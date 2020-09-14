Lunes 14 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/

Por REUTERSSEP 14
13 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's ruling party holds leadership vote

Start: 14 Sep 2020 04:40 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

TOKYO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health. The new party leader will become the country's next prime minister, due to the party's parliamentary majority, with three possible candidates vying for the position.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT - Vote to take place (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

0630GMT - Results to be announced (REUTERS FOR AGENCY POOL)

0900GMT - Newly voted LDP leader news conference (AGENCY POOL) - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Quién es el líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa, detenido por la FGR y el Ejército

José Silverio "R" fue capturado en un domicilio de Nogales, en el estado de Sonora, donde presuntamente era responsable entre otras cosas de traficar droga a Estados Unidos a través de Arizona
Fue campeón con Independiente en el Maracaná, pasó por Racing, brilló en México y hoy vive en la selva

Nuno Molina, aquel mediocampista que defendió los colores del Rojo durante tres años y alzó la Supercopa ante Flamengo en 1995, hoy reside en la selva mexicana donde quiere desarrollar una ciudad autosustentable: “A veces estamos tan dormidos... Que el trabajo, que el dinero, que pagar la renta, la luz... Y nos olvidamos de empezar a percibir estas pequeñas cosas”
México iguala segunda cifra más alta de nacionales que debutaron en las Grandes Ligas en una temporada

Con la participación de Alejandro Kirk, van siete peloteros aztecas han podido debutar en la MLB en el actual certamen
“Cada 100 años nace un líder como tú” y otros elogios de Layda Sansores a López Obrador que la viralizaron en redes sociales

La alcaldesa de Álvaro Obregón celebró, entre otras cosas, las mañaneras, el combate al huachicol y los programas sociales del presidente
En tiempos electorales, los partidos políticos quieren demostrar que tienen alguna función pública: López-Gatell respondió a denuncia del PAN ante la FGR

El funcionario alentó la iniciativa del Partido Acción Nacional deseando que actúen “para el bien público”
Ni se vende ni se rifa: qué pasará con el avión presidencial que AMLO se niega a usar

La aeronave representa el derroche de administraciones pasadas, pero los críticos consideran que también representa la “ineptitud” del gobierno actual
Rusia enviará unos 300 soldados a Bielorrusia para realizar maniobras militares conjuntas

Los ejercicios, que se llevarán a cabo en la localidad bielorrusa de Brestski, comenzarán cuando el presidente Alexandr Lukashenko viaje el lunes a Sochi para reunirse con su colega ruso, Vladimir Putin
La triple crisis de Perú: sanitaria, económica y ahora también política

Tiene la mortalidad por coronavirus más alta del mundo, sufrirá una recesión del 12 % este 2020 y la próxima semana vivirá bajo la amenaza de quedarse sin presidente
Desde Asia hasta América Latina, China promueve sus vacunas para hacerse de amigos

Con promesas de la fórmula contra el coronavirus, Beijing está en una ofensiva de encanto para reparar las relaciones diplomáticas dañadas y aumentar sus vínculos con otros países
Sharon Stone: “Decir que las apariencias no importan es una gran y estúpida mentira”

La estrella de Hollywood aprendió a amarse con el tiempo y hoy poco le importa la opinión de los demás sobre su cuerpo, sin embargo, las cosas en Hollywood no han cambiado mucho
Elecciones 2021: la sombra de la pobreza se coloca como uno de los grandes retos para próximo gobernador de Sinaloa

En el último estudio del Coneval, el estado registró casi el 31% por ciento de la población en esta situación
Ejecutaron a El Chapo Tazajal, presunto operador financiero de Los Salazar

Hombres armados abrieron fuego contra Ramón Héctor, cuando se encontraba dentro de su vehículo, causándole la muerte
