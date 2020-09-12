Sábado 12 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY JAPAN POLITICS/DEBATE

Por REUTERSSEP 12
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Japan's party leadership candidates participate in a debate

Start: 12 Sep 2020 03:56 GMT

End: 12 Sep 2020 06:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japan National Press Club hosts the debate between the three candidates running for its upcoming party leadership election. Candidates are: Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and Policy Chief Fumio Kishida.

SCHEDULE:

0400GMT - Debate starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Después del desalojo, colectivo feminista quemó oficinas de la CNDH en Ecatepec

Después del desalojo, colectivo feminista quemó oficinas de la CNDH en Ecatepec

La protesta ocurrió después de que durante la madrugada de este viernes elementos de la FGJEM desalojaran las instalaciones que habían sido tomadas de forma pacífica por el grupo de mujeres
La protesta ocurrió después de que durante la madrugada de este viernes elementos de la FGJEM desalojaran las instalaciones que habían sido tomadas de forma pacífica por el grupo de mujeres

Después del desalojo, colectivo feminista quemó oficinas de la CNDH en Ecatepec

Después del desalojo, colectivo feminista quemó oficinas de la CNDH en Ecatepec

La protesta ocurrió después de que durante la madrugada de este viernes elementos de la FGJEM desalojaran las instalaciones que habían sido tomadas de forma pacífica por el grupo de mujeres
La protesta ocurrió después de que durante la madrugada de este viernes elementos de la FGJEM desalojaran las instalaciones que habían sido tomadas de forma pacífica por el grupo de mujeres

Enfrentamiento entre pobladores y ejidatarios de Tila, Chiapas, dejaría al menos un muerto

Enfrentamiento entre pobladores y ejidatarios de Tila, Chiapas, dejaría al menos un muerto

La Fiscalía del estado reportó un enfrentamiento violento entre habitantes y ejidatarios que se declaran autónomos en el municipio de Tila; circulan reportes de varios heridos
La Fiscalía del estado reportó un enfrentamiento violento entre habitantes y ejidatarios que se declaran autónomos en el municipio de Tila; circulan reportes de varios heridos

Enfrentamiento entre pobladores y ejidatarios de Tila, Chiapas, dejaría al menos un muerto

Enfrentamiento entre pobladores y ejidatarios de Tila, Chiapas, dejaría al menos un muerto

La Fiscalía del estado reportó un enfrentamiento violento entre habitantes y ejidatarios que se declaran autónomos en el municipio de Tila; circulan reportes de varios heridos
La Fiscalía del estado reportó un enfrentamiento violento entre habitantes y ejidatarios que se declaran autónomos en el municipio de Tila; circulan reportes de varios heridos

En imágenes, la limpieza de los canales de Xochimilco

En imágenes, la limpieza de los canales de Xochimilco

Se tiene prevista la extracción de más de 60 toneladas de residuos por día
Se tiene prevista la extracción de más de 60 toneladas de residuos por día

En imágenes, la limpieza de los canales de Xochimilco

En imágenes, la limpieza de los canales de Xochimilco

Se tiene prevista la extracción de más de 60 toneladas de residuos por día
Se tiene prevista la extracción de más de 60 toneladas de residuos por día

#LadyArgentina salió de México, migración impuso restricciones para su regreso

#LadyArgentina salió de México, migración impuso restricciones para su regreso

La mujer gritó “fílmame, india” a una vecina de la colonia Condesa en la CDMX que trataba de tranquilizarla
La mujer gritó “fílmame, india” a una vecina de la colonia Condesa en la CDMX que trataba de tranquilizarla

#LadyArgentina salió de México, migración impuso restricciones para su regreso

#LadyArgentina salió de México, migración impuso restricciones para su regreso

La mujer gritó “fílmame, india” a una vecina de la colonia Condesa en la CDMX que trataba de tranquilizarla
La mujer gritó “fílmame, india” a una vecina de la colonia Condesa en la CDMX que trataba de tranquilizarla

“Soy mucho más que esto”: la critica de una futbolista a revista que la sexualizó

“Soy mucho más que esto”: la critica de una futbolista a revista que la sexualizó

Muñoz recibió el apoyo de muchas de sus compañeras a través de redes sociales
Muñoz recibió el apoyo de muchas de sus compañeras a través de redes sociales

“Soy mucho más que esto”: la critica de una futbolista a revista que la sexualizó

“Soy mucho más que esto”: la critica de una futbolista a revista que la sexualizó

Muñoz recibió el apoyo de muchas de sus compañeras a través de redes sociales
Muñoz recibió el apoyo de muchas de sus compañeras a través de redes sociales

“Tengo 13 años de no hablar con este hombre y no me interesa”: Guillermo Arriaga sobre González Iñárritu

“Tengo 13 años de no hablar con este hombre y no me interesa”: Guillermo Arriaga sobre González Iñárritu

El guionista de Amores Perros reveló que durante dos proyectos que trabajaron juntos, su contacto fue mínimo
El guionista de Amores Perros reveló que durante dos proyectos que trabajaron juntos, su contacto fue mínimo

“Tengo 13 años de no hablar con este hombre y no me interesa”: Guillermo Arriaga sobre González Iñárritu

“Tengo 13 años de no hablar con este hombre y no me interesa”: Guillermo Arriaga sobre González Iñárritu

El guionista de Amores Perros reveló que durante dos proyectos que trabajaron juntos, su contacto fue mínimo
El guionista de Amores Perros reveló que durante dos proyectos que trabajaron juntos, su contacto fue mínimo

“Nuevo Orden”, el filme de Michel Franco, ganó el Leoncino de Oro en el Festival de Cine de Venecia

“Nuevo Orden”, el filme de Michel Franco, ganó el Leoncino de Oro en el Festival de Cine de Venecia

El filme que fue producido por Diego Boneta, fue acreedor de un premio presidido por un joven jurado
El filme que fue producido por Diego Boneta, fue acreedor de un premio presidido por un joven jurado

“Nuevo Orden”, el filme de Michel Franco, ganó el Leoncino de Oro en el Festival de Cine de Venecia

“Nuevo Orden”, el filme de Michel Franco, ganó el Leoncino de Oro en el Festival de Cine de Venecia

El filme que fue producido por Diego Boneta, fue acreedor de un premio presidido por un joven jurado
El filme que fue producido por Diego Boneta, fue acreedor de un premio presidido por un joven jurado

Bastan 10 días para convivir con otras personas después de contagiarse de COVID-19: UNAM

Bastan 10 días para convivir con otras personas después de contagiarse de COVID-19: UNAM

Es importante mantener las medidas preventivas para tener presente que la emergencia sanitaria no ha terminado, pues el coronavirus sigue en la comunidad
Es importante mantener las medidas preventivas para tener presente que la emergencia sanitaria no ha terminado, pues el coronavirus sigue en la comunidad

Bastan 10 días para convivir con otras personas después de contagiarse de COVID-19: UNAM

Bastan 10 días para convivir con otras personas después de contagiarse de COVID-19: UNAM

Es importante mantener las medidas preventivas para tener presente que la emergencia sanitaria no ha terminado, pues el coronavirus sigue en la comunidad
Es importante mantener las medidas preventivas para tener presente que la emergencia sanitaria no ha terminado, pues el coronavirus sigue en la comunidad

Brutal patada en el fútbol femenino de Francia: una jugadora golpeó en la cara a su rival que terminó en el hospital

Brutal patada en el fútbol femenino de Francia: una jugadora golpeó en la cara a su rival que terminó en el hospital

En el final del partido por la fecha 2 de la primera división, la futbolista del Olympique Lyon Selma Bacha agredió a Melissa Herrera, del Rennes
En el final del partido por la fecha 2 de la primera división, la futbolista del Olympique Lyon Selma Bacha agredió a Melissa Herrera, del Rennes

Brutal patada en el fútbol femenino de Francia: una jugadora golpeó en la cara a su rival que terminó en el hospital

Brutal patada en el fútbol femenino de Francia: una jugadora golpeó en la cara a su rival que terminó en el hospital

En el final del partido por la fecha 2 de la primera división, la futbolista del Olympique Lyon Selma Bacha agredió a Melissa Herrera, del Rennes
En el final del partido por la fecha 2 de la primera división, la futbolista del Olympique Lyon Selma Bacha agredió a Melissa Herrera, del Rennes

Gato mentiroso: durante 7 años engañó a dos familias, en una casa se llama Mayo y en otra Pancho

Gato mentiroso: durante 7 años engañó a dos familias, en una casa se llama Mayo y en otra Pancho

El felino comió y recibió cariño en dos lugares distintos durante años, pero, finalmente, fue descubierto y exhibido
El felino comió y recibió cariño en dos lugares distintos durante años, pero, finalmente, fue descubierto y exhibido

Gato mentiroso: durante 7 años engañó a dos familias, en una casa se llama Mayo y en otra Pancho

Gato mentiroso: durante 7 años engañó a dos familias, en una casa se llama Mayo y en otra Pancho

El felino comió y recibió cariño en dos lugares distintos durante años, pero, finalmente, fue descubierto y exhibido
El felino comió y recibió cariño en dos lugares distintos durante años, pero, finalmente, fue descubierto y exhibido

#LadyArgentina y todo lo que se sabe hasta ahora del caso

#LadyArgentina y todo lo que se sabe hasta ahora del caso

A una semana del hecho, ya se han pronunciado la Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México y el Instituto Nacional de Migración
A una semana del hecho, ya se han pronunciado la Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México y el Instituto Nacional de Migración

#LadyArgentina y todo lo que se sabe hasta ahora del caso

#LadyArgentina y todo lo que se sabe hasta ahora del caso

A una semana del hecho, ya se han pronunciado la Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México y el Instituto Nacional de Migración
A una semana del hecho, ya se han pronunciado la Fiscalía General de Justicia de la Ciudad de México y el Instituto Nacional de Migración

Héctor Parra reveló haber estado al borde del suicidio tras acusaciones de acoso sexual a su hija

Héctor Parra reveló haber estado al borde del suicidio tras acusaciones de acoso sexual a su hija

El actor dijo que se encuentra bajo tratamiento psicológico para poder sobrellevar los comentarios de odio en su contra, además de que se cayeron casi todos sus planes de trabajo y personales
El actor dijo que se encuentra bajo tratamiento psicológico para poder sobrellevar los comentarios de odio en su contra, además de que se cayeron casi todos sus planes de trabajo y personales

Héctor Parra reveló haber estado al borde del suicidio tras acusaciones de acoso sexual a su hija

Héctor Parra reveló haber estado al borde del suicidio tras acusaciones de acoso sexual a su hija

El actor dijo que se encuentra bajo tratamiento psicológico para poder sobrellevar los comentarios de odio en su contra, además de que se cayeron casi todos sus planes de trabajo y personales
El actor dijo que se encuentra bajo tratamiento psicológico para poder sobrellevar los comentarios de odio en su contra, además de que se cayeron casi todos sus planes de trabajo y personales
MAS NOTICIAS