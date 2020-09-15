Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference

Start: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.

SCHEDULE:

TBC GMT- Photo session

TBC GMT- News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Controlas a tu cártel del ministerial o te los empiezo a matar”: las terribles amenazas del CJNG en Aguascalientes

“Controlas a tu cártel del ministerial o te los empiezo a matar”: las terribles amenazas del CJNG en Aguascalientes

Las tropas de Nemesio Oseguera, el “Mencho", advirtieron vínculos entre policías ministeriales y el Cártel de Sinaloa. La FGE ve detrás intenciones políticas
Las tropas de Nemesio Oseguera, el “Mencho", advirtieron vínculos entre policías ministeriales y el Cártel de Sinaloa. La FGE ve detrás intenciones políticas

El huracán Sally de categoría 1 dejará lluvias fuertes en la Península de Yucatán

El huracán Sally de categoría 1 dejará lluvias fuertes en la Península de Yucatán

El ciclón se dirige hacia EEUU, pero sus amplias bandas nubosas se extienden sobre el Golfo de México
El ciclón se dirige hacia EEUU, pero sus amplias bandas nubosas se extienden sobre el Golfo de México

El huracán Sally se acerca a costa estadounidense del Golfo de México: se temen inundaciones “históricas y devastadoras”

El huracán Sally se acerca a costa estadounidense del Golfo de México: se temen inundaciones “históricas y devastadoras”

Las tormentas tocarían tierra esta noche, cerca de la línea estatal entre Alabama y Mississippi
Las tormentas tocarían tierra esta noche, cerca de la línea estatal entre Alabama y Mississippi

El origen del “Mayo” Zambada: de lavacoches a líder del peligroso Cártel de Sinaloa

El origen del “Mayo” Zambada: de lavacoches a líder del peligroso Cártel de Sinaloa

Las recientes declaraciones de la ex embajadora estadounidense, Roberta Jacobson, sobre Genaro García Luna y el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y sus nexos con el crimen organizado; han puesto nuevamente el foco en Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada y el poder corruptor del Cártel de Sinaloa
Las recientes declaraciones de la ex embajadora estadounidense, Roberta Jacobson, sobre Genaro García Luna y el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y sus nexos con el crimen organizado; han puesto nuevamente el foco en Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada y el poder corruptor del Cártel de Sinaloa

La venta de “cachitos” del avión presidencial vuela con prisa a horas de la rifa

La venta de “cachitos” del avión presidencial vuela con prisa a horas de la rifa

Hasta ahora solo se han vendido 4 millones 179.000 “cachitos”, el 69.65% del total, lo que representa ingresos por 2,089,5 millones de pesos
Hasta ahora solo se han vendido 4 millones 179.000 “cachitos”, el 69.65% del total, lo que representa ingresos por 2,089,5 millones de pesos

Este miércoles 16 de septiembre no abrirán los bancos: cuántos días inhábiles restan en 2020

Este miércoles 16 de septiembre no abrirán los bancos: cuántos días inhábiles restan en 2020

La CNBV recordó cuáles son las siguientes fechas no laborales para ese sector y pidió tomar precauciones
La CNBV recordó cuáles son las siguientes fechas no laborales para ese sector y pidió tomar precauciones

Grito de Independencia en CDMX: así serán las celebraciones a distancia en las alcaldías

Grito de Independencia en CDMX: así serán las celebraciones a distancia en las alcaldías

En las alcaldías prepararon diversas actividades para los festejos patrios, las cuales se transmitirán por redes sociales
En las alcaldías prepararon diversas actividades para los festejos patrios, las cuales se transmitirán por redes sociales

Angela Merkel: “Vemos sistemas autoritarios exitosos en economía a expensas de derechos fundamentales"

Angela Merkel: “Vemos sistemas autoritarios exitosos en economía a expensas de derechos fundamentales"

La canciller alemana habló por el Día de las Democracias. Criticó al régimen de Bielorrusia y apoyó las manifestaciones opositoras
La canciller alemana habló por el Día de las Democracias. Criticó al régimen de Bielorrusia y apoyó las manifestaciones opositoras

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de septiembre: CDMX y Aguascalientes presentan mayor ocupación hospitalaria para pacientes graves

Mapa del coronavirus en México 15 de septiembre: CDMX y Aguascalientes presentan mayor ocupación hospitalaria para pacientes graves

México acumuló 71,049 muertes y 671,716 casos positivos de COVID-19: un aumento de 228 fallecimientos y 3,335 contagios en las últimas 24 horas
México acumuló 71,049 muertes y 671,716 casos positivos de COVID-19: un aumento de 228 fallecimientos y 3,335 contagios en las últimas 24 horas

La figura argentina que quiere el Leeds de Bielsa: del misterioso guiño en redes, a la oferta que evitaría su llegada a la Premier League

La figura argentina que quiere el Leeds de Bielsa: del misterioso guiño en redes, a la oferta que evitaría su llegada a la Premier League

El mediocampista, que milita en la Serie A, fue uno de los pedidos del DT argentino para potenciar al plantel
El mediocampista, que milita en la Serie A, fue uno de los pedidos del DT argentino para potenciar al plantel

En medio de los rumores de Barcelona y Real Madrid, Inter busca retener a Lautaro Martínez con una impactante propuesta

En medio de los rumores de Barcelona y Real Madrid, Inter busca retener a Lautaro Martínez con una impactante propuesta

El club italiano no tiene intenciones de desprenderse de una de sus principales figuras
El club italiano no tiene intenciones de desprenderse de una de sus principales figuras

Carisa de León destapó detalles de su relación con Xavier Ortiz: por qué terminaron y nunca se divorciaron

Carisa de León destapó detalles de su relación con Xavier Ortiz: por qué terminaron y nunca se divorciaron

La arquitecta aseguró que su hijo sí convivía con el ex Garibaldi y que ni siquiera tenían un acuerdo sobre la manutención del pequeño
La arquitecta aseguró que su hijo sí convivía con el ex Garibaldi y que ni siquiera tenían un acuerdo sobre la manutención del pequeño

