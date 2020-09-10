ADVISORY USA-HUAWEI/TECH

Huawei holds developer conference as U.S. restrictions mount

Start: 10 Sep 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 07:00 GMT

DONGGUAN - Chinese tech giant Huawei hosts the Huawei developer conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province at a time when the company faces growing pressure from restrictions launched by the U.S. government to limit its access to commercially available chips. Speakers at the conference include CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Keynote speeches begin

0920GMT - Keynote speeches section ends

SPEAKERS:

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Wang Chenglu, President, Software Engineering of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Zhang Ping’an, President, Consumer Cloud Service of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Shao Yang, Chief Strategy Office of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Wang Yanmin, President, Global Partner and Eco-development of Huawei's Consumer Business Group

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HUAWEI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL LANGUAGE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com