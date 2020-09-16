ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE-LESBOS

Migrants at the new camp on the island of Lesbos

Start: 16 Sep 2020 13:49 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 14:20 GMT

LESBOS, GREECE – Migrants at the new camp on the island of Lesbos

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com