ADVISORY BRITAIN-WEATHER/

View of London as temperatures soar unusually high

Start: 16 Sep 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 13:45 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW INTEREST.

LONDON - Live from Primrose Hill in London as temperatures soar to unusually high levels for September.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com