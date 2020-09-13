Domingo 13 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY --FLASH--7103-BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS-MORE

Por REUTERSSEP 13
13 de Septiembre de 2020

Over 100,000 protesters take to the streets of Minsk

Start: 13 Sep 2020 14:55 GMT

End: 13 Sep 2020 14:56 GMT

MINSK - At least 100,000 Belarusian anti-government protesters flooded the centre of Minsk on Sunday and police detained around 250 people. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger after declaring a landslide win at last month's presidential election that his opponents say was rigged. Lukashenko denies these allegations.

Susto en la Fórmula 1 tras un choque en cadena: “La velocidad ya era muy alta y la situación fue muy, muy peligrosa”

Carlos Sainz, Kevin Magnussen y Antonio Giovinazzi se vieron obligados a abandonar en un GP de la Toscana accientado, el cual también acabó con la participación de Max Verstappen y Pierre Gasly
“Nos enfrentamos a la posibilidad real de una sexta extinción masiva": el aterrador escenario que plantea el científico británico David Attenborough

En su nuevo libro, el famoso naturalista y divulgador británico adelanta un futuro de inundaciones, sequías, pandemias y una sexta extinción masiva si no se detendrá la sobreexplotación de los recursos naturales del planeta antes de que sea demasiado tarde
La Juventus le regaló una goleada a una fanática inesperada: Gabriela Sabatini

La mejor tenista de la historia argentina se manifestó “fan” del elenco de Turín, que se impuso en un amistoso contra el Novara por 5 a 0. Las imágenes
Grito de Independencia en CDMX: qué calles del Centro Histórico estarán cerradas por las fiestas patrias

La jefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, informó que los comercios ubicados en el primer cuadro tendrán que cerrar el 14, 15 y 16 de septiembre
Carissa de León rompió el silencio sobre Xavier Ortiz y reveló cómo fue su última conversación

La última pareja del ex Garibaldi se mostró incómoda ante una pregunta
Las fuerzas del régimen de Maduro asesinaron a 1.611 personas en el primer semestre del año

El Centro de Investigación de los Padres Jesuitas “Centro Gumilla” y el Programa Venezolano de Educación Acción en Derechos Humanos (Provea) revelaron su informe completo de ejecuciones extrajudiciales. La mayoría de las víctimas fueron jóvenes pobres, entre 18 y 30 años
Sólo dos de cada 10 beneficiarios de Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro consiguen empleo al término del programa

Especialistas advierten irregularidades en el programa para alcanzar los objetivos que se plantean, además del contexto de la pandemia del COVID-19
López Obrador encabezó homenaje a los Niños Héroes en Chapultepec

El presidente de México encabeza la conmemoración del 173 Aniversario de la Gesta Heroica de los Niños Héroes en el Altar a la Patria
“Hola amigos, soy bisexual”: el mensaje de Whatsapp que cambió la vida del rugbier británico Levi Davis

El prometedor joven de 22 años reveló cómo le contó a sus compañeros de equipo su orientación sexual y cuáles fueron sus reacciones
Tramo tres del Tren Interubano estará a cargo de la CDXM; faltan 9,000 millones de pesos para obras, dice Sheinbaum

López Obrador pidió acelerar los trabajos de la obra, a fin de poder adelantar un año la fecha de entrega, en 2022
El sindicato de trabajadores petroleros de Venezuela advirtió que en 10 días no habrá “ni un litro” de gas doméstico

La Federación Unitaria de Trabajadores Petroleros reveló que está paralizada la producción en todo el país. El 89% de la población depende de las bombonas de propano
El nuevo desafío de Messi y el Barcelona antes de comenzar la temporada

El conjunto catalán buscará quedarse con la tradicional Copa Joan Gamper, frente al Elche de Jorge Almirón
