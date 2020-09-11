Viernes 11 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY --FLASH--5080-USA-SEPT11/NEW YORK

Por REUTERSSEP 11
11 de Septiembre de 2020

Solemn New York ceremony marks 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Start: 11 Sep 2020 16:09 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2020 16:12 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, all masked, joined New York's somber 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the site of the destroyed World Trade Center.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE NEW YORK TRI-STATE MEDIA/ NO USE YAHOO/MSN. NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE. 3 MINUTES MAXIMUM USAGE

DIGITAL: NO USE NEW YORK TRI-STATE MEDIA/ NO USE YAHOO/MSN. NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE. 3 MINUTES MAXIMUM USAGE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Los vínculos cercanos de la mamá de Luis Miguel con la Argentina que alimenta la hipótesis: Marcela Basteri podría ser la mujer que mendigaba en Buenos Aires

Los vínculos cercanos de la mamá de Luis Miguel con la Argentina que alimenta la hipótesis: Marcela Basteri podría ser la mujer que mendigaba en Buenos Aires

Sus primas reclaman en la Justicia que se realice un ADN y denuncian al cantante por encubrimiento de paradero. Qué la une con este país
Sus primas reclaman en la Justicia que se realice un ADN y denuncian al cantante por encubrimiento de paradero. Qué la une con este país

Los vínculos cercanos de la mamá de Luis Miguel con la Argentina que alimenta la hipótesis: Marcela Basteri podría ser la mujer que mendigaba en Buenos Aires

Los vínculos cercanos de la mamá de Luis Miguel con la Argentina que alimenta la hipótesis: Marcela Basteri podría ser la mujer que mendigaba en Buenos Aires

Sus primas reclaman en la Justicia que se realice un ADN y denuncian al cantante por encubrimiento de paradero. Qué la une con este país
Sus primas reclaman en la Justicia que se realice un ADN y denuncian al cantante por encubrimiento de paradero. Qué la une con este país

“¡Golpearon a los niños, hay mucha sangre!”: las impactantes imágenes del desalojo de mujeres y menores de la Codhem Ecatepec

“¡Golpearon a los niños, hay mucha sangre!”: las impactantes imágenes del desalojo de mujeres y menores de la Codhem Ecatepec

Esta mañana fueron liberadas 11 mujeres (entre ellas una embarazada), tres hombres y seis niños que fueron violentamente desalojados por más de 50 policías la madrugada de este viernes
Esta mañana fueron liberadas 11 mujeres (entre ellas una embarazada), tres hombres y seis niños que fueron violentamente desalojados por más de 50 policías la madrugada de este viernes

“¡Golpearon a los niños, hay mucha sangre!”: las impactantes imágenes del desalojo de mujeres y menores de la Codhem Ecatepec

“¡Golpearon a los niños, hay mucha sangre!”: las impactantes imágenes del desalojo de mujeres y menores de la Codhem Ecatepec

Esta mañana fueron liberadas 11 mujeres (entre ellas una embarazada), tres hombres y seis niños que fueron violentamente desalojados por más de 50 policías la madrugada de este viernes
Esta mañana fueron liberadas 11 mujeres (entre ellas una embarazada), tres hombres y seis niños que fueron violentamente desalojados por más de 50 policías la madrugada de este viernes

Mi Beca Para Empezar: hasta cuándo puedo realizar el registro y cómo agilizar el trámite a través de la app “Obtén Más”

Mi Beca Para Empezar: hasta cuándo puedo realizar el registro y cómo agilizar el trámite a través de la app “Obtén Más”

La entrega de recursos se dará a los alumnos aunque sigan sus clases a distancia
La entrega de recursos se dará a los alumnos aunque sigan sus clases a distancia

Mi Beca Para Empezar: hasta cuándo puedo realizar el registro y cómo agilizar el trámite a través de la app “Obtén Más”

Mi Beca Para Empezar: hasta cuándo puedo realizar el registro y cómo agilizar el trámite a través de la app “Obtén Más”

La entrega de recursos se dará a los alumnos aunque sigan sus clases a distancia
La entrega de recursos se dará a los alumnos aunque sigan sus clases a distancia

Ronald Koeman habló por primera vez sobre Lionel Messi luego del conflicto que tuvo con el Barcelona

Ronald Koeman habló por primera vez sobre Lionel Messi luego del conflicto que tuvo con el Barcelona

El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”
El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”

Ronald Koeman habló por primera vez sobre Lionel Messi luego del conflicto que tuvo con el Barcelona

Ronald Koeman habló por primera vez sobre Lionel Messi luego del conflicto que tuvo con el Barcelona

El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”
El DT holandés brindó una entrevista al canal oficial del club y se expresó sobre la Pulga: “En su forma física es un jugador importantísimo que ya ha demostrado durante muchos años y ojalá repita esta temporada”

“Soy Águila 1, cumplo lo que se me ordena”: al interior del mortífero grupo de sicarios que protege al “Mayo” Zambada

“Soy Águila 1, cumplo lo que se me ordena”: al interior del mortífero grupo de sicarios que protege al “Mayo” Zambada

World`s Most Wanted reveló detalles sobre el mítico narcotraficante Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, líder del Cártel de Sinaloa, uno de los más poderosos del mundo
World`s Most Wanted reveló detalles sobre el mítico narcotraficante Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, líder del Cártel de Sinaloa, uno de los más poderosos del mundo

“Soy Águila 1, cumplo lo que se me ordena”: al interior del mortífero grupo de sicarios que protege al “Mayo” Zambada

“Soy Águila 1, cumplo lo que se me ordena”: al interior del mortífero grupo de sicarios que protege al “Mayo” Zambada

World`s Most Wanted reveló detalles sobre el mítico narcotraficante Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, líder del Cártel de Sinaloa, uno de los más poderosos del mundo
World`s Most Wanted reveló detalles sobre el mítico narcotraficante Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, líder del Cártel de Sinaloa, uno de los más poderosos del mundo

Breaking Bad mexicano: el Cártel de Sinaloa recurre a profesores universitarios para fabricar drogas sintéticas

Breaking Bad mexicano: el Cártel de Sinaloa recurre a profesores universitarios para fabricar drogas sintéticas

La producción de opioides de la organización criminal del Mayo Zambada continúa a pesar de la pandemia de coronavirus
La producción de opioides de la organización criminal del Mayo Zambada continúa a pesar de la pandemia de coronavirus

Breaking Bad mexicano: el Cártel de Sinaloa recurre a profesores universitarios para fabricar drogas sintéticas

Breaking Bad mexicano: el Cártel de Sinaloa recurre a profesores universitarios para fabricar drogas sintéticas

La producción de opioides de la organización criminal del Mayo Zambada continúa a pesar de la pandemia de coronavirus
La producción de opioides de la organización criminal del Mayo Zambada continúa a pesar de la pandemia de coronavirus

“Creo que hay anillo este año”: la impactante revelación de Christian Nodal sobre sus planes de boda con Belinda

“Creo que hay anillo este año”: la impactante revelación de Christian Nodal sobre sus planes de boda con Belinda

El cantante fue claro sobre sus intenciones con su novia
El cantante fue claro sobre sus intenciones con su novia

“Creo que hay anillo este año”: la impactante revelación de Christian Nodal sobre sus planes de boda con Belinda

“Creo que hay anillo este año”: la impactante revelación de Christian Nodal sobre sus planes de boda con Belinda

El cantante fue claro sobre sus intenciones con su novia
El cantante fue claro sobre sus intenciones con su novia

La Corte de Nueva York postergó la audiencia de Iván Reyes Arzate, la “Reina", el ex policía vinculado a los Beltrán Leyva y Genaro García Luna

La Corte de Nueva York postergó la audiencia de Iván Reyes Arzate, la “Reina", el ex policía vinculado a los Beltrán Leyva y Genaro García Luna

Iván Reyes Arzate ha sido señalado por la justicia estadounidense de narcotráfico y de entregar información de la DEA a cárteles de la droga mexicanos
Iván Reyes Arzate ha sido señalado por la justicia estadounidense de narcotráfico y de entregar información de la DEA a cárteles de la droga mexicanos

La Corte de Nueva York postergó la audiencia de Iván Reyes Arzate, la “Reina", el ex policía vinculado a los Beltrán Leyva y Genaro García Luna

La Corte de Nueva York postergó la audiencia de Iván Reyes Arzate, la “Reina", el ex policía vinculado a los Beltrán Leyva y Genaro García Luna

Iván Reyes Arzate ha sido señalado por la justicia estadounidense de narcotráfico y de entregar información de la DEA a cárteles de la droga mexicanos
Iván Reyes Arzate ha sido señalado por la justicia estadounidense de narcotráfico y de entregar información de la DEA a cárteles de la droga mexicanos

Empezó la nueva era de Bielsa en Leeds: cuánto dura su contrato y el desopilante cruce con su flamante traductor

Empezó la nueva era de Bielsa en Leeds: cuánto dura su contrato y el desopilante cruce con su flamante traductor

El Loco dirigirá a los Blancos en la próxima temporada y debutará mañana en Anfield ante Liverpool, último campeón. En la conferencia previa, generó risas
El Loco dirigirá a los Blancos en la próxima temporada y debutará mañana en Anfield ante Liverpool, último campeón. En la conferencia previa, generó risas

Empezó la nueva era de Bielsa en Leeds: cuánto dura su contrato y el desopilante cruce con su flamante traductor

Empezó la nueva era de Bielsa en Leeds: cuánto dura su contrato y el desopilante cruce con su flamante traductor

El Loco dirigirá a los Blancos en la próxima temporada y debutará mañana en Anfield ante Liverpool, último campeón. En la conferencia previa, generó risas
El Loco dirigirá a los Blancos en la próxima temporada y debutará mañana en Anfield ante Liverpool, último campeón. En la conferencia previa, generó risas

ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo obtener el crédito de más de medio millón de pesos para remodelar o fincar tu propia casa

ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo obtener el crédito de más de medio millón de pesos para remodelar o fincar tu propia casa

Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país
Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país

ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo obtener el crédito de más de medio millón de pesos para remodelar o fincar tu propia casa

ConstruYO Infonavit: cómo obtener el crédito de más de medio millón de pesos para remodelar o fincar tu propia casa

Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país
Los trabajadores podrán realizar el trámite en al menos siete entidades del país

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 11 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 11 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 11 de septiembre para secundaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet y preguntas del 11 de septiembre para secundaria

Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy
Las preguntas y temas del programa de 1° y 2° de primaria en Aprende en Casa II para el día de hoy

Concepción Falcón Montejo: quién es la cuñada de López Obrador involucrada en presunto desfalco millonario en Macuspana

Concepción Falcón Montejo: quién es la cuñada de López Obrador involucrada en presunto desfalco millonario en Macuspana

La oficina de Comunicación de Presidencia declaró que la renuncia de los 11 funcionarios en la demarcación no tuvo relación con este caso
La oficina de Comunicación de Presidencia declaró que la renuncia de los 11 funcionarios en la demarcación no tuvo relación con este caso

Concepción Falcón Montejo: quién es la cuñada de López Obrador involucrada en presunto desfalco millonario en Macuspana

Concepción Falcón Montejo: quién es la cuñada de López Obrador involucrada en presunto desfalco millonario en Macuspana

La oficina de Comunicación de Presidencia declaró que la renuncia de los 11 funcionarios en la demarcación no tuvo relación con este caso
La oficina de Comunicación de Presidencia declaró que la renuncia de los 11 funcionarios en la demarcación no tuvo relación con este caso
MAS NOTICIAS