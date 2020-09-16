Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference

Start: 16 Sep 2020 11:50 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.

SCHEDULE:

1145-1240GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference, after being inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.

1240-1400GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a photo session with the new cabinet ministers, once Suga has been inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Netanyahu denunció que el lanzamiento de cohetes desde Gaza es un intento por “impedir la paz”

Terroristas de Hamas lanzaron trece cohetes a territorio israelí, que causaron dos heridos y fueron respondidos con bombardeos
En imágenes: así se vivió el segundo grito de independencia de López Obrador en el Zócalo de CDMX

El presidente gritó 20 vivas para conmemorar el 201 aniversario de una de las guerras más importantes de la historia de México
El ministro de Defensa de Colombia admitió la responsabilidad de policías en la muerte de un hombre en Bogotá que desató protestas en todo el país

Carlos Holmes Trujillo aseguró que “ya se están tomando las decisiones” del caso sobre los dos agentes involucrados en el arresto con violencia excesiva de Javier Ordóñez, en el cual usaron en repetidas ocasiones una pistola eléctrica Táser
Gaby Spanic anunció su regreso a la televisión en un programa internacional

La actriz viene de pasar un mal momento luego de perder una demanda contra el periodista Gustavo Adolfo Infante
Estrellas se unieron a una campaña para que Facebook tome acciones contra el discurso de odio

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, Michael B Jordan y más estrellas se unieron a la iniciativa Stop the Hate For Profit
Trump aseguró que EEUU está “a pocas semanas” de conseguir una vacuna contra el coronavirus

El mandatario especificó que el lanzamiento podría ser entre tres o cuatro semanas, no obstante, también ha mostrado su convencimiento de que, encaso de que no se llegara conseguir la cura contra la enfermedad, el virus “va a desaparecer”
Ana Bárbara causó sensación con traje típico mexicano transparente

Sus seguidores la llenaron de elogios, aunque no faltó quien lo consideró demasiado atrevido para la ocasión
El Parlamento de Japón eligió a Yoshihide Suga como el nuevo primer ministro

El nuevo mandatario ganó de forma aplastante las elecciones internas de su formación, el Partido Liberal Demócrata (PLD) para convertirse en su nuevo jefe de Estado, prometió continuar con la política de su predecesor
Kim Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo y otras estrellas realizan una curiosa protesta contra Facebook e Instagram

Las estrellas realizarán un boicot de 24 horas ante la excesiva permisividad que, a su juicio, el gigante tecnológico mantiene con los considerados discursos de odio
Al unísono, vecinos de la alcaldía Venustiano Carranza interpretaron “Cielito Lindo” en un emotivo homenaje al personal de salud

Además, estuvieron presentes en la ceremonia policías, elementos de protección civil, trabajadores de limpia, obras y áreas operativas de la demarcación
Su primera vez en La Bombonera, el cruce con un hincha de River y la última declaración de amor: la historia del flechazo de Dani Alves con Boca

El futbolista de San Pablo, que mañana recibirá al Millonario en la reanudación de la Copa Libertadores, guarda un gran fanatismo por el Xeneize
La costumbre venezolana que cautivó al papa Juan Pablo II

En su primera visita al país caribeño en 1985, el Sumo Pontífice, hoy santo, quedó gratamente sorprendido por una tradición religiosa que tienen las familias venezolanas
