ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/

Pompeo, UK Foreign Secretary hold news conference
Start: 16 Sep 2020 15:36 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2020 16:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab hold a news conference after bilateral meeting.
