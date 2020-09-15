ADVISORY BRITAIN-WEATHER/

Brighton Beach as temperatures soar unusually high for September

Start: 15 Sep 2020 12:50 GMT

End: 15 Sep 2020 13:50 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LONDON - Live from Brighton Beach as temperatures could reach 30c in Southern UK, unusually high for September

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com