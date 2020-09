ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/BELARUS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

UN rights council holds urgent debate on Belarus

Start: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The Geneva-based council will hold a debate on the Belarussian crackdown on opposition following a disputed presidential election which the UN rights official has described as "alarming". The proposal was brought by Germany on behalf of EU members and has been vigorously opposed by Belarus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RLS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com