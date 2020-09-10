ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/HARRIS

Kamala Harris campaigns in Miami

Start: 10 Sep 2020 19:00 GMT

End: 10 Sep 2020 20:00 GMT

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA - Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris hosts a conversation with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, and community leaders from Florida Memorial University to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com