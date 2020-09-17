Jueves 17 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/UN-RIGHTS

Por REUTERSSEP 17
16 de Septiembre de 2020

UN rights council holds urgent debate on Belarus

Start: 18 Sep 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The Geneva-based council will hold a debate on the Belarussian crackdown on opposition following a disputed presidential election which the UN rights official has described as "alarming". The proposal was brought by Germany on behalf of EU members and has been vigorously opposed by Belarus. Belarus former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another leading opposition figure to address the forum.

SCHEDULE:

0800 GMT Urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus

(NB: Request to hold urgent debate was sent by Germany on behalf of the EU on Friday, 11 September)

Opening statements:

1. Michele Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

2. Anaïs Marin, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus (video message)

3. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [opposition candidate in 2020 Belarusian Presidential elections] (video message)

4. Ekaterina Novikava [Belarusian protester] (video message)

Statements from States and NGOs (approx. 60 speakers inscribed; list will be shared tomorrow) [several ministers will participate via video message]

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RLS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Nadie es indispensable y mucho menos yo”: Chapo Montes anunció su retiro de la selección mexicana

El futbolista de León contó que se sintió desilusionado por la poca participación que ha tenido en el proceso del Tata Martino
Suman 46 reclusos contagiados de COVID-19 en Hidalgo: 377 son vulnerables por enfermedades degenerativas

Los penales de Tula, Pachuca, Tulancingo y Jaltocán han registrado brotes de coronavirus
Bomba en el mercado de pases: el Liverpool fichó a una de las figuras del Bayern Múnich campeón de la Champions

Así lo confirmó el entrenador Hans Flick en conferencia de prensa, en la que se despidió del jugador
Paso a paso: cómo ver el cometa 88P/Howell desde México, que pasa por la Tierra cada 5.5 años

El cuerpo celeste se acercará a su perihelio este 17 de septiembre, y alcanzará su máximo brillo
Un padecimiento ligero de COVID-19, reduce posibilidad de contagio de los pacientes: UNAM

Después de diez días se pueden reestablecer las actividades con los cuidados necesarios
Reinfecciones por dengue son más graves: alertó el ISSSTE

En México circulan serotipos 1, 2, 3, y 4 de Dengue, quien se infecta por uno de ellos crea inmunidad exclusiva hacia él, pero puede reinfectarse con alguno de los otros tres
El Grupo de Contacto Internacional concluyó que en Venezuela “no se cumplen las condiciones para un proceso electoral transparente”

Los países miembros indicaron en un comunicado que “se deben eliminar todos los obstáculos a la participación política para que se lleve a cabo un proceso electoral significativo”. Aclararon que el calendario electoral actual -previsto para el próximo 6 de diciembre- “no permite el despliegue de una Misión de Observación Electoral”
Incomunicadas y en la pobreza: así lucen las escuelas que ganaron los 20 millones de pesos en la rifa del avión presidencial

Se trata de dos planteles que forman parte del Consejo Nacional de Fomento Educativo
Instagram sufrió una caída a nivel mundial

La aplicación estuvo funcionando con inconvenientes en algunas regiones de América, Europa y Asia durante unos 40 minutos pero ya se restituyó
Depresión, aislamiento, así como deterioro físico y mental en pacientes de Alzheimer en época de coronavirus

Familiares alzan la voz en estados como Georgia para que les permitan levantar la prohibición de estar con ellos debido a las restricciones sanitarias para evitar contagios
Pronostican 54 frentes fríos y 14 tormentas invernales en México, entre septiembre y mayo

Según expertos, a pesar de que pronostica un mayor número de frentes fríos en el país, no se registrará un invierno más crudo que en años pasados
Horas decisivas en Bolivia: Jeanine Añez define con delegados de Carlos Mesa si baja su candidatura

El ex presidente se ubica segundo en los sondeos detrás de Luis Arce, por lo que buscaría absorber el apoyo de los partidarios de la mandataria interina e incrementar sus chances de evitar una victoria del partido de Evo Morales
