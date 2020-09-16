Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS

Por REUTERSSEP 16
16 de Septiembre de 2020

Migrants at the new camp on the island of Lesbos

Start: 16 Sep 2020 13:49 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 14:20 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE – Migrants at the new camp on the island of Lesbos

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La misteriosa muerte del actor y cantante Alien Huang: lo hallaron casi sin ropa en su casa, cerrada por dentro y llena de manchas de sangre

Tenía 36 años y vivía en el distrito de Beitou de la ciudad de Taipei, Taiwán. Se investigan las causas de su deceso
Luis Suárez y Arturo Vidal, otra vez descartados por Koeman: los detalles de sus respectivas salidas del Barcelona

Ambos quedaron nuevamente fuera de la convocatoria del DT holandés y buscan emigrar a Italia en los próximos días
Desfile Militar 2020 Minuto a Minuto: arriban los contingentes al Zócalo

Segundo amistoso para Lionel Messi con el nuevo Barcelona de Ronald Koeman: rival, hora y todo lo que hay que saber

Después de vencer al Gimnástic por 3-1 en el primer encuentro, el equipo culé continuará su preparación de cara al estreno de la liga española
Aprende en casa II: clases y canales de TV para este 16 de septiembre

A pesar de ser un día festivo oficial para los infantes, sí se transmitirán clases por televisión
Zona con riesgo de convertirse en ciclón tropical se fortaleció junto a las costas de Veracruz: dejará lluvias fuertes en 10 estados

El sistema se formó en el Golfo de México hace una semana; el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) vigila su evolución
Los multimillonarios aprovechan el alza de las bolsas: vendieron más de USD 3.000 millones desde agosto

Muchos inversores revalúan la concentración de su riqueza en los mercados accionarios en medio de la pandemia y aprovecharon la reciente suba para retirar algo de dinero de la mesa
Quién es Luis María Aguilar Morales, el ministro que analizará la constitucionalidad de la consulta para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Desde 1968 ha ocupado un puesto en el Poder Judicial de la Federación y ha sido presidente de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación
El ministro de Educación de Brasil comparecerá ante el Congreso para explicar cómo será el retorno a las clases presenciales

Mientras las playas están a pleno, el comercio ha sido habilitado y el fútbol se disputa, casi todas las escuelas del país siguen cerradas. Los legisladores le pedirán al pastor evangélico Milton Ribeiro protocolos claros para su reapertura
Terror y circo: el demoledor editorial sobre el gobierno de López Obrador

El periodista Raymundo Riva Palacio aseguró que el presidente no es un demócrata, ya que no está interesado en la construcción de un país de leyes
“Estamos en guerra, me quiere acabado”: Xavier Ortiz y sus inquietantes mensajes sobre Carisa de León

La propia Carisa confirmó a gente de "Suelta la Sopa" que en una época Xavier y ella se llevaban muy mal
Aunque compró más de 1,800 cachitos del avión, ni así ganó Brugada en Iztapalapa

Gastó cerca de de un millón de pesos y repartió los boletos en las 293 colonias de la alcaldía
