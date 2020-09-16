ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER--UPDATED TIME

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference
Start: 16 Sep 2020 11:51 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.
SCHEDULE:
1145-1240GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference, after being inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.
1320-1400GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a photo session with the new cabinet ministers, once Suga has been inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE
