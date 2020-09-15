Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY ISRAEL-GULF/USA-OVAL-OFFICE--TAPE REPLAY--

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

UAE, Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at White House

Start: 15 Sep 2020 16:23 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 16:43 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sign agreements normalizing relations with Israel at the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La historia del Himno Nacional Mexicano: cómo un poeta encerrado dio voz a todo un país

La historia del Himno Nacional Mexicano: cómo un poeta encerrado dio voz a todo un país

El Himno fue entonado por primera vez el 15 de septiembre de 1854
El Himno fue entonado por primera vez el 15 de septiembre de 1854

La historia del Himno Nacional Mexicano: cómo un poeta encerrado dio voz a todo un país

La historia del Himno Nacional Mexicano: cómo un poeta encerrado dio voz a todo un país

El Himno fue entonado por primera vez el 15 de septiembre de 1854
El Himno fue entonado por primera vez el 15 de septiembre de 1854

“Abuso de poder”: Calderón respondió furioso a AMLO tras petición de consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

“Abuso de poder”: Calderón respondió furioso a AMLO tras petición de consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

López Obrador pidió este martes al Senado una consulta popular para enjuiciar a cinco ex presidentes de México
López Obrador pidió este martes al Senado una consulta popular para enjuiciar a cinco ex presidentes de México

“Abuso de poder”: Calderón respondió furioso a AMLO tras petición de consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

“Abuso de poder”: Calderón respondió furioso a AMLO tras petición de consulta para enjuiciar a expresidentes

López Obrador pidió este martes al Senado una consulta popular para enjuiciar a cinco ex presidentes de México
López Obrador pidió este martes al Senado una consulta popular para enjuiciar a cinco ex presidentes de México

En vivo: Apple presenta sus nuevos productos

En vivo: Apple presenta sus nuevos productos

El gigante informático lleva adelante un evento en streaming donde podría dar a conocer nuevos relojes y una nueva iPad
El gigante informático lleva adelante un evento en streaming donde podría dar a conocer nuevos relojes y una nueva iPad

En vivo: Apple presenta sus nuevos productos

En vivo: Apple presenta sus nuevos productos

El gigante informático lleva adelante un evento en streaming donde podría dar a conocer nuevos relojes y una nueva iPad
El gigante informático lleva adelante un evento en streaming donde podría dar a conocer nuevos relojes y una nueva iPad

Rocío Sánchez Azuara y los detalles de la terrible agresión de su primer esposo: “Me dio una patada y me tiró al suelo”

Rocío Sánchez Azuara y los detalles de la terrible agresión de su primer esposo: “Me dio una patada y me tiró al suelo”

La conductora habló de diversos episodios conflictivos en su vida
La conductora habló de diversos episodios conflictivos en su vida

Rocío Sánchez Azuara y los detalles de la terrible agresión de su primer esposo: “Me dio una patada y me tiró al suelo”

Rocío Sánchez Azuara y los detalles de la terrible agresión de su primer esposo: “Me dio una patada y me tiró al suelo”

La conductora habló de diversos episodios conflictivos en su vida
La conductora habló de diversos episodios conflictivos en su vida

Genaro García Luna y su intrincada red de corrupción: cómo el súper policía se convirtió en líder de un “narcoestado”

Genaro García Luna y su intrincada red de corrupción: cómo el súper policía se convirtió en líder de un “narcoestado”

El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos presentó ante la Corte Federal de Brooklyn, nuevas grabaciones en contra de la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón
El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos presentó ante la Corte Federal de Brooklyn, nuevas grabaciones en contra de la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón

Genaro García Luna y su intrincada red de corrupción: cómo el súper policía se convirtió en líder de un “narcoestado”

Genaro García Luna y su intrincada red de corrupción: cómo el súper policía se convirtió en líder de un “narcoestado”

El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos presentó ante la Corte Federal de Brooklyn, nuevas grabaciones en contra de la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón
El Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos presentó ante la Corte Federal de Brooklyn, nuevas grabaciones en contra de la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón

“COVID a la vista”: “Pepillo” Origel recibió duras críticas por celebrar su cumpleaños sin cubrebocas ni sana distancia

“COVID a la vista”: “Pepillo” Origel recibió duras críticas por celebrar su cumpleaños sin cubrebocas ni sana distancia

El conductor viajó a Acapulco para festejar en compañía de algunos amigos
El conductor viajó a Acapulco para festejar en compañía de algunos amigos

“COVID a la vista”: “Pepillo” Origel recibió duras críticas por celebrar su cumpleaños sin cubrebocas ni sana distancia

“COVID a la vista”: “Pepillo” Origel recibió duras críticas por celebrar su cumpleaños sin cubrebocas ni sana distancia

El conductor viajó a Acapulco para festejar en compañía de algunos amigos
El conductor viajó a Acapulco para festejar en compañía de algunos amigos

Nuevas pruebas contra García Luna, a menos de un mes de su próxima audiencia en la Corte de NY

Nuevas pruebas contra García Luna, a menos de un mes de su próxima audiencia en la Corte de NY

Las autoridades de EEUU han ido dando a conocer la existencia de nuevos elementos en contra de quien fuera la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón
Las autoridades de EEUU han ido dando a conocer la existencia de nuevos elementos en contra de quien fuera la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón

Nuevas pruebas contra García Luna, a menos de un mes de su próxima audiencia en la Corte de NY

Nuevas pruebas contra García Luna, a menos de un mes de su próxima audiencia en la Corte de NY

Las autoridades de EEUU han ido dando a conocer la existencia de nuevos elementos en contra de quien fuera la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón
Las autoridades de EEUU han ido dando a conocer la existencia de nuevos elementos en contra de quien fuera la mano derecha de Felipe Calderón

El oscuro origen del “Mencho”, el “Azul” y el “Viceroy”: fueron policías y terminaron como crueles narcos

El oscuro origen del “Mencho”, el “Azul” y el “Viceroy”: fueron policías y terminaron como crueles narcos

Recibieron adiestramiento y tuvieron relación con personas que luego los ayudarían en su carrera criminal
Recibieron adiestramiento y tuvieron relación con personas que luego los ayudarían en su carrera criminal

El oscuro origen del “Mencho”, el “Azul” y el “Viceroy”: fueron policías y terminaron como crueles narcos

El oscuro origen del “Mencho”, el “Azul” y el “Viceroy”: fueron policías y terminaron como crueles narcos

Recibieron adiestramiento y tuvieron relación con personas que luego los ayudarían en su carrera criminal
Recibieron adiestramiento y tuvieron relación con personas que luego los ayudarían en su carrera criminal

El descubrimiento de un naufragio hace 165 años, reveló la terrible historia de decenas de mayas que fueron esclavizados

El descubrimiento de un naufragio hace 165 años, reveló la terrible historia de decenas de mayas que fueron esclavizados

Descubierto en aguas de Sisal, Yucatán, el pecio de vapor “La Unión” fue estudiado por tres años y en la investigación se descubrió que eran llevados a Cuba y España
Descubierto en aguas de Sisal, Yucatán, el pecio de vapor “La Unión” fue estudiado por tres años y en la investigación se descubrió que eran llevados a Cuba y España

El descubrimiento de un naufragio hace 165 años, reveló la terrible historia de decenas de mayas que fueron esclavizados

El descubrimiento de un naufragio hace 165 años, reveló la terrible historia de decenas de mayas que fueron esclavizados

Descubierto en aguas de Sisal, Yucatán, el pecio de vapor “La Unión” fue estudiado por tres años y en la investigación se descubrió que eran llevados a Cuba y España
Descubierto en aguas de Sisal, Yucatán, el pecio de vapor “La Unión” fue estudiado por tres años y en la investigación se descubrió que eran llevados a Cuba y España

“Las comunidades mexicanas en EEUU son el motor de la prosperidad en este país”: la embajadora Martha Bárcena festejó el Día de la Independencia

“Las comunidades mexicanas en EEUU son el motor de la prosperidad en este país”: la embajadora Martha Bárcena festejó el Día de la Independencia

El mensaje fue dirigido a la comunidad mexicana en Estados Unidos con motivo del 210º aniversario del grito de Independencia
El mensaje fue dirigido a la comunidad mexicana en Estados Unidos con motivo del 210º aniversario del grito de Independencia

“Las comunidades mexicanas en EEUU son el motor de la prosperidad en este país”: la embajadora Martha Bárcena festejó el Día de la Independencia

“Las comunidades mexicanas en EEUU son el motor de la prosperidad en este país”: la embajadora Martha Bárcena festejó el Día de la Independencia

El mensaje fue dirigido a la comunidad mexicana en Estados Unidos con motivo del 210º aniversario del grito de Independencia
El mensaje fue dirigido a la comunidad mexicana en Estados Unidos con motivo del 210º aniversario del grito de Independencia

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 15 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 15 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 15 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 15 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

El aterrador momento en que un mariachi murió aplastado por un tráiler, tras ser empujado por un conductor distraído

El aterrador momento en que un mariachi murió aplastado por un tráiler, tras ser empujado por un conductor distraído

Precaución: imágenes explícitas
Precaución: imágenes explícitas

El aterrador momento en que un mariachi murió aplastado por un tráiler, tras ser empujado por un conductor distraído

El aterrador momento en que un mariachi murió aplastado por un tráiler, tras ser empujado por un conductor distraído

Precaución: imágenes explícitas
Precaución: imágenes explícitas
MAS NOTICIAS