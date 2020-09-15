ADVISORY ISRAEL-GULF/USA-OVAL-OFFICE--TAPE REPLAY

UAE, Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at White House
Start: 15 Sep 2020 16:23 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2020 16:43 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sign agreements normalizing relations with Israel at the White House.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS