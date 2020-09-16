ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan to officially announce Suga as new prime minister

Start: 16 Sep 2020 04:19 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 04:50 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE JAPAN / WHEN VIDEO IS USED ON CABLE, COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE IN JAPAN, CNN, CNNI, BBC WORLD, NBC & CNBC MUST ALL ON-SCREEN COURTESY "TV TOKYO"

DIGITAL: NO USE JAPANESE WEBSITES

Source: TV TOKYO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com