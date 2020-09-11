ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Japan's ruling party holds leadership vote

TOKYO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health. The new party leader will become the country's next prime minister, due to the party's parliamentary majority, with three possible candidates vying for the position.

