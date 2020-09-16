Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 8712-LIBYA-SECURITY/SARRAJ-PROFILE

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

Libya's Sarraj announces will to hand responsibilities by end Oct - FILE

Start: 16 Sep 2020 20:25 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 20:30 GMT

LIBYA - Libya's internationally recognised PM Sarraj announces his will to hand his responsibilities by end Oct - State TV.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / U.N.-BACKED TRIPOLI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT / TURKISH PRESIDENCY HANDOUT / EUROPEAN UNION / UNTV / GOVERNMENT HANDOUT / NATO TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Libya

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ARABIC SPEECH / PART MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cómo monitorear el sueño con el Apple Watch

Brasil duplicará el número de voluntarios para la tercera fase pruebas de la vacuna contra el Covid-19 de la Universidad de Oxford

La Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria autorizó la inclusión de nuevos participantes, que pasarán de 5.000 a 10.000
Brasil duplicará el número de voluntarios para la tercera fase pruebas de la vacuna contra el Covid-19 de la Universidad de Oxford

La guía completa de aeronaves que surcaron el cielo de la CDMX en el Desfile Militar 2020

Se desplomó avioneta en sierra de Durango

Aseguran que Gareth Bale acordó su salida del Real Madrid y es inminente el anuncio de su regreso a la Premier League

El delantero galés habría aceptado el contrato con su nuevo club al que será cedido por una temporada, según señalan medios británicos
Aseguran que Gareth Bale acordó su salida del Real Madrid y es inminente el anuncio de su regreso a la Premier League

“Una lástima que la gente no pueda disfrutarlo en el estadio”: el lamento de Memo Ochoa días antes del clásico capitalino

Ambos cuadros llegan situados entre los seis mejores de la tabla del torneo Apertura, América, cuarto lugar, Chivas, sexto
“Una lástima que la gente no pueda disfrutarlo en el estadio”: el lamento de Memo Ochoa días antes del clásico capitalino

Tras 200 días de inactividad, Rafael Nadal debutó con un contundente triunfo en Roma

El mallorquín se impuso con un doble 6-1 ante Pablo Carreño Busta y avanzó a los octavos de final del torneo italiano
Tras 200 días de inactividad, Rafael Nadal debutó con un contundente triunfo en Roma

Las fiestas patrias no frenaron los feminicidios: asesinaron a una mujer y su hija de 10 años

Dos más en Jalisco, una en Iztapalapa (CDMX) y otra en Chihuahua en medio de una ola de indignación de porque no cesan los asesinatos a mujeres, niñas y niños
Las fiestas patrias no frenaron los feminicidios: asesinaron a una mujer y su hija de 10 años

Murió Miguel Acundo, diputado federal del PES: la primera víctima de COVID-19 en el Legislativo

La muerte por la COVID-19 de Acundo es la de mayor perfil político hasta ahora en México
Murió Miguel Acundo, diputado federal del PES: la primera víctima de COVID-19 en el Legislativo

El nuevo Apple Watch 6 tiene la capacidad de medir el oxígeno en sangre

Las fotos de las inundaciones provocadas por el huracán Sally, que se debilita pero provoca lluvias torrenciales en el sur de EEUU

Expertos advierten sobre la posibilidad de que la caída de agua tenga proporciones “históricas y catastróficas” en Alabama y Florida. Se espera que se convierta en una depresión tropical el jueves por la mañana
Las fotos de las inundaciones provocadas por el huracán Sally, que se debilita pero provoca lluvias torrenciales en el sur de EEUU

El nuevo escándalo de Kanye West: orinó un Grammy y declaró la guerra a las disqueras

Mantiene una disputa legal con Universal y Sony por los derechos de su música
El nuevo escándalo de Kanye West: orinó un Grammy y declaró la guerra a las disqueras

