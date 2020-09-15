ADVISORY *FLASH* 2206-ISRAEL-GULF/USA-GAZA

Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel during White House ceremony

Start: 15 Sep 2020 18:06 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 18:07 GMT

ASHDOD, ISRAEL Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel as a ceremony was under way in Washington for the signing of agreements normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MDA/ TELEGRAM SECURITY NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com