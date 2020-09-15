ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Japan's new PM Suga holds a news conference
Start: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 16 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan will hold an extraordinary parliamentary session to inaugurate Yoshihide Suga who won the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election as prime minister and to announce the new cabinet.
SCHEDULE:
TBC GMT- Photo session
TBC GMT- News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Las recientes declaraciones de la ex embajadora estadounidense, Roberta Jacobson, sobre Genaro García Luna y el ex presidente Felipe Calderón, y sus nexos con el crimen organizado; han puesto nuevamente el foco en Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada y el poder corruptor del Cártel de Sinaloa
MAS NOTICIAS