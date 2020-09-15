Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINE

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

German health officials newser on coronavirus vaccine research

Start: 15 Sep 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Research Minister Anja Karliczek and the head of vaccine regulator PEI, Klaus Cichutek, hold a news conference on coronavirus vaccine research.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - News conference due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONA POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

