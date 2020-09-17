ADVISORY BELARUS-ELECTION/UN-RIGHTS

UN rights council holds urgent debate on Belarus
GENEVA - The Geneva-based council will hold a debate on the Belarussian crackdown on opposition following a disputed presidential election which the UN rights official has described as "alarming". The proposal was brought by Germany on behalf of EU members and has been vigorously opposed by Belarus. Belarus former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and another leading opposition figure to address the forum.
SCHEDULE:
0800 GMT Urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus
(NB: Request to hold urgent debate was sent by Germany on behalf of the EU on Friday, 11 September)
Opening statements:
1. Michele Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
2. Anaïs Marin, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus (video message)
3. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [opposition candidate in 2020 Belarusian Presidential elections] (video message)
4. Ekaterina Novikava [Belarusian protester] (video message)
Statements from States and NGOs (approx. 60 speakers inscribed; list will be shared tomorrow) [several ministers will participate via video message]
