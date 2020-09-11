Viernes 11 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

Por REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2020

WHO Europe meeting on COVID-19 response

Start: 14 Sep 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 14 Sep 2020 12:00 GMT

COPENHAGEN - Ministers, health experts and WHO officials will discuss over two days Europe region's COVID-19 response and the its strategy for health for the next five years, including members' pandemic recovery plans. The WHO regional committee will report on the state of health in the region including lessons learned so far from the pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Opening of the session with Keynote speech by Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess of Denmark followed by statement from WHO Director-General Tedros and address by the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge

0845GMT - 1400GMT Discussion on Tedros and Kluge adresses and on programme of work for 2020-2025

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS