Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY *FLASH* 2206-ISRAEL-GULF/USA-GAZA

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel during White House ceremony

Start: 15 Sep 2020 18:06 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 18:07 GMT

ASHDOD, ISRAEL Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel as a ceremony was under way in Washington for the signing of agreements normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MDA/ TELEGRAM SECURITY NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Del #NoEsBroma a la rifa de este 15 de septiembre: las claves del avión presidencial

Estas son las cinco claves que explican la turbulencia causada por el sorteo, que se celebra esta tarde en la sede de la Lotería Nacional
“¡Viva México!”: Claudia Sheinbaum festejó la Independencia recordando a las mujeres que lo hicieron posible

Durante la ceremonia destacaron a las mujeres que hicieron posible la lucha de independencia y que no han sido reconocidas de forma pública
Cuáles podrían ser los próximos países árabes en firmar acuerdos diplomáticos con Israel

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump afirmó que “cinco países más” están listos para avanzar en pactos similares como las ya concretados por Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Bahrein, Egipto y Jordania
Benjamín Netanyahu: “Los acuerdos se expandirán a otros estados y en última instancia pueden terminar con el conflicto árabe-israelí de una vez por todas"

El mandatario israelí se mostró exultante por la normalización de relaciones diplomáticas con los Emiratps Árabes Unidos y Bahrein. Donald Trump aseguró que otros “cinco o seis países” podrían seguir sus pasos en el futuro cercano
“¡Viva la hermandad con Estados Unidos!”: el embajador Christopher Landau celebró la Independencia de México

Varios cónsules de EEUU, en distintas ciudades mexicanas, se unieron a la celebración
Estafa Maestra: UIF aclaró la razón por la que congeló las cuentas del exgobernador José Reyes Baeza

Santiago Nieto aclaró que el caso del ex gobernador de Chihuahua y ex director del ISSSTE es investigado por el desvió de 129 millones de pesos y otras irregularidades financieras
Paso a paso la rifa del avión presidencial: cómo será y dónde verla

Durante el evento se entregarán 100 premios de 20 millones de pesos
Largas filas por un “cachito”: las últimas horas antes del sorteo del avión presidencial

“Ayer había colas en algunos lugares donde se venden boletos, creo que hoy también, porque se cierra hasta las 2:00 de la tarde”, dijo en su conferencia el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Cientos de invitados, lujo y despilfarro: así eran los Gritos de Independencia de Enrique Peña Nieto y Angélica Rivera

Andrés Manuel López Obrador encabezará por primera vez los festejos patrios sin gente, pues pidió a la población quedarse en casa a causa de la pandemia
Abusos sexuales con cocaína, un descuartizamiento y otros dos femicidios: un colombiano será juzgado en España

La Justicia española unificó las causas contra Jorge Ignacio Palma
“Politiquería” despreocupan a AMLO las denuncias contra su gobierno por el manejo del COVID-19 en México

Aseguró que el único único tribunal que los juzga, es el de su conciencia
La patriótica foto del “Capi” Pérez vestido de charro que desató divertidas reacciones

El presentador de "Venga la alegría" pidió que hicieran un arreglo a la imagen y obtuvo increíbles respuestas
