Lunes 14 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BILL

Por REUTERSSEP 14
14 de Septiembre de 2020

Britain's parliament debates and votes on the Internal Market Bill

Start: 14 Sep 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 15:00 GMT

LONDON - Britain's parliament debates and votes upon the Internal Market Bill, legislation which has plunged Brexit talks into chaos and threatens a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. The debate is on the principle of the bill and may include attempts to amend it. Decision on amendments and the law's progression to the next stage of approval is expected to be subject to votes.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL, NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Aumenta la tensión en Barcelona por Luis Suárez: las dos opciones que se barajan para su futuro

Aumenta la tensión en Barcelona por Luis Suárez: las dos opciones que se barajan para su futuro

El delantero uruguayo es uno de los apuntados para que abandone la institución. Sin embargo, su intención de continuar en el club sigue firme
El delantero uruguayo es uno de los apuntados para que abandone la institución. Sin embargo, su intención de continuar en el club sigue firme

Aumenta la tensión en Barcelona por Luis Suárez: las dos opciones que se barajan para su futuro

Aumenta la tensión en Barcelona por Luis Suárez: las dos opciones que se barajan para su futuro

El delantero uruguayo es uno de los apuntados para que abandone la institución. Sin embargo, su intención de continuar en el club sigue firme
El delantero uruguayo es uno de los apuntados para que abandone la institución. Sin embargo, su intención de continuar en el club sigue firme

Un tren conectará Santa Lucía con el Estado de México y costaría más de 26 mil mdp

Un tren conectará Santa Lucía con el Estado de México y costaría más de 26 mil mdp

Este transporte tendría capacidad para 70 mil 256 pasajeros y esta pensado para entrar en operación en 2022
Este transporte tendría capacidad para 70 mil 256 pasajeros y esta pensado para entrar en operación en 2022

Un tren conectará Santa Lucía con el Estado de México y costaría más de 26 mil mdp

Un tren conectará Santa Lucía con el Estado de México y costaría más de 26 mil mdp

Este transporte tendría capacidad para 70 mil 256 pasajeros y esta pensado para entrar en operación en 2022
Este transporte tendría capacidad para 70 mil 256 pasajeros y esta pensado para entrar en operación en 2022

La OMS advirtió que la pandemia de coronavirus será peor en octubre y noviembre en Europa: “Se verá una mortalidad más elevada”

La OMS advirtió que la pandemia de coronavirus será peor en octubre y noviembre en Europa: “Se verá una mortalidad más elevada”

El mensaje del director del organismo en el continente llega en momentos en que se registra un gran aumento de los contagios aunque la cifra de muertes se mantiene por el momento estable
El mensaje del director del organismo en el continente llega en momentos en que se registra un gran aumento de los contagios aunque la cifra de muertes se mantiene por el momento estable

La OMS advirtió que la pandemia de coronavirus será peor en octubre y noviembre en Europa: “Se verá una mortalidad más elevada”

La OMS advirtió que la pandemia de coronavirus será peor en octubre y noviembre en Europa: “Se verá una mortalidad más elevada”

El mensaje del director del organismo en el continente llega en momentos en que se registra un gran aumento de los contagios aunque la cifra de muertes se mantiene por el momento estable
El mensaje del director del organismo en el continente llega en momentos en que se registra un gran aumento de los contagios aunque la cifra de muertes se mantiene por el momento estable

Mike Pompeo anunció que el embajador estadounidense en China dejará el cargo

Mike Pompeo anunció que el embajador estadounidense en China dejará el cargo

Terry Branstad, quien fue elegido poco después del triunfo de Donald Trump por su amplia experiencia en el gigante asiático, volvería para participar de la campaña de reelección del líder republicano
Terry Branstad, quien fue elegido poco después del triunfo de Donald Trump por su amplia experiencia en el gigante asiático, volvería para participar de la campaña de reelección del líder republicano

Mike Pompeo anunció que el embajador estadounidense en China dejará el cargo

Mike Pompeo anunció que el embajador estadounidense en China dejará el cargo

Terry Branstad, quien fue elegido poco después del triunfo de Donald Trump por su amplia experiencia en el gigante asiático, volvería para participar de la campaña de reelección del líder republicano
Terry Branstad, quien fue elegido poco después del triunfo de Donald Trump por su amplia experiencia en el gigante asiático, volvería para participar de la campaña de reelección del líder republicano

El Reino Unido alcanzó su primer gran acuerdo comercial tras el Brexit

El Reino Unido alcanzó su primer gran acuerdo comercial tras el Brexit

La titular de Comercio Internacional destacó que se ha negociado “en tiempo récord y en circunstancias exigentes” un pacto con Japón
La titular de Comercio Internacional destacó que se ha negociado “en tiempo récord y en circunstancias exigentes” un pacto con Japón

El Reino Unido alcanzó su primer gran acuerdo comercial tras el Brexit

El Reino Unido alcanzó su primer gran acuerdo comercial tras el Brexit

La titular de Comercio Internacional destacó que se ha negociado “en tiempo récord y en circunstancias exigentes” un pacto con Japón
La titular de Comercio Internacional destacó que se ha negociado “en tiempo récord y en circunstancias exigentes” un pacto con Japón

La campaña de Joe Biden lanza una herramienta en línea para impulsar el voto por correo

La campaña de Joe Biden lanza una herramienta en línea para impulsar el voto por correo

El equipo del candidato demócrata adelanta en exclusiva para Infobae en Florida el lanzamiento de nuevas herramientas en su web oficial para facilitar el voto en ausencia. Se espera que en tiempos de Covid-19, el método sea récord en todo el país
El equipo del candidato demócrata adelanta en exclusiva para Infobae en Florida el lanzamiento de nuevas herramientas en su web oficial para facilitar el voto en ausencia. Se espera que en tiempos de Covid-19, el método sea récord en todo el país

La campaña de Joe Biden lanza una herramienta en línea para impulsar el voto por correo

La campaña de Joe Biden lanza una herramienta en línea para impulsar el voto por correo

El equipo del candidato demócrata adelanta en exclusiva para Infobae en Florida el lanzamiento de nuevas herramientas en su web oficial para facilitar el voto en ausencia. Se espera que en tiempos de Covid-19, el método sea récord en todo el país
El equipo del candidato demócrata adelanta en exclusiva para Infobae en Florida el lanzamiento de nuevas herramientas en su web oficial para facilitar el voto en ausencia. Se espera que en tiempos de Covid-19, el método sea récord en todo el país

Una grabación secreta revela las opiniones privadas de ejecutivos del sector petrolero sobre el cambio climático

Una grabación secreta revela las opiniones privadas de ejecutivos del sector petrolero sobre el cambio climático

Por Hiroko Tabuchi
Por Hiroko Tabuchi

Una grabación secreta revela las opiniones privadas de ejecutivos del sector petrolero sobre el cambio climático

Una grabación secreta revela las opiniones privadas de ejecutivos del sector petrolero sobre el cambio climático

Por Hiroko Tabuchi
Por Hiroko Tabuchi

Las sombrías confesiones de Paris Hilton: parejas que la estrangularon, 16 horas al día en el teléfono y las pesadillas más terribles

Las sombrías confesiones de Paris Hilton: parejas que la estrangularon, 16 horas al día en el teléfono y las pesadillas más terribles

“Quería tanto el amor que aceptaba que me golpearan”, revela la millonaria heredera en su documental “This is Paris”, que se estrena este lunes en YouTube
“Quería tanto el amor que aceptaba que me golpearan”, revela la millonaria heredera en su documental “This is Paris”, que se estrena este lunes en YouTube

Las sombrías confesiones de Paris Hilton: parejas que la estrangularon, 16 horas al día en el teléfono y las pesadillas más terribles

Las sombrías confesiones de Paris Hilton: parejas que la estrangularon, 16 horas al día en el teléfono y las pesadillas más terribles

“Quería tanto el amor que aceptaba que me golpearan”, revela la millonaria heredera en su documental “This is Paris”, que se estrena este lunes en YouTube
“Quería tanto el amor que aceptaba que me golpearan”, revela la millonaria heredera en su documental “This is Paris”, que se estrena este lunes en YouTube

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 14 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 14 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este lunes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este lunes?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 14 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 14 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este lunes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este lunes?

Exatlón 2020: Héroes pierdió otro integrante y un choque entre Cecilia Álvarez y el “Pato” Araujo encendió los ánimos de los participantes

Exatlón 2020: Héroes pierdió otro integrante y un choque entre Cecilia Álvarez y el “Pato” Araujo encendió los ánimos de los participantes

Al equipo azul se integró Yuseff Farah, uno de los judocas más reconocidos de México
Al equipo azul se integró Yuseff Farah, uno de los judocas más reconocidos de México

Exatlón 2020: Héroes pierdió otro integrante y un choque entre Cecilia Álvarez y el “Pato” Araujo encendió los ánimos de los participantes

Exatlón 2020: Héroes pierdió otro integrante y un choque entre Cecilia Álvarez y el “Pato” Araujo encendió los ánimos de los participantes

Al equipo azul se integró Yuseff Farah, uno de los judocas más reconocidos de México
Al equipo azul se integró Yuseff Farah, uno de los judocas más reconocidos de México

Recuperaron el cuerpo de un alpinista perdido en el Pico de Orizaba, el volcán más alto de México

Recuperaron el cuerpo de un alpinista perdido en el Pico de Orizaba, el volcán más alto de México

Los dos hombres cayeron 500 metros de profundidad y el más joven, quién solo resultó con algunas lesiones, avisó al 911 del accidente
Los dos hombres cayeron 500 metros de profundidad y el más joven, quién solo resultó con algunas lesiones, avisó al 911 del accidente

Recuperaron el cuerpo de un alpinista perdido en el Pico de Orizaba, el volcán más alto de México

Recuperaron el cuerpo de un alpinista perdido en el Pico de Orizaba, el volcán más alto de México

Los dos hombres cayeron 500 metros de profundidad y el más joven, quién solo resultó con algunas lesiones, avisó al 911 del accidente
Los dos hombres cayeron 500 metros de profundidad y el más joven, quién solo resultó con algunas lesiones, avisó al 911 del accidente

“Rara, con los ojos bastante rojos y agresiva”: Se revelaron detalles del presunto ataque de Frida Sofía en el que habría ensangrentado a una vecina

“Rara, con los ojos bastante rojos y agresiva”: Se revelaron detalles del presunto ataque de Frida Sofía en el que habría ensangrentado a una vecina

La hija de Alejandra Guzmán fue citada por la Corte Criminal de Miami, luego que el estado de Florida la acusó del cargo de violencia; fue su abogado quien acudió a una reunión virtual
La hija de Alejandra Guzmán fue citada por la Corte Criminal de Miami, luego que el estado de Florida la acusó del cargo de violencia; fue su abogado quien acudió a una reunión virtual

“Rara, con los ojos bastante rojos y agresiva”: Se revelaron detalles del presunto ataque de Frida Sofía en el que habría ensangrentado a una vecina

“Rara, con los ojos bastante rojos y agresiva”: Se revelaron detalles del presunto ataque de Frida Sofía en el que habría ensangrentado a una vecina

La hija de Alejandra Guzmán fue citada por la Corte Criminal de Miami, luego que el estado de Florida la acusó del cargo de violencia; fue su abogado quien acudió a una reunión virtual
La hija de Alejandra Guzmán fue citada por la Corte Criminal de Miami, luego que el estado de Florida la acusó del cargo de violencia; fue su abogado quien acudió a una reunión virtual
MAS NOTICIAS