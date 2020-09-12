ADVISORY USA-SEPT11/NEW YORK-LIGHTS

Lights in NY skyline honor victims of 9/11, COVID-19
Start: 11 Sep 2020 23:30 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2020 03:55 GMT
NEW YORK CITY, NY - Two columns of light will illuminate the space once held by the Twin Towers to memorialize the victims of 9/11, and skyscrapers will light up in blue to remember victims of the attacks as well as people who have died from COVID-19.
