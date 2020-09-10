Jueves 10 de Septiembre de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/HARRIS

Por REUTERSSEP 10
10 de Septiembre de 2020

Kamala Harris campaigns in Miami

Start: 10 Sep 2020 19:00 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 20:00 GMT

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris hosts a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Ya no quieren los del INE que diga conservadores”: López Obrador buscará otro término para referirse a opositores

“Voy a ver que concepto que palabra utilizo ahora, porque no les gusta mafia del poder, está muy fuerte oligarquía , es fuerte también decir derecha”, ironizó el presidente de México
“Voy a ver que concepto que palabra utilizo ahora, porque no les gusta mafia del poder, está muy fuerte oligarquía , es fuerte también decir derecha”, ironizó el presidente de México
Un diario estatal chino se negó a publicar una nota del embajador de EEUU: “Expone el miedo del Partido Comunista a la libertad de expresión”

El Secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, criticó la decisión del “Diario del Pueblo” y la comparó con el trato que recibieron los funcionarios chinos en los medios norteamericanos
El Secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, criticó la decisión del “Diario del Pueblo” y la comparó con el trato que recibieron los funcionarios chinos en los medios norteamericanos
Descubrieron una tumba con 13 sarcófagos sellados e intactos desde hace 2.500 años en Egipto: “Es sólo el comienzo”

Los investigadores confían en que el pozo contiene más ataúdes. Muchos conservaban la pintura intacta
Los investigadores confían en que el pozo contiene más ataúdes. Muchos conservaban la pintura intacta
Los escabrosos mensajes que recibió una modelo después de otorgar su teléfono a una app para rastrear brotes de coronavirus

Lucy Dixon, de 32 años, hizo viral la conversación que sostuvo con el sujeto y los usuarios se quejaron por los pocos filtros de seguridad de la aplicación
Lucy Dixon, de 32 años, hizo viral la conversación que sostuvo con el sujeto y los usuarios se quejaron por los pocos filtros de seguridad de la aplicación
Estados Unidos vendió una propiedad de su consulado en Hong Kong por USD 332 millones

Las autoridades aclararon que la transacción no afectará la presencia, personal u operaciones diplomáticas
Las autoridades aclararon que la transacción no afectará la presencia, personal u operaciones diplomáticas
“Bienvenido a la vida en la China de Xi Jinping”: el relato del periodista australiano que debió escapar de la persecución del régimen

Michael Smith tuvo que dejar el país junto a su colega Bill Birtles ante el temor de ser arrestado. Su fuga se produce tras el arresto de Cheng Lei, otra periodista australiana que trabajaba para el canal CGTN
Michael Smith tuvo que dejar el país junto a su colega Bill Birtles ante el temor de ser arrestado. Su fuga se produce tras el arresto de Cheng Lei, otra periodista australiana que trabajaba para el canal CGTN
Infartante partido en la NBA con dos tiempos extra: el doble que hizo enloquecer a varias estrellas en las redes

El sexto partido de la serie entre Boston Celtics y Toronto Raptors se definió gracias a una gran acción individual de Kyle Lowry
El sexto partido de la serie entre Boston Celtics y Toronto Raptors se definió gracias a una gran acción individual de Kyle Lowry
Silvano Aureoles, gobernador de Michoacán, dio positivo a COVID-19

El mandatario estatal confirmó que contrajo el coronavirus a través de su cuenta de Twitter
El mandatario estatal confirmó que contrajo el coronavirus a través de su cuenta de Twitter
Aumenta el conflicto en el Himalaya: China hizo pruebas con 300 paracaidistas e India movilizó a una tropa de elite secreta

Beijing está preparándose para un conflicto con la potencia vecina, de acuerdo a analistas. Crece la tensión en la frontera. Nueva Deli envió tropas especiales tibetanas a la zona en disputa
Beijing está preparándose para un conflicto con la potencia vecina, de acuerdo a analistas. Crece la tensión en la frontera. Nueva Deli envió tropas especiales tibetanas a la zona en disputa
“Me van a correr”: “Pepillo” Origel temió que lo echaran de “Hoy” por responder a una broma de Magda Rodríguez

“Por eso te quitaron a Laura Bozzo”, dijo el conductor a la productora
“Por eso te quitaron a Laura Bozzo”, dijo el conductor a la productora
Se reavivan las rencillas entre López Obrador y Javier Corral, en medio del conflicto por el agua en Chihuahua

Desde Palacio Nacional, se acusó que el conflicto tiene tintes políticos, mientras que el gobierno local anunció una investigación a la Guardia Nacional
Desde Palacio Nacional, se acusó que el conflicto tiene tintes políticos, mientras que el gobierno local anunció una investigación a la Guardia Nacional
Podrían extender la vigencia de las normas crediticias flexibles para impulsar la economía

Yorio reconoció que la economía de México podría tardar de dos a tres años en recuperarse y alcanzar el tamaño que tenía antes de la pandemia
Yorio reconoció que la economía de México podría tardar de dos a tres años en recuperarse y alcanzar el tamaño que tenía antes de la pandemia
