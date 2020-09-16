Miércoles 16 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY EU-COMMISSION/--UPDATED TIME--

Por REUTERSSEP 16
8 de Septiembre de 2020

EU's von der Leyen gives State of the Union address

Start: 16 Sep 2020 07:15 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission Ursula von der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Arrivals and doorsteps

0715GMT - Opening statement by EP President David Sassoli, followed by speech by EC president Ursula von der Leyen, followed by statements from heads of political parties and MEP debate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL French, English, German possible TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Parlamento nipón eligió a Yoshihide Suga como el nuevo primer ministro de Japón

El nuevo mandatario ganó de forma aplastante las elecciones internas de su formación, el Partido Liberal Demócrata (PLD) para convertirse en su nuevo jefe de Estado, prometió continuar con la política de su predecesor
El nuevo mandatario ganó de forma aplastante las elecciones internas de su formación, el Partido Liberal Demócrata (PLD) para convertirse en su nuevo jefe de Estado, prometió continuar con la política de su predecesor
Kim Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo y otras estrellas realizan una curiosa protesta contra Facebook e Instagram

Las estrellas realizarán un boicot de 24 horas ante la excesiva permisividad que, a su juicio, el gigante tecnológico mantiene con los considerados discursos de odio
Kim Kardashian, Mark Ruffalo y otras estrellas realizan una curiosa protesta contra Facebook e Instagram

Las estrellas realizarán un boicot de 24 horas ante la excesiva permisividad que, a su juicio, el gigante tecnológico mantiene con los considerados discursos de odio
Al unísono, vecinos de la alcaldía Venustiano Carranza interpretaron “Cielito Lindo” en un emotivo homenaje al personal de salud

Además, estuvieron presentes en la ceremonia policías, elementos de protección civil, trabajadores de limpia, obras y áreas operativas de la demarcación
Al unísono, vecinos de la alcaldía Venustiano Carranza interpretaron “Cielito Lindo” en un emotivo homenaje al personal de salud

Además, estuvieron presentes en la ceremonia policías, elementos de protección civil, trabajadores de limpia, obras y áreas operativas de la demarcación
Su primera vez en La Bombonera, el cruce con un hincha de River y la última declaración de amor: la historia del flechazo de Dani Alves con Boca

El futbolista de San Pablo, que mañana recibirá al Millonario en la reanudación de la Copa Libertadores, guarda un gran fanatismo por el Xeneize
Su primera vez en La Bombonera, el cruce con un hincha de River y la última declaración de amor: la historia del flechazo de Dani Alves con Boca

El futbolista de San Pablo, que mañana recibirá al Millonario en la reanudación de la Copa Libertadores, guarda un gran fanatismo por el Xeneize
La costumbre venezolana que cautivó al papa Juan Pablo II

En su primera visita al país caribeño en 1985, el Sumo Pontífice, hoy santo, quedó gratamente sorprendido por una tradición religiosa que tienen las familias venezolanas
La costumbre venezolana que cautivó al papa Juan Pablo II

En su primera visita al país caribeño en 1985, el Sumo Pontífice, hoy santo, quedó gratamente sorprendido por una tradición religiosa que tienen las familias venezolanas
Conmoción en Marruecos por la agresión sexual y el asesinato de un niño de 11 años: la población pide la pena de muerte para el culpable

El caso de Adnane vuelve a poner de relieve la cuestión de la protección de la infancia en un país marcado regularmente por casos de pedofilia
Conmoción en Marruecos por la agresión sexual y el asesinato de un niño de 11 años: la población pide la pena de muerte para el culpable

El caso de Adnane vuelve a poner de relieve la cuestión de la protección de la infancia en un país marcado regularmente por casos de pedofilia
Scottie Pippen y su fantástica mansión en Chicago: una cancha con su camiseta de los Bulls, sótano de lujo y una TV para exteriores nunca vista

La leyenda de la NBA, seis veces campeón junto a Michael Jordan con Chicago, mostró la intimidad de su hogar
Scottie Pippen y su fantástica mansión en Chicago: una cancha con su camiseta de los Bulls, sótano de lujo y una TV para exteriores nunca vista

La leyenda de la NBA, seis veces campeón junto a Michael Jordan con Chicago, mostró la intimidad de su hogar
Mike Pompeo reconoció que Estados Unidos mantiene conversaciones con el régimen de Corea del Norte

“Todavía hay mucho trabajo en marcha, entre nosotros y con nuestros aliados de la región e incluso esfuerzos con los norcoreanos”, sostuvo el secretario de Estado norteamericano, pese a que las negociaciones entre ambos países por el programa nuclear norcoreano se encuentran frenadas
Mike Pompeo reconoció que Estados Unidos mantiene conversaciones con el régimen de Corea del Norte

“Todavía hay mucho trabajo en marcha, entre nosotros y con nuestros aliados de la región e incluso esfuerzos con los norcoreanos”, sostuvo el secretario de Estado norteamericano, pese a que las negociaciones entre ambos países por el programa nuclear norcoreano se encuentran frenadas
Abbas aseguró que “no habrá paz” tras el acuerdo entre Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Bahrein y Hamas lanzó dos cohetes desde Gaza

El presidente de la Autoridad Palestina y el grupo terrorista que gobierna de facto en la Franja de Gaza repudiaron la firma en Washington de la normalización de las relaciones entre esas tres naciones en Medio Oriente
Abbas aseguró que “no habrá paz” tras el acuerdo entre Israel, Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Bahrein y Hamas lanzó dos cohetes desde Gaza

El presidente de la Autoridad Palestina y el grupo terrorista que gobierna de facto en la Franja de Gaza repudiaron la firma en Washington de la normalización de las relaciones entre esas tres naciones en Medio Oriente
Las búsquedas online de malestar intestinal podrían permitir la detección de focos de coronavirus hasta cuatro semanas antes de un brote

Utilizando la herramienta Google Trends, investigadores del Hospital General de Massachusetts descubrieron que el volumen de búsquedas se correlacionaba más estrechamente con los casos en estados con alta carga de morbilidad y podría ser un novedoso sistema de alerta temprana
Las búsquedas online de malestar intestinal podrían permitir la detección de focos de coronavirus hasta cuatro semanas antes de un brote

Utilizando la herramienta Google Trends, investigadores del Hospital General de Massachusetts descubrieron que el volumen de búsquedas se correlacionaba más estrechamente con los casos en estados con alta carga de morbilidad y podría ser un novedoso sistema de alerta temprana
Querétaro: un puma suelto puso en alerta a los habitantes de San Juan del Río

Vecinos reportaron el avistamiento del felino corriendo por las calles, saltando bardas y subiendo a los árboles
Querétaro: un puma suelto puso en alerta a los habitantes de San Juan del Río

Vecinos reportaron el avistamiento del felino corriendo por las calles, saltando bardas y subiendo a los árboles
Rifa del avión presidencial: hospitales del IMSS y del ISSSTE ganaron premios con sus cachitos

En medio de la pandemia por COVID-19, dos premios de 20 millones de pesos serán destinados a hospitales públicos al norte de México
Rifa del avión presidencial: hospitales del IMSS y del ISSSTE ganaron premios con sus cachitos

En medio de la pandemia por COVID-19, dos premios de 20 millones de pesos serán destinados a hospitales públicos al norte de México
