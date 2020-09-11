Viernes 11 de Septiembre de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTESMÉXICO
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY EU-ECONOMY/EURO ZONE NEWSER

Por REUTERSSEP 11
10 de Septiembre de 2020

EU euro zone group participants hold news conference

Start: 11 Sep 2020 10:09 GMT

End: 11 Sep 2020 10:15 GMT

BERLIN - The European Union's euro zone group participants hold news conference.

SCHEDULE:

0930GMT Euro zone group news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Un joven fue mordido en el pene por una serpiente pitón mientras miraba videos en el baño

Un joven fue mordido en el pene por una serpiente pitón mientras miraba videos en el baño

Siraphop Masukarat perdió sangre y tuvo que recibir tres puntos de sutura en Nonthaburi, Tailandia
Siraphop Masukarat perdió sangre y tuvo que recibir tres puntos de sutura en Nonthaburi, Tailandia

Un joven fue mordido en el pene por una serpiente pitón mientras miraba videos en el baño

Un joven fue mordido en el pene por una serpiente pitón mientras miraba videos en el baño

Siraphop Masukarat perdió sangre y tuvo que recibir tres puntos de sutura en Nonthaburi, Tailandia
Siraphop Masukarat perdió sangre y tuvo que recibir tres puntos de sutura en Nonthaburi, Tailandia

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 11 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 11 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 11 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del 11 de septiembre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?
¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este viernes?

“Ya chingaron a su madre”: agentes de la Fiscalía agredieron a manifestantes y periodistas en el MP de Atizapán, Edomex

“Ya chingaron a su madre”: agentes de la Fiscalía agredieron a manifestantes y periodistas en el MP de Atizapán, Edomex

Las mujeres del colectivo acudieron a las instalaciones del Ministerio Público con el objetivo de lograr la liberación de sus compañeras arrestadas en Ecatepec
Las mujeres del colectivo acudieron a las instalaciones del Ministerio Público con el objetivo de lograr la liberación de sus compañeras arrestadas en Ecatepec

“Ya chingaron a su madre”: agentes de la Fiscalía agredieron a manifestantes y periodistas en el MP de Atizapán, Edomex

“Ya chingaron a su madre”: agentes de la Fiscalía agredieron a manifestantes y periodistas en el MP de Atizapán, Edomex

Las mujeres del colectivo acudieron a las instalaciones del Ministerio Público con el objetivo de lograr la liberación de sus compañeras arrestadas en Ecatepec
Las mujeres del colectivo acudieron a las instalaciones del Ministerio Público con el objetivo de lograr la liberación de sus compañeras arrestadas en Ecatepec

“Símbolo de excesos del pasado, signo de ineptitud actual”: la incisiva crítica de The Economist por la promesa de venta del avión presidencial

“Símbolo de excesos del pasado, signo de ineptitud actual”: la incisiva crítica de The Economist por la promesa de venta del avión presidencial

El medio aseguró que la venta de una aeronave con esas características podría tardar varios años en efectuarse, al tiempo que reduce el costo de la misma
El medio aseguró que la venta de una aeronave con esas características podría tardar varios años en efectuarse, al tiempo que reduce el costo de la misma

“Símbolo de excesos del pasado, signo de ineptitud actual”: la incisiva crítica de The Economist por la promesa de venta del avión presidencial

“Símbolo de excesos del pasado, signo de ineptitud actual”: la incisiva crítica de The Economist por la promesa de venta del avión presidencial

El medio aseguró que la venta de una aeronave con esas características podría tardar varios años en efectuarse, al tiempo que reduce el costo de la misma
El medio aseguró que la venta de una aeronave con esas características podría tardar varios años en efectuarse, al tiempo que reduce el costo de la misma

Gasolina en México: Hacienda buscaría implementar una “cuota complementaria” al IEPS de los combustibles

Gasolina en México: Hacienda buscaría implementar una “cuota complementaria” al IEPS de los combustibles

Esta aplicaría en caso de que los precios de los combustibles sean menores a los establecidos como base por la Secretaría
Esta aplicaría en caso de que los precios de los combustibles sean menores a los establecidos como base por la Secretaría

Gasolina en México: Hacienda buscaría implementar una “cuota complementaria” al IEPS de los combustibles

Gasolina en México: Hacienda buscaría implementar una “cuota complementaria” al IEPS de los combustibles

Esta aplicaría en caso de que los precios de los combustibles sean menores a los establecidos como base por la Secretaría
Esta aplicaría en caso de que los precios de los combustibles sean menores a los establecidos como base por la Secretaría

La policía rusa quiere interrogar al líder opositor Alexei Navalny en Alemania

La policía rusa quiere interrogar al líder opositor Alexei Navalny en Alemania

El principal crítico de Vladimir Putin salió del coma artificial y sigue mejorando. El Kremlin es señalado por la comunidad internacional como responsable de su envenenamiento
El principal crítico de Vladimir Putin salió del coma artificial y sigue mejorando. El Kremlin es señalado por la comunidad internacional como responsable de su envenenamiento

La policía rusa quiere interrogar al líder opositor Alexei Navalny en Alemania

La policía rusa quiere interrogar al líder opositor Alexei Navalny en Alemania

El principal crítico de Vladimir Putin salió del coma artificial y sigue mejorando. El Kremlin es señalado por la comunidad internacional como responsable de su envenenamiento
El principal crítico de Vladimir Putin salió del coma artificial y sigue mejorando. El Kremlin es señalado por la comunidad internacional como responsable de su envenenamiento

“Me decían que estaba gorda”: Litzy sufrió bullying en su paso por el grupo Jeans

“Me decían que estaba gorda”: Litzy sufrió bullying en su paso por el grupo Jeans

Contó que de adolescente recibió fuertes críticas dentro de la agrupación de música pop, ataques que han persistido en su vida adulta
Contó que de adolescente recibió fuertes críticas dentro de la agrupación de música pop, ataques que han persistido en su vida adulta

“Me decían que estaba gorda”: Litzy sufrió bullying en su paso por el grupo Jeans

“Me decían que estaba gorda”: Litzy sufrió bullying en su paso por el grupo Jeans

Contó que de adolescente recibió fuertes críticas dentro de la agrupación de música pop, ataques que han persistido en su vida adulta
Contó que de adolescente recibió fuertes críticas dentro de la agrupación de música pop, ataques que han persistido en su vida adulta

Petroleros iraníes rodean Cabo Buena Esperanza en ruta hacia Venezuela

Petroleros iraníes rodean Cabo Buena Esperanza en ruta hacia Venezuela

La embarcaciones Forest y Fortune no han cambiado oficialmente sus destinos. Continúan navegando bajo la indicación “por pedido” y la fecha estimada de llegada es a finales de este mes
La embarcaciones Forest y Fortune no han cambiado oficialmente sus destinos. Continúan navegando bajo la indicación “por pedido” y la fecha estimada de llegada es a finales de este mes

Petroleros iraníes rodean Cabo Buena Esperanza en ruta hacia Venezuela

Petroleros iraníes rodean Cabo Buena Esperanza en ruta hacia Venezuela

La embarcaciones Forest y Fortune no han cambiado oficialmente sus destinos. Continúan navegando bajo la indicación “por pedido” y la fecha estimada de llegada es a finales de este mes
La embarcaciones Forest y Fortune no han cambiado oficialmente sus destinos. Continúan navegando bajo la indicación “por pedido” y la fecha estimada de llegada es a finales de este mes

Alfaro calificó como “centralista” al presupuesto y llamó “lambiscones” a gobernadores por no dar su postura

Alfaro calificó como “centralista” al presupuesto y llamó “lambiscones” a gobernadores por no dar su postura

El gobernador de Jalisco acusó que otros estados también han sido afectados por esta reducción de recursos a sus administraciones
El gobernador de Jalisco acusó que otros estados también han sido afectados por esta reducción de recursos a sus administraciones

Alfaro calificó como “centralista” al presupuesto y llamó “lambiscones” a gobernadores por no dar su postura

Alfaro calificó como “centralista” al presupuesto y llamó “lambiscones” a gobernadores por no dar su postura

El gobernador de Jalisco acusó que otros estados también han sido afectados por esta reducción de recursos a sus administraciones
El gobernador de Jalisco acusó que otros estados también han sido afectados por esta reducción de recursos a sus administraciones

Denuncian corte de luz y comunicaciones en La Boquilla, Chihuahua, como presunta estrategia de la Guardia Nacional para recuperar la presa

Denuncian corte de luz y comunicaciones en La Boquilla, Chihuahua, como presunta estrategia de la Guardia Nacional para recuperar la presa

Además, los locatarios señalaron que un grupo de infiltrados intentó provocar un incendio en la zona de las turbinas
Además, los locatarios señalaron que un grupo de infiltrados intentó provocar un incendio en la zona de las turbinas

Denuncian corte de luz y comunicaciones en La Boquilla, Chihuahua, como presunta estrategia de la Guardia Nacional para recuperar la presa

Denuncian corte de luz y comunicaciones en La Boquilla, Chihuahua, como presunta estrategia de la Guardia Nacional para recuperar la presa

Además, los locatarios señalaron que un grupo de infiltrados intentó provocar un incendio en la zona de las turbinas
Además, los locatarios señalaron que un grupo de infiltrados intentó provocar un incendio en la zona de las turbinas

Desalojaron con violencia a mujeres que tomaron la CODHEM de Ecatepec; la Fiscalía asegura actuará “con estricto apego a derecho”

Desalojaron con violencia a mujeres que tomaron la CODHEM de Ecatepec; la Fiscalía asegura actuará “con estricto apego a derecho”

En redes denunciaron la detención de al menos 10 mujeres luego del enfrentamiento en la sede de la dependencia
En redes denunciaron la detención de al menos 10 mujeres luego del enfrentamiento en la sede de la dependencia

Desalojaron con violencia a mujeres que tomaron la CODHEM de Ecatepec; la Fiscalía asegura actuará “con estricto apego a derecho”

Desalojaron con violencia a mujeres que tomaron la CODHEM de Ecatepec; la Fiscalía asegura actuará “con estricto apego a derecho”

En redes denunciaron la detención de al menos 10 mujeres luego del enfrentamiento en la sede de la dependencia
En redes denunciaron la detención de al menos 10 mujeres luego del enfrentamiento en la sede de la dependencia

El Congreso de Perú presentó una moción de censura contra el presidente Vizcarra quien se negó a dimitir a su cargo por presunta corrupción

El Congreso de Perú presentó una moción de censura contra el presidente Vizcarra quien se negó a dimitir a su cargo por presunta corrupción

La admisión que lleva las firmas de los representantes de seis bancadas, se votará este viernes y, en caso de ser aprobada, se citará al mandatario al pleno del Parlament
La admisión que lleva las firmas de los representantes de seis bancadas, se votará este viernes y, en caso de ser aprobada, se citará al mandatario al pleno del Parlament

El Congreso de Perú presentó una moción de censura contra el presidente Vizcarra quien se negó a dimitir a su cargo por presunta corrupción

El Congreso de Perú presentó una moción de censura contra el presidente Vizcarra quien se negó a dimitir a su cargo por presunta corrupción

La admisión que lleva las firmas de los representantes de seis bancadas, se votará este viernes y, en caso de ser aprobada, se citará al mandatario al pleno del Parlament
La admisión que lleva las firmas de los representantes de seis bancadas, se votará este viernes y, en caso de ser aprobada, se citará al mandatario al pleno del Parlament
MAS NOTICIAS