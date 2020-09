ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/WINNER-NEWSER

Japan's LDP presidential election winner holds news conference

Start: 14 Sep 2020 08:45 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - The winner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election will hold a news conference after the voting. The winner is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of the LDP's parliamentary majority. The three candidates are chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.

