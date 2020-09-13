ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS-MORE

Over 100,000 protesters take to the streets of Minsk

Start: 13 Sep 2020 14:55 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2020 14:56 GMT

MINSK - At least 100,000 Belarusian anti-government protesters flooded the centre of Minsk on Sunday and police detained around 250 people. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger after declaring a landslide win at last month's presidential election that his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko denies these allegations.

