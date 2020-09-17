Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-TARGET

Por REUTERSSEP 17
16 de Septiembre de 2020

EU unveils climate package for new 2030 target

Start: 17 Sep 2020 10:20 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS PRE EMPTIBLE.

BRUSSELS - EU climate chief Frans Timmermans and energy chief Kadri Simson present the Commission's plan to deliver a new 2030 EU climate target, revised state aid guidelines on ETS, plus an assessment of member states' national energy plans for the next decade.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Amor y paz”: AMLO respondió a la inclusión de México en lista negra de EEUU sobre los mayores productores de droga

Profeco alertó sobre los riesgos de guardar comida en envases de plástico; podría generar cáncer

El Bisfenol A es una sustancia que se utiliza para endurecer el plástico y se encuentra en algunos envases de yogurt o crema, por lo que la comida guardada se podría contaminar
El Bisfenol A es una sustancia que se utiliza para endurecer el plástico y se encuentra en algunos envases de yogurt o crema, por lo que la comida guardada se podría contaminar
Natanael Cano posó junto a un cantante de regional mexicano que fue criticado: “No caigas tan bajo”

El Coyote compartió una imagen junto al joven intérprete de corridos tumbados, que no le gustó a sus seguidores
El Coyote compartió una imagen junto al joven intérprete de corridos tumbados, que no le gustó a sus seguidores
Cuánto pagarías más por el internet y la telefonía móvil si se aprueban las nuevas cuotas de Hacienda

El Instituto del Derecho de las Telecomunicaciones también advirtió sobre las nuevas cuotas propuestas para el año que entra
El Instituto del Derecho de las Telecomunicaciones también advirtió sobre las nuevas cuotas propuestas para el año que entra
Qué es “la tasa WhatsApp” que quiere implementar el gobierno en España

Presentó un anteproyecto de la nueva ley de telecomunicaciones, que contempla el pago de un impuesto por parte de los servicios de mensajería instantánea que superen el millón de euros de ingresos en el país
Presentó un anteproyecto de la nueva ley de telecomunicaciones, que contempla el pago de un impuesto por parte de los servicios de mensajería instantánea que superen el millón de euros de ingresos en el país
“Madrina, dime cómo era mi papá”: así ayudó Olga Breeskin en el acercamiento del “Loco” Valdés y Cristian Castro

El cantante tuvo muchas inquietudes en su infancia
El cantante tuvo muchas inquietudes en su infancia
Boca fue recibido en Paraguay con unos reprochables pasacalles: “Mafioso bostero infectado”

El plantel que será comandado por Leonardo Somoza tuvo un recibimiento hostil en Asunción, en la previa al duelo con Libertad
El plantel que será comandado por Leonardo Somoza tuvo un recibimiento hostil en Asunción, en la previa al duelo con Libertad
Mapa del coronavirus en México 17 de septiembre: CDMX, el foco rojo con más casos activos y “un exceso de mortalidad”

En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,444 nuevos contagios y 300 muertes, por lo que suman 680,931 casos acumulados y 71,978 decesos por coronavirus en México
En las últimas 24 horas se reportaron 4,444 nuevos contagios y 300 muertes, por lo que suman 680,931 casos acumulados y 71,978 decesos por coronavirus en México
Siete fosas clandestinas y una ola de ejecuciones: el narco sacude a Sonora

Ni las fiestas patrias detuvieron a quienes buscan a sus desaparecidos en México
Ni las fiestas patrias detuvieron a quienes buscan a sus desaparecidos en México
Tigre buscará sumar sus primeros puntos en la Copa Libertadores contra Guaraní: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto que dirige Néstor Gorosito cayó en sus dos presentaciones por el Grupo B que lidera Palmeiras
El conjunto que dirige Néstor Gorosito cayó en sus dos presentaciones por el Grupo B que lidera Palmeiras
La desesperante realidad que padecen los soldados de Kim Jong-un

En medio de los preparativos por un nuevo lanzamiento previsto para el próximo 10 de octubre, el ejército de Corea del Norte atraviesa una situación límite
En medio de los preparativos por un nuevo lanzamiento previsto para el próximo 10 de octubre, el ejército de Corea del Norte atraviesa una situación límite
Kimi Raikkonen se burló del último look de Lewis Hamilton y Mercedes salió en su defensa

El finlandés opinó del atuendo con el que el británico se presentó en el GP de la Toscana a través de sus redes sociales
El finlandés opinó del atuendo con el que el británico se presentó en el GP de la Toscana a través de sus redes sociales
