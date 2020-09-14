Lunes 14 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por REUTERSSEP 14
11 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO Europe meeting on COVID-19 response

Start: 14 Sep 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Ministers, health experts and WHO officials will discuss over two days Europe region's COVID-19 response and the its strategy for health for the next five years, including members' pandemic recovery plans. The WHO regional committee will report on the state of health in the region including lessons learned so far from the pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Opening of the session with Keynote speech by Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess of Denmark followed by statement from WHO Director-General Tedros and address by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge

0845GMT - 1400GMT Discussion on Tedros and Kluge adresses and on programme of work for 2020-2025

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La Catedral Metropolitana no recibirá fieles por fiestas patrias: “el Ejército tomó la Plaza de la Constitución”, aseguró

La Sedena aseguró que el operativo de seguridad en estas fechas es normal, pero fueron reforzados por la pandemias de coronavirus
Luis Miguel respalda a su mariachi ante COVID-19: la agrupación de Tecalitlán asegura que el cantante los apoya

El vocalista del Mariachi Vargas aseguró que "el Sol" se preocupa por el bienestar de sus músicos y se ha mantenido en contacto durante la pandemia
Quién es el líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa, detenido por la FGR y el Ejército

José Silverio "R" fue capturado en un domicilio de Nogales, en el estado de Sonora, donde presuntamente era responsable entre otras cosas de traficar droga a Estados Unidos a través de Arizona
Fue campeón con Independiente en el Maracaná, pasó por Racing, brilló en México y hoy vive en la selva

Nuno Molina, aquel mediocampista que defendió los colores del Rojo durante tres años y alzó la Supercopa ante Flamengo en 1995, hoy reside en la selva mexicana donde quiere desarrollar una ciudad autosustentable: “A veces estamos tan dormidos... Que el trabajo, que el dinero, que pagar la renta, la luz... Y nos olvidamos de empezar a percibir estas pequeñas cosas”
México iguala segunda cifra más alta de nacionales que debutaron en las Grandes Ligas en una temporada

Con la participación de Alejandro Kirk, van siete peloteros aztecas han podido debutar en la MLB en el actual certamen
“Cada 100 años nace un líder como tú” y otros elogios de Layda Sansores a López Obrador que la viralizaron en redes sociales

La alcaldesa de Álvaro Obregón celebró, entre otras cosas, las mañaneras, el combate al huachicol y los programas sociales del presidente
En tiempos electorales, los partidos políticos quieren demostrar que tienen alguna función pública: López-Gatell respondió a denuncia del PAN ante la FGR

El funcionario alentó la iniciativa del Partido Acción Nacional deseando que actúen “para el bien público”
Ni se vende ni se rifa: qué pasará con el avión presidencial que AMLO se niega a usar

La aeronave representa el derroche de administraciones pasadas, pero los críticos consideran que también representa la “ineptitud” del gobierno actual
Rusia enviará unos 300 soldados a Bielorrusia para realizar maniobras militares conjuntas

Los ejercicios, que se llevarán a cabo en la localidad bielorrusa de Brestski, comenzarán cuando el presidente Alexandr Lukashenko viaje el lunes a Sochi para reunirse con su colega ruso, Vladimir Putin
La triple crisis de Perú: sanitaria, económica y ahora también política

Tiene la mortalidad por coronavirus más alta del mundo, sufrirá una recesión del 12 % este 2020 y la próxima semana vivirá bajo la amenaza de quedarse sin presidente
Desde Asia hasta América Latina, China promueve sus vacunas para hacerse de amigos

Con promesas de la fórmula contra el coronavirus, Beijing está en una ofensiva de encanto para reparar las relaciones diplomáticas dañadas y aumentar sus vínculos con otros países
Sharon Stone: “Decir que las apariencias no importan es una gran y estúpida mentira”

La estrella de Hollywood aprendió a amarse con el tiempo y hoy poco le importa la opinión de los demás sobre su cuerpo, sin embargo, las cosas en Hollywood no han cambiado mucho
