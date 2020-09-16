Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-SAFETY

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO, ILO chiefs briefing on health workers & patients safety

Start: 17 Sep 2020 07:30 GMT

End: 17 Sep 2020 08:30 GMT

GENEVA - WHO launches a new ‘Health Worker Safety: A Priority for Patient Safety Charter’ and is calling on Member States and relevant stakeholders to support the charter and commit to concrete actions that ensure safer conditions for health workers and patients. Speakers are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO, Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee, UK and Guy Ryder, Director-General, International Labour Organization.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Virtual news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Juan Guaidó calificó de “histórico” el informe de la ONU: “Relata el drama que hemos atravesado”

Juan Guaidó calificó de “histórico” el informe de la ONU: “Relata el drama que hemos atravesado”

El presidente interino de Venezuela afirmó que el documento evidencia una “sistemática destrucción y violación de los Derechos Humanos” en su país
El presidente interino de Venezuela afirmó que el documento evidencia una “sistemática destrucción y violación de los Derechos Humanos” en su país

Juan Guaidó calificó de “histórico” el informe de la ONU: “Relata el drama que hemos atravesado”

Juan Guaidó calificó de “histórico” el informe de la ONU: “Relata el drama que hemos atravesado”

El presidente interino de Venezuela afirmó que el documento evidencia una “sistemática destrucción y violación de los Derechos Humanos” en su país
El presidente interino de Venezuela afirmó que el documento evidencia una “sistemática destrucción y violación de los Derechos Humanos” en su país

Así es como las farmacéuticas de EEUU están alimentando la producción de drogas en México

Así es como las farmacéuticas de EEUU están alimentando la producción de drogas en México

En un periodo de casi dos años, el CJNG robó por lo menos 30.000 litros de monometilamina, compuesto central para la producción de metanfetamina
En un periodo de casi dos años, el CJNG robó por lo menos 30.000 litros de monometilamina, compuesto central para la producción de metanfetamina

Así es como las farmacéuticas de EEUU están alimentando la producción de drogas en México

Así es como las farmacéuticas de EEUU están alimentando la producción de drogas en México

En un periodo de casi dos años, el CJNG robó por lo menos 30.000 litros de monometilamina, compuesto central para la producción de metanfetamina
En un periodo de casi dos años, el CJNG robó por lo menos 30.000 litros de monometilamina, compuesto central para la producción de metanfetamina

El Mono Burgos recordó el hecho de su infancia que lo hizo enamorarse de River y contó cómo vivió el triunfo ante Boca en Madrid

El Mono Burgos recordó el hecho de su infancia que lo hizo enamorarse de River y contó cómo vivió el triunfo ante Boca en Madrid

El histórico ayudante de campo de Simeone repasó buena parte de su vida: su pasión por el Millonario en Mar del Plata, la mítica anécdota con Giunta, su lucha contra el cáncer y el recuerdo de Bielsa
El histórico ayudante de campo de Simeone repasó buena parte de su vida: su pasión por el Millonario en Mar del Plata, la mítica anécdota con Giunta, su lucha contra el cáncer y el recuerdo de Bielsa

El Mono Burgos recordó el hecho de su infancia que lo hizo enamorarse de River y contó cómo vivió el triunfo ante Boca en Madrid

El Mono Burgos recordó el hecho de su infancia que lo hizo enamorarse de River y contó cómo vivió el triunfo ante Boca en Madrid

El histórico ayudante de campo de Simeone repasó buena parte de su vida: su pasión por el Millonario en Mar del Plata, la mítica anécdota con Giunta, su lucha contra el cáncer y el recuerdo de Bielsa
El histórico ayudante de campo de Simeone repasó buena parte de su vida: su pasión por el Millonario en Mar del Plata, la mítica anécdota con Giunta, su lucha contra el cáncer y el recuerdo de Bielsa

Cómo serán las clases en Venezuela tras la decisión de Nicolás Maduro de cerrar las escuelas hasta 2021

Cómo serán las clases en Venezuela tras la decisión de Nicolás Maduro de cerrar las escuelas hasta 2021

El dictador insistió en que es imposible suspender las elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre y habló sobre cómo continuará el ciclo lectivo en lo que resta del año
El dictador insistió en que es imposible suspender las elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre y habló sobre cómo continuará el ciclo lectivo en lo que resta del año

Cómo serán las clases en Venezuela tras la decisión de Nicolás Maduro de cerrar las escuelas hasta 2021

Cómo serán las clases en Venezuela tras la decisión de Nicolás Maduro de cerrar las escuelas hasta 2021

El dictador insistió en que es imposible suspender las elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre y habló sobre cómo continuará el ciclo lectivo en lo que resta del año
El dictador insistió en que es imposible suspender las elecciones parlamentarias de diciembre y habló sobre cómo continuará el ciclo lectivo en lo que resta del año

Joe Biden aseguró que a los latinos de Florida les irá mejor si Donald Trump sale de la Casa Blanca

Joe Biden aseguró que a los latinos de Florida les irá mejor si Donald Trump sale de la Casa Blanca

El candidato opositor aseguró que detendría las deportaciones y solo expulsaría del país a quienes hayan cometido delitos graves. Estuvo acompañado de figuras como Ricky Martin y Eva Longoria
El candidato opositor aseguró que detendría las deportaciones y solo expulsaría del país a quienes hayan cometido delitos graves. Estuvo acompañado de figuras como Ricky Martin y Eva Longoria

Joe Biden aseguró que a los latinos de Florida les irá mejor si Donald Trump sale de la Casa Blanca

Joe Biden aseguró que a los latinos de Florida les irá mejor si Donald Trump sale de la Casa Blanca

El candidato opositor aseguró que detendría las deportaciones y solo expulsaría del país a quienes hayan cometido delitos graves. Estuvo acompañado de figuras como Ricky Martin y Eva Longoria
El candidato opositor aseguró que detendría las deportaciones y solo expulsaría del país a quienes hayan cometido delitos graves. Estuvo acompañado de figuras como Ricky Martin y Eva Longoria

Afores: desembolsaron más de 12,000 millones de pesos por desempleo en ocho meses

Afores: desembolsaron más de 12,000 millones de pesos por desempleo en ocho meses

La cifra fue superada de enero-agosto en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019
La cifra fue superada de enero-agosto en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019

Afores: desembolsaron más de 12,000 millones de pesos por desempleo en ocho meses

Afores: desembolsaron más de 12,000 millones de pesos por desempleo en ocho meses

La cifra fue superada de enero-agosto en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019
La cifra fue superada de enero-agosto en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019

Madonna será la guionista y directora de su propia biopic

Madonna será la guionista y directora de su propia biopic

Univeral Pictures confirmó el proyecto, que será producido por Amy Pascal, ganadora de tres premios Oscar. Se desconoce el nombre de la elegida para interpretar a la estrella pop en la pantalla grande
Univeral Pictures confirmó el proyecto, que será producido por Amy Pascal, ganadora de tres premios Oscar. Se desconoce el nombre de la elegida para interpretar a la estrella pop en la pantalla grande

Madonna será la guionista y directora de su propia biopic

Madonna será la guionista y directora de su propia biopic

Univeral Pictures confirmó el proyecto, que será producido por Amy Pascal, ganadora de tres premios Oscar. Se desconoce el nombre de la elegida para interpretar a la estrella pop en la pantalla grande
Univeral Pictures confirmó el proyecto, que será producido por Amy Pascal, ganadora de tres premios Oscar. Se desconoce el nombre de la elegida para interpretar a la estrella pop en la pantalla grande

El día que cambió la vida de Galilea Montijo gracias a Eduardo Palomo y Juan Ferrara

El día que cambió la vida de Galilea Montijo gracias a Eduardo Palomo y Juan Ferrara

La conductora recordó sus inicios en la televisión
La conductora recordó sus inicios en la televisión

El día que cambió la vida de Galilea Montijo gracias a Eduardo Palomo y Juan Ferrara

El día que cambió la vida de Galilea Montijo gracias a Eduardo Palomo y Juan Ferrara

La conductora recordó sus inicios en la televisión
La conductora recordó sus inicios en la televisión

Rifa del avión presidencial: en qué entidades están los cachitos ganadores

Rifa del avión presidencial: en qué entidades están los cachitos ganadores

Algunos de los números premiados que se dieron a conocer pertenecen a hospitales del IMSS e ISSSTE
Algunos de los números premiados que se dieron a conocer pertenecen a hospitales del IMSS e ISSSTE

Rifa del avión presidencial: en qué entidades están los cachitos ganadores

Rifa del avión presidencial: en qué entidades están los cachitos ganadores

Algunos de los números premiados que se dieron a conocer pertenecen a hospitales del IMSS e ISSSTE
Algunos de los números premiados que se dieron a conocer pertenecen a hospitales del IMSS e ISSSTE

Grito de Independencia 2020: así fueron los festejos patrios de Danna Paola, Salma Hayek y otros famosos

Grito de Independencia 2020: así fueron los festejos patrios de Danna Paola, Salma Hayek y otros famosos

Los artistas mexicanos celebraron con comidas tradicionales, looks especiales, celebraciones en familia y conciertos online
Los artistas mexicanos celebraron con comidas tradicionales, looks especiales, celebraciones en familia y conciertos online

Grito de Independencia 2020: así fueron los festejos patrios de Danna Paola, Salma Hayek y otros famosos

Grito de Independencia 2020: así fueron los festejos patrios de Danna Paola, Salma Hayek y otros famosos

Los artistas mexicanos celebraron con comidas tradicionales, looks especiales, celebraciones en familia y conciertos online
Los artistas mexicanos celebraron con comidas tradicionales, looks especiales, celebraciones en familia y conciertos online

La sexóloga puertorriqueña Alessandra Rampolla se une al programa australiano MAFS

La sexóloga puertorriqueña Alessandra Rampolla se une al programa australiano MAFS

"Espero contribuir a la compleja combinación que garantiza que los matrimonios no solo funcionen, sino que prosperen a largo plazo", dijo
"Espero contribuir a la compleja combinación que garantiza que los matrimonios no solo funcionen, sino que prosperen a largo plazo", dijo

La sexóloga puertorriqueña Alessandra Rampolla se une al programa australiano MAFS

La sexóloga puertorriqueña Alessandra Rampolla se une al programa australiano MAFS

"Espero contribuir a la compleja combinación que garantiza que los matrimonios no solo funcionen, sino que prosperen a largo plazo", dijo
"Espero contribuir a la compleja combinación que garantiza que los matrimonios no solo funcionen, sino que prosperen a largo plazo", dijo

Lanzagranadas, AK-47 y rifles M4: el poderoso arsenal con el que los hijos del “Chapo” entrenan a sus pistoleros

Lanzagranadas, AK-47 y rifles M4: el poderoso arsenal con el que los hijos del “Chapo” entrenan a sus pistoleros

Un video de encapuchados que presuntamente trabajan para los “Chapitos” hace gala hasta de un lanzagranadas
Un video de encapuchados que presuntamente trabajan para los “Chapitos” hace gala hasta de un lanzagranadas

Lanzagranadas, AK-47 y rifles M4: el poderoso arsenal con el que los hijos del “Chapo” entrenan a sus pistoleros

Lanzagranadas, AK-47 y rifles M4: el poderoso arsenal con el que los hijos del “Chapo” entrenan a sus pistoleros

Un video de encapuchados que presuntamente trabajan para los “Chapitos” hace gala hasta de un lanzagranadas
Un video de encapuchados que presuntamente trabajan para los “Chapitos” hace gala hasta de un lanzagranadas
MAS NOTICIAS