ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BILL--TIMINGS APPROX--

Por REUTERSSEP 14
14 de Septiembre de 2020

Britain's parliament debates and votes on the Internal Market Bill

Start: 14 Sep 2020 14:30 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 15:30 GMT

LONDON - Britain's parliament debates and votes upon the Internal Market Bill, legislation which has plunged Brexit talks into chaos and threatens a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. The debate is on the principle of the bill and may include attempts to amend it. Decision on amendments and the law's progression to the next stage of approval is expected to be subject to votes.

Sororidad y resistencia: la lucha feminista se intensifica en CDMX

Protestas en el metro, disturbios en la sede de Codhem en Ecatepec y abrazos colectivos en la CDNH de la capital, así se vivió la lucha feminista el fin de semana.
Protestas en el metro, disturbios en la sede de Codhem en Ecatepec y abrazos colectivos en la CDNH de la capital, así se vivió la lucha feminista el fin de semana.
La ONU pidió una investigación sobre las denuncias de torturas en Bielorrusia

Michelle Bachelet, Alta Comisionada Para los Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas, señaló que ha recibido informes alarmantes sobre la represión violenta y continua de las manifestaciones pacíficas
Michelle Bachelet, Alta Comisionada Para los Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas, señaló que ha recibido informes alarmantes sobre la represión violenta y continua de las manifestaciones pacíficas
Versiones opuestas por el futuro de Lautaro Martínez: el Real Madrid en el ojo del conflicto

España se divide por la figura argentina. El Barcelona desea contratar al bahiense para reemplazar a Luis Suárez, pero una versión asegura que el Merengue ofreció 100 millones de euros para incorporarlo
España se divide por la figura argentina. El Barcelona desea contratar al bahiense para reemplazar a Luis Suárez, pero una versión asegura que el Merengue ofreció 100 millones de euros para incorporarlo
Sin Frida Sofía ni Michelle Salas: Silvia Pinal celebró su cumpleaños con una foto familiar

La dinastía Pinal se reunió para festejar a la actriz
La dinastía Pinal se reunió para festejar a la actriz
Morena corre contra el tiempo: le faltan 800,000 firmas para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

El proceso es abierto al pueblo. Para participar sólo debe de ser alguien mayor a 18 años que esté empadronado en el INE y que cuente con su credencial para votar vigente
El proceso es abierto al pueblo. Para participar sólo debe de ser alguien mayor a 18 años que esté empadronado en el INE y que cuente con su credencial para votar vigente
Pide López Obrador a Israel no dar asilo a Tomás Zerón: “No debe considerarse como un perseguido político”

“El gobierno de Israel no podría, lo digo de manera respetuosa, dar protección a una persona con estas características, no sería justo ni humano”, dijo el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
“El gobierno de Israel no podría, lo digo de manera respetuosa, dar protección a una persona con estas características, no sería justo ni humano”, dijo el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El superlunes del peso: avanza a niveles no vistos desde marzo

La esperanza de una vacuna contra el COVID-19 impulsa la jornada positiva de la divisa mexicana
La esperanza de una vacuna contra el COVID-19 impulsa la jornada positiva de la divisa mexicana
El conflicto familiar que llevaría a Samuel Eto’o a sentarse frente a los juzgados

Uno de los ocho hijos del ex futbolista lo demandó tras no ejercer sus obligaciones como padre
Uno de los ocho hijos del ex futbolista lo demandó tras no ejercer sus obligaciones como padre
Emmanuel Macron pidió aclarar el “intento de asesinato” contra Alexei Navalny y Vladimir Putin rechazó las “acusaciones sin fundamento”

El presidente francés consideró “imperativo” aclarar lo sucedido y subrayó que su país comparte las conclusiones de sus socios europeos, que determinan que el líder opositor fue envenenado con un agente tóxico del grupo militar Novichok
El presidente francés consideró “imperativo” aclarar lo sucedido y subrayó que su país comparte las conclusiones de sus socios europeos, que determinan que el líder opositor fue envenenado con un agente tóxico del grupo militar Novichok
“Tengo esa facultad”: López Obrador está listo para solicitar consulta de juicio a expresidentes, si los ciudadanos no completan el número de firmas

“Entonces si no se llega a el número de firmas, porque falta muy poco, yo tengo ya preparado un escrito", dijo el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
“Entonces si no se llega a el número de firmas, porque falta muy poco, yo tengo ya preparado un escrito", dijo el presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
El momento más emotivo de Pequeños Gigantes: Juanpa Zurita y Galilea Montijo rompieron a llorar con una actuación

La presentación de Sofía Pardo, una concursante de cinco años, conmovió también a espectadores y usuarios de redes sociales
La presentación de Sofía Pardo, una concursante de cinco años, conmovió también a espectadores y usuarios de redes sociales
El gobierno de EEUU anunció que revisará la propuesta de Oracle para asociarse con TikTok

El secretario del Tesoro norteamericano aclaró que el plazo fijado al gigante chino ByteDance por la Casa Blanca vence el domingo 20 de septiembre, y no el 15 como se venía diciendo
El secretario del Tesoro norteamericano aclaró que el plazo fijado al gigante chino ByteDance por la Casa Blanca vence el domingo 20 de septiembre, y no el 15 como se venía diciendo
