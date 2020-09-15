Martes 15 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/PARLIAMENT--UPDATED TIME--

Por REUTERSSEP 15
15 de Septiembre de 2020

Von der Leyen, Michel discuss upcoming EU leaders summit

Start: 15 Sep 2020 07:17 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell discuss the upcoming summit of EU leaders with European lawmakers, focusing on the dangerous escalation and the role of Turkey in the Eastern-Mediterranean.

SCHEDULE:

0715GMT Debate starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: French, English, German TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Se definió cómo se hará la repartición de la herencia de Joan Sebastian

Se definió cómo se hará la repartición de la herencia de Joan Sebastian

El albacea de la sucesión testamentaria reveló que los múltiples inmuebles del fallecido cantautor están siendo remozados
El albacea de la sucesión testamentaria reveló que los múltiples inmuebles del fallecido cantautor están siendo remozados

Se definió cómo se hará la repartición de la herencia de Joan Sebastian

Se definió cómo se hará la repartición de la herencia de Joan Sebastian

El albacea de la sucesión testamentaria reveló que los múltiples inmuebles del fallecido cantautor están siendo remozados
El albacea de la sucesión testamentaria reveló que los múltiples inmuebles del fallecido cantautor están siendo remozados

Brasil registró un descenso significativo de muertes por coronavirus: 380 en las últimas 24 horas

Brasil registró un descenso significativo de muertes por coronavirus: 380 en las últimas 24 horas

El país latinoamericano registra 132.006 fallecimientos por coronavirus y 4.345.610 casos confirmados
El país latinoamericano registra 132.006 fallecimientos por coronavirus y 4.345.610 casos confirmados

Brasil registró un descenso significativo de muertes por coronavirus: 380 en las últimas 24 horas

Brasil registró un descenso significativo de muertes por coronavirus: 380 en las últimas 24 horas

El país latinoamericano registra 132.006 fallecimientos por coronavirus y 4.345.610 casos confirmados
El país latinoamericano registra 132.006 fallecimientos por coronavirus y 4.345.610 casos confirmados

Mauricio Claver-Carone: “No permitiré otra década perdida para la región”

Mauricio Claver-Carone: “No permitiré otra década perdida para la región”

El funcionario de origen cubano repasó el proceso que lo llevó a convertirse en el primer estadounidense al frente de ese organismo y las perspectivas de su gestión, que anticipó será solo de cinco años
El funcionario de origen cubano repasó el proceso que lo llevó a convertirse en el primer estadounidense al frente de ese organismo y las perspectivas de su gestión, que anticipó será solo de cinco años

Mauricio Claver-Carone: “No permitiré otra década perdida para la región”

Mauricio Claver-Carone: “No permitiré otra década perdida para la región”

El funcionario de origen cubano repasó el proceso que lo llevó a convertirse en el primer estadounidense al frente de ese organismo y las perspectivas de su gestión, que anticipó será solo de cinco años
El funcionario de origen cubano repasó el proceso que lo llevó a convertirse en el primer estadounidense al frente de ese organismo y las perspectivas de su gestión, que anticipó será solo de cinco años

López-Gatell recomendó festejar las fiestas patrias desde casa: “el Grito de Independencia va a ser sin personas en el Zócalo”

López-Gatell recomendó festejar las fiestas patrias desde casa: “el Grito de Independencia va a ser sin personas en el Zócalo”

El subsecretario aseguró que a la fecha el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus sigue siendo alto
El subsecretario aseguró que a la fecha el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus sigue siendo alto

López-Gatell recomendó festejar las fiestas patrias desde casa: “el Grito de Independencia va a ser sin personas en el Zócalo”

López-Gatell recomendó festejar las fiestas patrias desde casa: “el Grito de Independencia va a ser sin personas en el Zócalo”

El subsecretario aseguró que a la fecha el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus sigue siendo alto
El subsecretario aseguró que a la fecha el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus sigue siendo alto

Zoraida Gómez de “Rebelde” compartió la tierna imagen de su bebé recién nacido

Zoraida Gómez de “Rebelde” compartió la tierna imagen de su bebé recién nacido

La mamá primeriza además reveló el nombre que eligió para su pequeño
La mamá primeriza además reveló el nombre que eligió para su pequeño

Zoraida Gómez de “Rebelde” compartió la tierna imagen de su bebé recién nacido

Zoraida Gómez de “Rebelde” compartió la tierna imagen de su bebé recién nacido

La mamá primeriza además reveló el nombre que eligió para su pequeño
La mamá primeriza además reveló el nombre que eligió para su pequeño

El mensaje de Chris Evans luego de publicar por error fotos íntimas en su Instagram

El mensaje de Chris Evans luego de publicar por error fotos íntimas en su Instagram

El actor reapareció en Twitter con un mensaje con mucho humor sobre su accidentado posteo
El actor reapareció en Twitter con un mensaje con mucho humor sobre su accidentado posteo

El mensaje de Chris Evans luego de publicar por error fotos íntimas en su Instagram

El mensaje de Chris Evans luego de publicar por error fotos íntimas en su Instagram

El actor reapareció en Twitter con un mensaje con mucho humor sobre su accidentado posteo
El actor reapareció en Twitter con un mensaje con mucho humor sobre su accidentado posteo

Paraguay y Uruguay reiniciaron sus vuelos de pasajeros, con fines corporativos y en la modalidad “burbuja”

Paraguay y Uruguay reiniciaron sus vuelos de pasajeros, con fines corporativos y en la modalidad “burbuja”

La reanudación parcial de los vuelos comerciales tiene como objetivo principal atender el flujo de empresarios e inversores de ambos países
La reanudación parcial de los vuelos comerciales tiene como objetivo principal atender el flujo de empresarios e inversores de ambos países

Paraguay y Uruguay reiniciaron sus vuelos de pasajeros, con fines corporativos y en la modalidad “burbuja”

Paraguay y Uruguay reiniciaron sus vuelos de pasajeros, con fines corporativos y en la modalidad “burbuja”

La reanudación parcial de los vuelos comerciales tiene como objetivo principal atender el flujo de empresarios e inversores de ambos países
La reanudación parcial de los vuelos comerciales tiene como objetivo principal atender el flujo de empresarios e inversores de ambos países

El polémico René Bejarano se sumó a la rifa del avión presidencial en medio de críticas

El polémico René Bejarano se sumó a la rifa del avión presidencial en medio de críticas

El hombre, mano derecha del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador cuando era jefe de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, estuvo involucrado en un videoescándalo en 2004
El hombre, mano derecha del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador cuando era jefe de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, estuvo involucrado en un videoescándalo en 2004

El polémico René Bejarano se sumó a la rifa del avión presidencial en medio de críticas

El polémico René Bejarano se sumó a la rifa del avión presidencial en medio de críticas

El hombre, mano derecha del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador cuando era jefe de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, estuvo involucrado en un videoescándalo en 2004
El hombre, mano derecha del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador cuando era jefe de gobierno de la Ciudad de México, estuvo involucrado en un videoescándalo en 2004

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor”: los perros policía encargados de la seguridad en el metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor”: los perros policía encargados de la seguridad en el metro de la CDMX

Los nuevos integrantes del equipo canino ingresan en diversos horarios del día a la estación Pino Suárez, donde se mantienen pendientes a ser requeridos
Los nuevos integrantes del equipo canino ingresan en diversos horarios del día a la estación Pino Suárez, donde se mantienen pendientes a ser requeridos

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor”: los perros policía encargados de la seguridad en el metro de la CDMX

“Tecla”, “Polvo” y “Héctor”: los perros policía encargados de la seguridad en el metro de la CDMX

Los nuevos integrantes del equipo canino ingresan en diversos horarios del día a la estación Pino Suárez, donde se mantienen pendientes a ser requeridos
Los nuevos integrantes del equipo canino ingresan en diversos horarios del día a la estación Pino Suárez, donde se mantienen pendientes a ser requeridos

Trump prometió una respuesta “1.000 veces mayor” a cualquier ataque del régimen de Irán

Trump prometió una respuesta “1.000 veces mayor” a cualquier ataque del régimen de Irán

Los servicios de inteligencia sospechan de la existencia de un supuesto complot iraní para matar a la embajadora estadounidense en Sudáfrica antes de las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre en Estados Unidos
Los servicios de inteligencia sospechan de la existencia de un supuesto complot iraní para matar a la embajadora estadounidense en Sudáfrica antes de las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre en Estados Unidos

Trump prometió una respuesta “1.000 veces mayor” a cualquier ataque del régimen de Irán

Trump prometió una respuesta “1.000 veces mayor” a cualquier ataque del régimen de Irán

Los servicios de inteligencia sospechan de la existencia de un supuesto complot iraní para matar a la embajadora estadounidense en Sudáfrica antes de las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre en Estados Unidos
Los servicios de inteligencia sospechan de la existencia de un supuesto complot iraní para matar a la embajadora estadounidense en Sudáfrica antes de las elecciones presidenciales de noviembre en Estados Unidos

Policía Cibernética advirtió sobre cuenta falsa de Karol Sevilla usada para hacer sexting con menores de edad

Policía Cibernética advirtió sobre cuenta falsa de Karol Sevilla usada para hacer sexting con menores de edad

La unidad de la la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana señaló que los administradores pedían fotos íntimas en forma de concursos para obtener “recompensas” y “premios”
La unidad de la la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana señaló que los administradores pedían fotos íntimas en forma de concursos para obtener “recompensas” y “premios”

Policía Cibernética advirtió sobre cuenta falsa de Karol Sevilla usada para hacer sexting con menores de edad

Policía Cibernética advirtió sobre cuenta falsa de Karol Sevilla usada para hacer sexting con menores de edad

La unidad de la la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana señaló que los administradores pedían fotos íntimas en forma de concursos para obtener “recompensas” y “premios”
La unidad de la la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana señaló que los administradores pedían fotos íntimas en forma de concursos para obtener “recompensas” y “premios”

Fallas técnicas, tensión entre los integrantes y un show desangelado: fans de OV7 los denuncian ante la Profeco

Fallas técnicas, tensión entre los integrantes y un show desangelado: fans de OV7 los denuncian ante la Profeco

Luego de un concierto virtual que no cubrió con las expectativas de múltiples seguidores de la banda, algunos de ellos emitieron duras críticas
Luego de un concierto virtual que no cubrió con las expectativas de múltiples seguidores de la banda, algunos de ellos emitieron duras críticas

Fallas técnicas, tensión entre los integrantes y un show desangelado: fans de OV7 los denuncian ante la Profeco

Fallas técnicas, tensión entre los integrantes y un show desangelado: fans de OV7 los denuncian ante la Profeco

Luego de un concierto virtual que no cubrió con las expectativas de múltiples seguidores de la banda, algunos de ellos emitieron duras críticas
Luego de un concierto virtual que no cubrió con las expectativas de múltiples seguidores de la banda, algunos de ellos emitieron duras críticas
MAS NOTICIAS