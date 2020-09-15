ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-VETERANS

Biden holds his first Florida campaign event
Start: 15 Sep 2020 18:08 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2020 19:08 GMT
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA - Joe Biden heads to Florida on Tuesday for his first campaign trip to the state as the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will hold a roundtable with veterans at Macdill Air Force Base.
