ADVISORY LEBANON-CRISIS/PROTESTS -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Lebanese anti-government protests near presidential palace
Start: 12 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 12 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: A LIVE SIGNAL WILL BE OFFERED ON THE DAY ON MERIT DEPENDING ON THE SIZE OF PROTESTS
==
BAABDA, LEBANON - Lebanese anti-government activists call for a protest near the presidential palace against President Michel Aoun under the slogan ''He Knew'' - referring to his prior knowledge of the ammonium nitrate stored in the port before the August 4 explosion.
