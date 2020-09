ADVISORY USA-POMPEO/ --UPDATED SOURCE

Pompeo discusses Europe, China with Atlantic Council

Start: 15 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 13:46 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM SEPT 8 TO SEPT 15

VARIOUS - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a virtual conversation with the Atlantic Council think tank on the European allies and their relationship to China.

SCHEDULE:

1400 GMT - Start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

Source: THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com