ADVISORY USA-HUAWEI/TECH

Por REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Huawei holds developer conference as U.S. restrictions mount

Start: 10 Sep 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 07:00 GMT

DONGGUAN - Chinese tech giant Huawei hosts the Huawei developer conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province at a time when the company faces growing pressure from restrictions launched by the U.S. government to limit its access to commercially available chips. Speakers at the conference include CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Keynote speeches begin

0920GMT - Keynote speeches section ends

SPEAKERS:

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Wang Chenglu, President, Software Engineering of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Zhang Ping’an, President, Consumer Cloud Service of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Shao Yang, Chief Strategy Office of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Wang Yanmin, President, Global Partner and Eco-development of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HUAWEI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL LANGUAGE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Me siento en deuda con mis colores”: Toño Rodríguez lamentó su error en el partido de Chivas contra Querétaro

El portero mexicano explicó que siempre intentan obtener los mejores resultados, pero existen ocasiones donde no se ven reflejadas
Las historias desconocidas y los últimos días de Enzo Ferrari, en la voz de su secretario privado

Infobae habló con Giorgio Ferri, el secretario privado del Commendatore. Explicó cómo afrontaría este duro momento el Mago de Maranello. La Scuderia este domingo cumplirá 1.000 carreras en la Fórmula 1. Las ricas historias del Ingeniero: la secreta visita de Ayrton Senna, la verdad de la negociación con Ford, los “caprichos” que le aceptó a Stirling Moss y la sorpresa que le dio a los suyos luego de su muerte
Terrorismo Islámico en América Latina: Venezuela como base de operaciones

El país caribeño es uno de los puntos estratégicos de los grupos radicales islamitas en la región
“Si hubiera podido hacer algo, lo hubiera hecho”: Charly López se defendió tras ser culpado por la muerte de Xavier Ortiz

El también actor y ex Garibaldi aseguró que se trató de una decisión muy personal en la que nadie pudo intervenir
Guaidó resaltó que la consulta popular sobre el pacto unitario busca “reactivar una ruta de acción de calle”

La consulta constará de “dos o tres preguntas” que serán anunciadas “en los próximos días”
Suprema Corte analizará los límites de la libertad de expresión de autoridades estatales en funciones

La Primera Sala analizará dos amparos relacionados con un presidente municipal y un periodista en el estado de Chihuahua donde se podría definir si los dichos de un gobernante están protegidos por la Constitución
Otro golpe al Cártel de Sinaloa: desarticularon una banda con la que traficaba cocaína en Colombia y Costa Rica

El grupo habría utilizado el territorio costarricense con pistas aéreas clandestinas y carros para transportar cocaína, marihuana y armas de fuego
Cómo tramitar la tarjeta del Salario Rosa en el Estado de México

Las mujeres víctimas de violencia y en condiciones de pobreza tendrán prioridad para ser beneficiarias
Brasil volvió a registrar más de mil muertos por coronavirus en un solo día

El Ministerio de Salud brasileño, anunció que 1.075 personas han fallecido a causa de la COVID-19 en las últimas 24 horas, por lo que el país ya cuenta con 128.539 decesos por la enfermedad
El K-Pop a la Bolsa: miembros de BTS se convierten en accionistas de Big Hit Entertainment

La agencia representante del grupo prepara una oferta pública inicial (OPI) en la Bolsa de Corea el próximo mes, que hará multimillonaria a la banda. El mes pasado, los siete miembros del grupo surcoreano recibieron 478.695 acciones ordinarias
Katie Holmes tiene nuevo novio: el chef neoyorquino Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Tras separarse de Jamie Foxx el año pasado , la actriz, de 41 años, tiene un nuevo amor. Es el dueño de uno los restaurantes favoritos de las celebridades de Hollywood
El Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina propuso más inversiones e integración en la región ante el coronavirus

El CAF inició su conferencia anual, de forma virtual. Luis Lacalle Pou, presidente de Uruguay, fue el invitado principal. Opinó que la región logrará salir de la crisis con mayor “igualdad, solidaridad y generosidad”
