ADVISORY --FLASH--7144-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE LESBOS GOVERNMENT

Greece calls on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp

Start: 13 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2020 13:18 GMT

LESBOS - Greece called on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp after an overcrowded refugee camp on the island was destroyed by a fire last week. Authorities began admitting migrants to temporary tent accommodation outside the main port of Mytilene. Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said he expected around 1,000 people could be settled in the new tented shelter on Sunday and more would be able to come in over the coming days.

