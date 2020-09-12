ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS

Israeli protesters keep pressure on Netanyahu
Start: 12 Sep 2020 16:51 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2020 17:51 GMT
Thousands of Israelis flock to Jerusalem's Paris Square, near Prime Minister Benjamin JERUSALEM - Netanyahu's residence, which has become a focal point for protests against his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Location: Jerusalem
