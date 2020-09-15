Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT-ARRIVALS

Por REUTERSSEP 15
9 de Septiembre de 2020

HK activists Jimmy Lai and Joshua Wong appear in court

Start: 15 Sep 2020 05:42 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 06:15 GMT

WEST KOWLOON LAW COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Live outside Hong Kong's Kowloon Law Courts for arrivals as over a dozen Hong Kong democracy activists including Joshua Wong and Jimmy Lai appear in court to face illegal assembly charges after participating in Hong Kong's annual memorial on the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Wong and Lai are likely to speak to waiting media as they arrive.

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT: Court hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH,

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

López-Gatell recomendó festejar las fiestas patrias desde casa: “el Grito de Independencia va a ser sin personas en el Zócalo”

El subsecretario aseguró que a la fecha el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus sigue siendo alto
Zoraida Gómez de “Rebelde” compartió la tierna imagen de su bebé recién nacido

La mamá primeriza además reveló el nombre que eligió para su pequeño
El mensaje de Chris Evans luego de publicar por error fotos íntimas en su Instagram

El actor reapareció en Twitter con un mensaje con mucho humor sobre su accidentado posteo
Paraguay y Uruguay reiniciaron sus vuelos de pasajeros, con fines corporativos y en la modalidad “burbuja”

La reanudación parcial de los vuelos comerciales tiene como objetivo principal atender el flujo de empresarios e inversores de ambos países
El polémico René Bejarano se sumó a la rifa del avión presidencial en medio de críticas

El hombre, mano derecha del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador cuando era jefe de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, estuvo involucrado en un videoescándalo en 2004
“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor”: los perros policía encargados de la seguridad en el metro de la CDMX

Los nuevos integrantes del equipo canino ingresan en diversos horarios del día a la estación Pino Suárez, donde se mantienen pendientes a ser requeridos
Trump prometió una respuesta “1.000 veces mayor” a cualquier ataque del régimen de Irán

Los servicios de inteligencia sospechan de la existencia de un supuesto complot iraní para matar a la embajadora estadounidense en Sudáfrica antes de las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre en Estados Unidos
Policía Cibernética advirtió sobre cuenta falsa de Karol Sevilla usada para hacer sexting con menores de edad

La unidad de la la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana señaló que los administradores pedían fotos íntimas en forma de concursos para obtener “recompensas” y “premios”
Fallas técnicas, tensión entre los integrantes y un show desangelado: fans de OV7 los denuncian ante la Profeco

Luego de un concierto virtual que no cubrió con las expectativas de múltiples seguidores de la banda, algunos de ellos emitieron duras críticas
Coparmex arremetió contra Paquete Económico 2021

La confederación dirigida por Gustavo de Hoyos consideró que "los cambios persiguen y encarecen la formalidad"
“No tengo prejuicios sobre vacuna alguna”: López-Gatell aclaró rumores sobre “supuesta” oposición a Sputnik-5

El funcionario señaló que no hay ninguna solicitud de registro abierta ante la Cofepris para evaluar sus características
Cinco inmuebles deportivos multiusos como el ambicioso proyecto del estadio de Yucatán

La que será la casa de los Venados y Leones contará con un innovador sistema para que la cancha de fútbol se transforme en un diamante de béisbol
