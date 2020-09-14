ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan's ruling party holds leadership vote
Start: 14 Sep 2020 04:40 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
TOKYO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health. The new party leader will become the country's next prime minister, due to the party's parliamentary majority, with three possible candidates vying for the position.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - Vote to take place (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)
0630GMT - Results to be announced (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)
0900GMT - Newly voted LDP leader news conference (AGENCY POOL) - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT
