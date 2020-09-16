Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Por REUTERSSEP 16
15 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference

Start: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLS SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.

SCHEDULE:

TBC GMT- Photo session

TBC GMT- News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La revista de divulgación científica más importante de Estados Unidos tomó una decisión inédita en sus 175 años sobre la próxima elección presidencial

Scientific American anunció por primera vez su apoyo a un candidato en los comicios del próximo 3 de noviembre
Scientific American anunció por primera vez su apoyo a un candidato en los comicios del próximo 3 de noviembre
Ley Olimpia: Tamaulipas aprobó penas de hasta 11 años de cárcel a quien difunda contenido sexual sin consentimiento

Diputados aseguran que Tamaulipas es la entidad que impondrá penas más severas a esta conducta delictiva
Diputados aseguran que Tamaulipas es la entidad que impondrá penas más severas a esta conducta delictiva
Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela superó las 500 muertes por coronavirus

El gobierno informó ocho fallecimientos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas. El número de contagios llegó a 62.655
El gobierno informó ocho fallecimientos por COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas. El número de contagios llegó a 62.655
La misteriosa muerte del actor y cantante Alien Huang: lo hallaron casi sin ropa en su casa, cerrada por dentro y llena de manchas de sangre

Tenía 36 años y vivía en el distrito de Beitou de la ciudad de Taipei, Taiwán. Se investigan las causas de su deceso
Tenía 36 años y vivía en el distrito de Beitou de la ciudad de Taipei, Taiwán. Se investigan las causas de su deceso
Luis Suárez y Arturo Vidal, otra vez descartados por Koeman: los detalles de sus respectivas salidas del Barcelona

Ambos quedaron nuevamente fuera de la convocatoria del DT holandés y buscan emigrar a Italia en los próximos días
Ambos quedaron nuevamente fuera de la convocatoria del DT holandés y buscan emigrar a Italia en los próximos días
Desfile Militar 2020 Minuto a Minuto: arriban los contingentes al Zócalo

Segundo amistoso para Lionel Messi con el nuevo Barcelona de Ronald Koeman: rival, hora y todo lo que hay que saber

Después de vencer al Gimnástic por 3-1 en el primer encuentro, el equipo culé continuará su preparación de cara al estreno de la liga española
Después de vencer al Gimnástic por 3-1 en el primer encuentro, el equipo culé continuará su preparación de cara al estreno de la liga española
Aprende en casa II: clases y canales de TV para este 16 de septiembre

A pesar de ser un día festivo oficial para los infantes, sí se transmitirán clases por televisión
A pesar de ser un día festivo oficial para los infantes, sí se transmitirán clases por televisión
Zona con riesgo de convertirse en ciclón tropical se fortaleció junto a las costas de Veracruz: dejará lluvias fuertes en 10 estados

El sistema se formó en el Golfo de México hace una semana; el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) vigila su evolución
El sistema se formó en el Golfo de México hace una semana; el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) vigila su evolución
Los multimillonarios aprovechan el alza de las bolsas: vendieron más de USD 3.000 millones desde agosto

Muchos inversores revalúan la concentración de su riqueza en los mercados accionarios en medio de la pandemia y aprovecharon la reciente suba para retirar algo de dinero de la mesa
Muchos inversores revalúan la concentración de su riqueza en los mercados accionarios en medio de la pandemia y aprovecharon la reciente suba para retirar algo de dinero de la mesa
Quién es Luis María Aguilar Morales, el ministro que analizará la constitucionalidad de la consulta para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Desde 1968 ha ocupado un puesto en el Poder Judicial de la Federación y ha sido presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación
Desde 1968 ha ocupado un puesto en el Poder Judicial de la Federación y ha sido presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación
El ministro de Educación de Brasil comparecerá ante el Congreso para explicar cómo será el retorno a las clases presenciales

Mientras las playas están a pleno, el comercio ha sido habilitado y el fútbol se disputa, casi todas las escuelas del país siguen cerradas. Los legisladores le pedirán al pastor evangélico Milton Ribeiro protocolos claros para su reapertura
Mientras las playas están a pleno, el comercio ha sido habilitado y el fútbol se disputa, casi todas las escuelas del país siguen cerradas. Los legisladores le pedirán al pastor evangélico Milton Ribeiro protocolos claros para su reapertura
