Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden attends Hispanic Heritage Month event in Florida

Start: 15 Sep 2020 22:30 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 23:30 GMT

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, USA - Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attends Hispanic Heritage Month event.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Fuerte crítica del descubridor de Simeone: “Sus equipos pegan y lloran, me gustan, pero no como lloran”

La frase le pertenece a Daniel Willington, quien hizo debutar al Cholo en Vélez Sarsfield hace 33 años
Duro cuestionamiento de WSJ a la lucha anticorrupción de López Obrador: “¿Qué es diferente ahora?”

El diario estadounidense pone de ejemplo las grabaciones de Pío López Obrador recibiendo dinero por parte de David León
Bianca Jagger: “Daniel Ortega es un pedófilo sin escrúpulos dispuesto a asesinar niños y mandar a violar mujeres”

La actriz y activista de los derechos humanos nicaragüense denunció los crímenes de lesa humanidad cometidos por el gobierno sandinista en un webinar organizado por la Fundación Libertad
Venezuela sufre en simultáneo cinco emergencias humanitarias

Así lo denunciaron líderes de organizaciones de derechos humanos, quienes reiteraron que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro no está publicando el verdadero alcance de la pandemia en el país
Lautaro Martínez anotó dos goles para el Inter el día que se confirmó su futuro

El ex Racing festejó por duplicado en un amistoso preparativo para el inicio de la temporada. Las imágenes
Cómo son las reglas para la utilización de piscinas durante la pandemia que se establecieron en Colombia

El país sudamericano se prepara para reabrir los espacios acuáticos de recreación, educación y deporte
Fake news: cómo es el programa de Google para capacitar a niños y adolescentes sobre desinformación

Brindará capacitación en América Latina en temas como ética de la información, pensamiento crítico, reflexión, interpretación, comunicación y toma de decisiones, entre otros. Más de la mitad de los estudiantes no sabe cómo detectar noticias falsas. El proyecto piloto comenzará en la Argentina, Colombia y México, y se convertirá luego en una plataforma de educación en línea
La Serie Mundial de béisbol anunció un histórico cambio por la pandemia del coronavirus

La MLB señaló que la decisión fue tomada teniendo en cuenta “consideraciones de salud, seguridad y competitividad”
El sorteo del avión presidencial en vivo: el primer ganador fue el “cachito” con el número 5349161

Durante la rifa se entregarán 100 premios de 20 millones de pesos. Además de la transmisión en vivo, los resultados podrán ser revisados en el portal de internet de la Lotería Nacional
Donald Trump afirmó que Oracle está “muy cerca” de llegar a un acuerdo para asociarse con Bytedance para operar TikTok en EEUU

La empresa estadounidense se convertiría en un "socio tecnológico confiable" de la empresa china dueña de la aplicación de videos, lo que le permitiría evitar venderla
Emily Ratajkowski reveló que fue agredida sexualmente por el fotógrafo Jonathan Leder durante una sesión de fotos

La modelo dijo que al ataque fue en la casa del artista en Catskills, en el estado de Nueva York, en 2012
Se filtró el nuevo diseño de la camiseta del Barcelona para el año que viene

La camiseta del Blaugrana está inspirada en la composición del escudo del club
