ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-VETERANS

Biden holds his first Florida campaign event

Start: 15 Sep 2020 18:08 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 19:08 GMT

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA - Joe Biden heads to Florida on Tuesday for his first campaign trip to the state as the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will hold a roundtable with veterans at Macdill Air Force Base.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com