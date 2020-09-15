ADVISORY *FLASH* 2206-ISRAEL-GULF/USA-GAZA

Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel during White House ceremony
Start: 15 Sep 2020 18:06 GMT
End: 15 Sep 2020 18:07 GMT
ASHDOD, ISRAEL Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel as a ceremony was under way in Washington for the signing of agreements normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
El mandatario israelí se mostró exultante por la normalización de relaciones diplomáticas con los Emiratps Árabes Unidos y Bahrein. Donald Trump aseguró que otros “cinco o seis países” podrían seguir sus pasos en el futuro cercano
