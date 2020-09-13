Domingo 13 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --FLASH--7144-EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE LESBOS GOVERNMENT

Por REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2020

Greece calls on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp

Start: 13 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2020 13:18 GMT

LESBOS - Greece called on Lesbos migrants to enter temporary camp after an overcrowded refugee camp on the island was destroyed by a fire last week. Authorities began admitting migrants to temporary tent accommodation outside the main port of Mytilene. Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said he expected around 1,000 people could be settled in the new tented shelter on Sunday and more would be able to come in over the coming days.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Greece

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL/GREEK/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El sindicato de trabajadores petroleros advirtió que en 10 días no habrá “ni un litro” de gas doméstico en Venezuela

El sindicato de trabajadores petroleros advirtió que en 10 días no habrá “ni un litro” de gas doméstico en Venezuela

El sindicato de trabajadores petroleros advirtió que en 10 días no habrá “ni un litro” de gas doméstico en Venezuela

El sindicato de trabajadores petroleros advirtió que en 10 días no habrá “ni un litro” de gas doméstico en Venezuela

El desafío de Messi y el Barcelona antes de comenzar la temporada

El desafío de Messi y el Barcelona antes de comenzar la temporada

El conjunto catalán buscará quedarse con la tradicional Copa Joan Gamper, frente al Elche de Jorge Almirón
El conjunto catalán buscará quedarse con la tradicional Copa Joan Gamper, frente al Elche de Jorge Almirón

El desafío de Messi y el Barcelona antes de comenzar la temporada

El desafío de Messi y el Barcelona antes de comenzar la temporada

El conjunto catalán buscará quedarse con la tradicional Copa Joan Gamper, frente al Elche de Jorge Almirón
El conjunto catalán buscará quedarse con la tradicional Copa Joan Gamper, frente al Elche de Jorge Almirón

¿Cómo usan Tik Tok los mexicanos?: la red sociodigital china es la de mayor crecimeinto durante el confinamiento

¿Cómo usan Tik Tok los mexicanos?: la red sociodigital china es la de mayor crecimeinto durante el confinamiento

Es la más utilizada entre los jóvenes mexicanos después de Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter, no obstante, 70% de los entrevistados reprueban su nivel de confianza, revela estudio de la UNAM
Es la más utilizada entre los jóvenes mexicanos después de Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter, no obstante, 70% de los entrevistados reprueban su nivel de confianza, revela estudio de la UNAM

¿Cómo usan Tik Tok los mexicanos?: la red sociodigital china es la de mayor crecimeinto durante el confinamiento

¿Cómo usan Tik Tok los mexicanos?: la red sociodigital china es la de mayor crecimeinto durante el confinamiento

Es la más utilizada entre los jóvenes mexicanos después de Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter, no obstante, 70% de los entrevistados reprueban su nivel de confianza, revela estudio de la UNAM
Es la más utilizada entre los jóvenes mexicanos después de Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram y Twitter, no obstante, 70% de los entrevistados reprueban su nivel de confianza, revela estudio de la UNAM

Juegos al límite, fortunas en prostitución y cinturones de castidad: los famosos adictos al sexo

Juegos al límite, fortunas en prostitución y cinturones de castidad: los famosos adictos al sexo

Michael Douglas, Lindsay Lohan, David Duchovny, Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ozzy Osbourne, Kim Catrall y David Carradine son solo algunos de los que convirtieron el placer en un problema
Michael Douglas, Lindsay Lohan, David Duchovny, Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ozzy Osbourne, Kim Catrall y David Carradine son solo algunos de los que convirtieron el placer en un problema

Juegos al límite, fortunas en prostitución y cinturones de castidad: los famosos adictos al sexo

Juegos al límite, fortunas en prostitución y cinturones de castidad: los famosos adictos al sexo

Michael Douglas, Lindsay Lohan, David Duchovny, Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ozzy Osbourne, Kim Catrall y David Carradine son solo algunos de los que convirtieron el placer en un problema
Michael Douglas, Lindsay Lohan, David Duchovny, Britney Spears, Charlie Sheen, Ozzy Osbourne, Kim Catrall y David Carradine son solo algunos de los que convirtieron el placer en un problema

Ante la poca respuesta, el gobierno de AMLO destinó recursos millonarios para la compra de “cachitos” de lotería

Ante la poca respuesta, el gobierno de AMLO destinó recursos millonarios para la compra de “cachitos” de lotería

Entre los billetes de lotería vendidos y/o donados son aproximadamente 4.8 millones, es decir, el 80%
Entre los billetes de lotería vendidos y/o donados son aproximadamente 4.8 millones, es decir, el 80%

Ante la poca respuesta, el gobierno de AMLO destinó recursos millonarios para la compra de “cachitos” de lotería

Ante la poca respuesta, el gobierno de AMLO destinó recursos millonarios para la compra de “cachitos” de lotería

Entre los billetes de lotería vendidos y/o donados son aproximadamente 4.8 millones, es decir, el 80%
Entre los billetes de lotería vendidos y/o donados son aproximadamente 4.8 millones, es decir, el 80%

Detuvieron al líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa

Detuvieron al líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa

Fue capturado junto con otros nueve sujetos el pasado 9 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nogales
Fue capturado junto con otros nueve sujetos el pasado 9 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nogales

Detuvieron al líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa

Detuvieron al líder de “Los Siete Demonios”, brazo armado del Cártel de Sinaloa

Fue capturado junto con otros nueve sujetos el pasado 9 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nogales
Fue capturado junto con otros nueve sujetos el pasado 9 de septiembre en la ciudad de Nogales

Andrea Legarreta ya está libre de COVID-19, pero tendrá secuelas

Andrea Legarreta ya está libre de COVID-19, pero tendrá secuelas

Con un mensaje en Instagram, la presentadora de "Hoy" celebró la vida
Con un mensaje en Instagram, la presentadora de "Hoy" celebró la vida

Andrea Legarreta ya está libre de COVID-19, pero tendrá secuelas

Andrea Legarreta ya está libre de COVID-19, pero tendrá secuelas

Con un mensaje en Instagram, la presentadora de "Hoy" celebró la vida
Con un mensaje en Instagram, la presentadora de "Hoy" celebró la vida

Super Mario Bros cumple 35 años con nostalgia e innovación

Super Mario Bros cumple 35 años con nostalgia e innovación

El personaje más famoso de Nintendio vio la luz un 13 de septiembre de 1985 y desde entonces ha acompañado a varias generaciones
El personaje más famoso de Nintendio vio la luz un 13 de septiembre de 1985 y desde entonces ha acompañado a varias generaciones

Super Mario Bros cumple 35 años con nostalgia e innovación

Super Mario Bros cumple 35 años con nostalgia e innovación

El personaje más famoso de Nintendio vio la luz un 13 de septiembre de 1985 y desde entonces ha acompañado a varias generaciones
El personaje más famoso de Nintendio vio la luz un 13 de septiembre de 1985 y desde entonces ha acompañado a varias generaciones

Italia se alista para el regreso a clases y el premier admite que “habrá dificultades”

Italia se alista para el regreso a clases y el premier admite que “habrá dificultades”

Giuseppe Conte pidió que los estudiantes, que vuelven a los colegios este lunes, pongan de su parte y “se comprometan a respetar las reglas de precaución” para evitar contagios de coronavirus
Giuseppe Conte pidió que los estudiantes, que vuelven a los colegios este lunes, pongan de su parte y “se comprometan a respetar las reglas de precaución” para evitar contagios de coronavirus

Italia se alista para el regreso a clases y el premier admite que “habrá dificultades”

Italia se alista para el regreso a clases y el premier admite que “habrá dificultades”

Giuseppe Conte pidió que los estudiantes, que vuelven a los colegios este lunes, pongan de su parte y “se comprometan a respetar las reglas de precaución” para evitar contagios de coronavirus
Giuseppe Conte pidió que los estudiantes, que vuelven a los colegios este lunes, pongan de su parte y “se comprometan a respetar las reglas de precaución” para evitar contagios de coronavirus

Christian Nodal mostró su rostro “tatuado” e hizo enfurecer a su mamá

Christian Nodal mostró su rostro “tatuado” e hizo enfurecer a su mamá

"Se ve muy lindo", aseguró el intérprete ante la molestia de Cristy Nodal
"Se ve muy lindo", aseguró el intérprete ante la molestia de Cristy Nodal

Christian Nodal mostró su rostro “tatuado” e hizo enfurecer a su mamá

Christian Nodal mostró su rostro “tatuado” e hizo enfurecer a su mamá

"Se ve muy lindo", aseguró el intérprete ante la molestia de Cristy Nodal
"Se ve muy lindo", aseguró el intérprete ante la molestia de Cristy Nodal

A unos días del #19S, tres sismos de magnitud 4.2 en Guerrero preocupan a la población

A unos días del #19S, tres sismos de magnitud 4.2 en Guerrero preocupan a la población

Los temblores se registraron durante la madrugada de este domingo 13 de septiembre, y se sintieron en algunas zonas de Acapulco
Los temblores se registraron durante la madrugada de este domingo 13 de septiembre, y se sintieron en algunas zonas de Acapulco

A unos días del #19S, tres sismos de magnitud 4.2 en Guerrero preocupan a la población

A unos días del #19S, tres sismos de magnitud 4.2 en Guerrero preocupan a la población

Los temblores se registraron durante la madrugada de este domingo 13 de septiembre, y se sintieron en algunas zonas de Acapulco
Los temblores se registraron durante la madrugada de este domingo 13 de septiembre, y se sintieron en algunas zonas de Acapulco

Escándalo en UFC: engañó al árbitro, fingió un golpe bajo y ganó el combate

Escándalo en UFC: engañó al árbitro, fingió un golpe bajo y ganó el combate

Ed Herman fue protagonista de una polémica victoria tras vencer por sumisión a Mike Rodriguez en el tercer round. El propio presidente de la empresa salió a defender al perdedor
Ed Herman fue protagonista de una polémica victoria tras vencer por sumisión a Mike Rodriguez en el tercer round. El propio presidente de la empresa salió a defender al perdedor

Escándalo en UFC: engañó al árbitro, fingió un golpe bajo y ganó el combate

Escándalo en UFC: engañó al árbitro, fingió un golpe bajo y ganó el combate

Ed Herman fue protagonista de una polémica victoria tras vencer por sumisión a Mike Rodriguez en el tercer round. El propio presidente de la empresa salió a defender al perdedor
Ed Herman fue protagonista de una polémica victoria tras vencer por sumisión a Mike Rodriguez en el tercer round. El propio presidente de la empresa salió a defender al perdedor
MAS NOTICIAS