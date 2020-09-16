Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER--UPDATED TIME--

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference

Start: 16 Sep 2020 11:51 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.

SCHEDULE:

1145-1240GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference, after being inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.

1320-1400GMT- Japan's new prime minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a photo session with the new cabinet ministers, once Suga has been inaugurated in the extraordinary diet session earlier in the day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“¡Viva la esperanza en el porvenir!”: el grito de AMLO que irrumpió en el ensordecedor silencio del Zócalo

Francia considera positivo el regreso a clases tras los primeros 15 días: de 60 mil escuelas, hubo casos de coronavirus en 80

“Tenemos alrededor de 1.200 nuevos casos de Covid entre los alumnos en comparación con la semana pasada”, dijo el ministro de Educación, Jean-Michel Blanquer
Desfile militar 2020: mujeres piloto surcarán los cielos y López Obrador no estará en el balcón de Palacio Nacional

El tradicional acto encabezado por elementos de las Fuerzas Armadas comenzará a las 11:00 horas
Luto y esperanza en un Grito sin precedentes: la pandemia empañó la celebración más emotiva de los mexicanos

Este año, el escenario de este Grito ha sido una plaza vacía sólo iluminada por las luces que delinearon un mapa de México, y por una antorcha encendida denominada “la Llama de la Esperanza”
La ONU constató que la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro cometió violaciones flagrantes a los derechos humanos en Venezuela

El primer informe presentado por la Misión Internacional de Investigación afirma que los crímenes identificados “fueron altamente coordinados conforme a políticas de Estado y como parte de un tipo de conducta generalizada y sistemática”
“No sé quién es Julio Preciado”: Natanael Cano respondió así a las críticas del cantante

El intérprete de corridos tumbados, que hace meses enfrentó una polémica con Pepe Aguilar, dijo no estar muy enterado de los comentarios que le hizo Preciado
Genaro García Luna enfrenta a la justicia en EEUU: los detalles de la audiencia abierta al público del próximo 7 de octubre

La agenda incluye una actualización sobre el estado del caso y una lectura de cargos que se le imputan al estratega del combate contra en narcotráfico
¿El mejor tapón en la historia de los playoffs? La infartante definición que enloqueció a Magic Johnson y revolucionó a la NBA

Bam Adebayo, pivot de Miami, fue el protagonista de un bloqueo sensacional contra Jason Tatum que definió el duelo en favor del Heat contra Boston Celtics
Conmoción en Japón: se suicidó la modelo y actriz Sei Ashina, de 36 años

El cuerpo sin vida de la artista, conocida por el filme “Retrato de amor”, fue hallado en su departamento de Tokio
Nuevo capítulo en el escándalo por racismo en Francia: la acusación contra Neymar de un futbolista del Marsella

Valentin Rongier fue una de las voces que salió a escena después de la polémica pelea que acabó con cinco jugadores expulsados
Ronald Koeman habló sobre el “conflicto” entre Lionel Messi y Barcelona

“He hablado con Messi y seguiremos como de costumbre", detalló el entrenador en una entrevista con la televisión de su país
Quién es la poeta Mascha Kaléko a la cual Google le rinde homenaje con un doodle

Se destacó dentro de la vanguardia literaria de la década de 1930 en Berlín
