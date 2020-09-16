ADVISORY --FLASH-- 8712-LIBYA-SECURITY/SARRAJ-PROFILE

Libya's Sarraj announces will to hand responsibilities by end Oct - FILE
Start: 16 Sep 2020 20:25 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2020 20:30 GMT
LIBYA - Libya's internationally recognised PM Sarraj announces his will to hand his responsibilities by end Oct - State TV.
