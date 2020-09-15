Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY ISRAEL-GULF/USA-ARRIVALS

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

UAE, Bahrain sign agreement with Israel at White House

Start: 15 Sep 2020 14:18 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 15:23 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sign agreements normalizing relations with Israel at the White House.

++SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Arrivals

1600GMT - President Trump hosts the Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El 14 por ciento de los voluntarios de la vacuna rusa sufrió efectos secundarios

El ministro de Sanidad del gobierno de Vladimir Putin dijo que complicaciones como fiebre o dolor muscular son previsibles y “están descritas en las instrucciones”. Además, adelantó que ya comenzó la producción industrial de la Sputnik V
El ministro de Sanidad del gobierno de Vladimir Putin dijo que complicaciones como fiebre o dolor muscular son previsibles y “están descritas en las instrucciones”. Además, adelantó que ya comenzó la producción industrial de la Sputnik V
“Profesor SpiderMan” da clases virtuales en Tijuana

Yahir Vargas, de 25 años, tuvo gran éxito al captar mayor atención y participación de sus alumnos al impartir las clases de forma divertida
Yahir Vargas, de 25 años, tuvo gran éxito al captar mayor atención y participación de sus alumnos al impartir las clases de forma divertida
Cómo será el protocolo que deberá cumplir Boca para ingresar a Paraguay para jugar la Copa Libertadores

En medio del debate que abrió el ingreso de jugadores con testeos positivos al país vecino, el Xeneize se trasladará para reiniciar su presentación en el torneo internacional
En medio del debate que abrió el ingreso de jugadores con testeos positivos al país vecino, el Xeneize se trasladará para reiniciar su presentación en el torneo internacional
“Nada de platillos gourmet en CNDH, comíamos arroz y frijoles”: Rosario Piedra explicó que fue “víctima” de una campaña mediática

La titular de CNDH explicó que lo que decían que eran cortes especiales no eran otra cosa que bisteces de res y chambarete
La titular de CNDH explicó que lo que decían que eran cortes especiales no eran otra cosa que bisteces de res y chambarete
Preparan la extradición de 18 ex colaboradores de César Duarte

Entre ellos se encuentran familiares, políticos y empresarios relacionados con el desvío de recursos públicos durante el sexenio del gobernador ex priista
Entre ellos se encuentran familiares, políticos y empresarios relacionados con el desvío de recursos públicos durante el sexenio del gobernador ex priista
Infonavit: estas son las siete alternativas de apoyo para trabajadores ante la crisis

El instituto explicó cómo acceder al abanico de soluciones que ofrece
El instituto explicó cómo acceder al abanico de soluciones que ofrece
Cumbia y baile: la locura de Patrice Evra para recibir a Carlos Tevez en las redes sociales

El ex compañero del Apache en la Juventus le dio la bienvenida tras anunciar su regreso a Instagram y otras redes
El ex compañero del Apache en la Juventus le dio la bienvenida tras anunciar su regreso a Instagram y otras redes
En México, una cantidad “alarmante” de periodistas son atacados: ONU se posiciona sobre la violencia contra la prensa

Según datos de la organización Artículo 19, durante el primer semestre del 2020 en México, un periodista fue agredido cada 10.75 horas
Según datos de la organización Artículo 19, durante el primer semestre del 2020 en México, un periodista fue agredido cada 10.75 horas
Una viróloga desertora china publicó un estudio que afirma que el coronavirus fue creado en un laboratorio

Li-Meng Yan, una científica de Hong Kong que huyó a Estados Unidos en abril, señaló que el SARS-CoV-2 podría haber sido creado durante un período de solo seis meses ya que “muestra características biológicas que son inconsistentes con un virus zoonótico natural”
Li-Meng Yan, una científica de Hong Kong que huyó a Estados Unidos en abril, señaló que el SARS-CoV-2 podría haber sido creado durante un período de solo seis meses ya que “muestra características biológicas que son inconsistentes con un virus zoonótico natural”
Reporte del régimen de Maduro: Venezuela sumó nueve muertes por coronavirus y llegó a 494 decesos

En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 1.029 nuevas infecciones, de las cuales 899 se produjeron por transmisión “comunitaria”, principalmente en Caracas con 159 casos
En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 1.029 nuevas infecciones, de las cuales 899 se produjeron por transmisión “comunitaria”, principalmente en Caracas con 159 casos
La historia detrás del Grito de Independencia: por qué cambió del 16 al 15 de septiembre

En aquellos tiempos la tradición consistía en una celebración en la Alameda Central y una serenata en la Plaza Mayor la noche del 15
En aquellos tiempos la tradición consistía en una celebración en la Alameda Central y una serenata en la Plaza Mayor la noche del 15
Salma Hayek presumió un bolso ecológico de 35,000 pesos

La actriz mexicana compartió una imagen luciendo una pieza de una marca de lujo
La actriz mexicana compartió una imagen luciendo una pieza de una marca de lujo
