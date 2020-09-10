ADVISORY USA-HUAWEI/TECH

Huawei holds developer conference as U.S. restrictions mount
DONGGUAN - Chinese tech giant Huawei hosts the Huawei developer conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province at a time when the company faces growing pressure from restrictions launched by the U.S. government to limit its access to commercially available chips. Speakers at the conference include CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu.
SCHEDULE:
0700GMT - Keynote speeches begin
0920GMT - Keynote speeches section ends
SPEAKERS:
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group
Wang Chenglu, President, Software Engineering of Huawei's Consumer Business Group
Zhang Ping’an, President, Consumer Cloud Service of Huawei's Consumer Business Group
Shao Yang, Chief Strategy Office of Huawei's Consumer Business Group
Wang Yanmin, President, Global Partner and Eco-development of Huawei's Consumer Business Group
