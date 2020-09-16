Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccine process

Start: 16 Sep 2020 18:25 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 19:30 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech about how a potential COVID-19 vaccine should be developed, distributed and proven effective.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se filtró un video que compromete a Di María en el escándalo del clásico entre Olympique de Marsella y PSG

El argentino participó del incidente que se registró en el último clásico de la Ligue 1. Las imágenes que podrían agravar su sanción
Miriam Martínez y Karla Pérez: quiénes son las pilotas que volaron el poderoso “Texan T6-C” durante el desfile aéreo

El avión Texan T6-C fue piloteado por Karla y Miriam, quienes no admiten diferencias entre hombres y mujeres cuando servir al país se refiere
“La paciencia se terminó”: The Guardian ilustró los efectos de la inacción de AMLO ante la violencia contra las mujeres

Fue en la primera semana de septiembre que los colectivos tomaron las instalaciones del organismo
La familia del ex vicepresidente paraguayo secuestrado por el EPP demandó la salida de los militares de la zona donde fue raptado

El grupo irregular indicó que su retirada del lugar es condición necesaria para que los captores puedan recoger los medicamentos que necesita Óscar Denis, hipertenso y diabético
“¿Dónde estabas cuando dije la estupidez de Roma?”: Galilea Montijo le reclamó a Paul Stanley

La presentadora de "Hoy" recordó su famoso error sobre la película de Alfonso Cuarón
“Me hace lo que el viento a Juárez”: la frase utilizada por Yalitza Aparicio que sorprendió a Sebastián Yatra

Los famosos coincidieron en una charla transmitida por Facebook
Irán amenazó a Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Bahréin por los acuerdos firmados con Israel: “Serán responsables de las consecuencias”

El régimen persa dijo que los dirigentes de estos países “no entienden nada de religión e ignoran su deuda con la nación palestina”
Nuevo ataque a la libertad de prensa en Venezuela: denuncian que el régimen de Maduro censuró el medio “Monitoreamos”

La dictadura chavista bloqueó el acceso al portal de noticias, una práctica habitual para acallar los medios independientes
Narco en la CDMX: la batalla entre la Unión Tepito y el CJNG por la Miguel Hidalgo

El enfrentamiento tiene historia de hace más de un año
Captan en video indignante golpiza a una mujer en plena noche mexicana en Coyoacán

Un transeúnte grabó el percance y decidió enfrentar al agresor en la colonia Ajusco
El particular homenaje a México de Elisa Carrillo, la bailarina que triunfa en Europa

De puntillas y a son del mariachi, dio cátedra y mostró porqué ha recibido losprincipales galardones mundiales de danza
El lamentable clima para la prensa en México: recibe una agresión cada 11 horas

El primer semestre de 2020 registró 126 agresiones más que el mismo periodo de 2019
MAS NOTICIAS