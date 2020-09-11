ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-PENNSYLVANIA

Biden marks anniversary of 9/11 attacks in Pennsylvania
Start: 11 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT
End: 11 Sep 2020 19:00 GMT
SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden commemorates the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”
MAS NOTICIAS