ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-PENNSYLVANIA

Por REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2020

Biden marks anniversary of 9/11 attacks in Pennsylvania

Start: 11 Sep 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2020 19:00 GMT

SHANKSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden commemorates the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 crashed.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

