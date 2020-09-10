ADVISORY USA-JUSTICE/BARR

Barr discusses Operation Crystal Shield in Phoenix, Arizona
Start: 10 Sep 2020 17:00 GMT
End: 10 Sep 2020 17:30 GMT
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - Attorney General William Barr holds a news conference on Operation Crystal Shield in Phoenix, Arizona. Operation Crystal Shield is an initiative led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to combat the transportation and distribution of methamphetamine in America’s communities. Also attending will be DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea and DEA Chief of Operations Christopher Evans.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com