos” entre las dos naciones

El viaje se produce en un contexto de tensiones crecientes entre China y Estados Unidos en varios temas, como el dosier de Hong Kong, las cuestiones comerciales o el coronavirus
El viaje se produce en un contexto de tensiones crecientes entre China y Estados Unidos en varios temas, como el dosier de Hong Kong, las cuestiones comerciales o el coronavirus

Ruptura en colectivos que tomaron la CNDH; familiares de víctimas dejaron las instalaciones

Ruptura en colectivos que tomaron la CNDH; familiares de víctimas dejaron las instalaciones

Las autodenominadas anarquistas del Bloque Negro, que permanecerán en el sitio, se deslindaron del discurso de Yesenia Zamudio quien lidera el grupo Ni Una Menos
Las autodenominadas anarquistas del Bloque Negro, que permanecerán en el sitio, se deslindaron del discurso de Yesenia Zamudio quien lidera el grupo Ni Una Menos

MAS NOTICIAS