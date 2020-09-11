ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Japan's ruling party holds leadership vote
Start: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT
TOKYO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health. The new party leader will become the country's next prime minister, due to the party's parliamentary majority, with three possible candidates vying for the position.
SCHEDULE:
0500GMT - Vote to take place
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: TBC
DIGITAL: TBC
Source: TBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / JAPANESE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Esta mañana fueron liberadas 11 mujeres (entre ellas una embarazada), tres hombres y seis niños que fueron violentamente desalojados por más de 50 policías la madrugada de este viernes
El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”
MAS NOTICIAS