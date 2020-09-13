ADVISORY --FLASH--7144-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE LESBOS GOVERNMENT

Greece calls on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp
Start: 13 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT
End: 13 Sep 2020 13:18 GMT
LESBOS - Greece called on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp after an overcrowded refugee camp on the island was destroyed by a fire last week. Authorities began admitting migrants to temporary tent accommodation outside the main port of Mytilene. Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said he expected around 1,000 people could be settled in the new tented shelter on Sunday and more would be able to come in over the coming days.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Greece
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL/GREEK/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com